Guyana Village Chief Says Miners Beat Her

Key Facts —What. The village chief of Chinese Landing, an Indigenous community in Guyana, says miners beat her and other residents on Thursday 12 November 2026. —Official response. Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said “police are investigating.” Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Guyana 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —As of 13 November 2026, 6:00 am ET (11:00 GMT)

Toshao Nikita Miller, the village chief (toshao) of Chinese Landing, an Indigenous community in Guyana, says gold miners beat her and other residents on Thursday night, 12 November 2026, Demerara Waves Online News, a Guyanese news site, reported. She says residents had seized an excavator to stop mining, and alleges a named miner took her unloaded gun and that he and a worker fired 10 shots over residents’ heads.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat told the outlet that “police are investigating.” The miners’ account was not in the report, and the allegations are unproven.

The long-running dispute has reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the human rights body of the Organization of American States. See our gold-mining coverage and Guyana news hub.

Sources: Demerara Waves Online News, 13 November 2026 (single report; no second independent source found).