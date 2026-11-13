Guyana Village Chief Says Miners Beat Her

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.07% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.06% USD/CLP998.45▲ 0.30% USD/COP3,307▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.19% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.60▲ 1.86% USD/CRC445.25▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 2.13% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 95.93 ▲ 0.11% WTI 88.44 ▼ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.15 ▼ 0.57% GOLD 3,893 ▲ 0.21% SILVER 49.81 ▼ 0.32% SOY 1,236 ▲ 0.69% CORN 447.50 ▲ 1.13% WHEAT 595.25 ▲ 1.88% COFFEE 274.65 ▼ 1.98% SUGAR 18.29 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.95 ▲ 0.36% COCOA 5,248 ▲ 3.59% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.07% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 998.45 ▲ 0.30% USD/COP 3,307 ▲ 0.84% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.19% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 2.14% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 2.16% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.60 ▲ 1.86% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 2.13% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 95.93 ▲ 0.11% WTI 88.44 ▼ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.15 ▼ 0.57% GOLD 3,893 ▲ 0.21% SILVER 49.81 ▼ 0.32% SOY 1,236 ▲ 0.69% CORN 447.50 ▲ 1.13% WHEAT 595.25 ▲ 1.88% COFFEE 274.65 ▼ 1.98% SUGAR 18.29 ▲ 0.38% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.95 ▲ 0.36% COCOA 5,248 ▲ 3.59% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Guyana Latin America

Guyana Village Chief Says Miners Beat Her

By · · 1 min read
Georgetown City Hall, Guyana (file photo)
Georgetown, Guyana, the capital of a country reshaped by offshore oil in under a decade (Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

What. The village chief of Chinese Landing, an Indigenous community in Guyana, says miners beat her and other residents on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Official response. Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said “police are investigating.”

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Guyana story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

As of 13 November 2026, 6:00 am ET (11:00 GMT)

Toshao Nikita Miller, the village chief (toshao) of Chinese Landing, an Indigenous community in Guyana, says gold miners beat her and other residents on Thursday night, 12 November 2026, Demerara Waves Online News, a Guyanese news site, reported. She says residents had seized an excavator to stop mining, and alleges a named miner took her unloaded gun and that he and a worker fired 10 shots over residents’ heads.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat told the outlet that “police are investigating.” The miners’ account was not in the report, and the allegations are unproven.

The long-running dispute has reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the human rights body of the Organization of American States. See our gold-mining coverage and Guyana news hub.

Sources: Demerara Waves Online News, 13 November 2026 (single report; no second independent source found).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Chinese Landing gold mining Guyana Guyana news indigenous rights Tassawini Toshao Vickram Bharrat

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.