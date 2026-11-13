Guyana Gold Board Cash Cap Rises to US$29,000

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.21% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.02% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,305▲ 0.78% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.21% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.57▲ 1.81% USD/CRC445.25▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 1.04% BRENT 96.35 ▲ 0.55% WTI 88.75 ▲ 0.01% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 0.43% GOLD 3,899 ▲ 0.36% SILVER 49.99 ▲ 0.04% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.39% CORN 447.25 ▲ 1.07% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.21% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.05% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,305 ▲ 0.78% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.21% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 2.14% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 1.81% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 1.02% BRENT 96.35 ▲ 0.55% WTI 88.75 ▲ 0.01% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 0.43% GOLD 3,899 ▲ 0.36% SILVER 49.99 ▲ 0.04% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.39% CORN 447.25 ▲ 1.07% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Guyana Energy & Mining

Guyana Gold Board Cash Cap Rises to US$29,000

By · · 4 min read
Minibuses and cars wait on a wet street beside a white wooden church and the red-roofed clock tower of Stabroek Market in Georgetown
File photo. Minibuses on a wet street in Georgetown, Guyana, between a church and the Stabroek Market clock tower. Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

GUYANA · GOLD

Key Facts

  • Limit: Up to G$6 million (Guyana dollars, about US$29,000) in cash, then cheque or bank transfer.
  • Before: G$1.5 million (about US$7,200), Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said in February 2026.
  • Why: Bharrat tied the move to interior mining areas with limited banking.
  • Open point: The Gold Board website still lists lower limits at its branches.

Guyana’s Gold Board, the state agency that buys the country’s gold, pays sellers up to G$6 million (about US$29,000) in cash, and larger sales go by cheque or bank transfer. G$ means Guyana dollars, and we use about G$208 per US$1.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Energy & Mining story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said the limit had been raised from G$1.5 million (about US$7,200), and a report on Thursday 12 November 2026 describes a fresh announcement of the same figure. We could not confirm that new announcement, and the board’s own website has not caught up.

What Changed

Bharrat told lawmakers in the National Assembly, Guyana’s parliament, on Tuesday 10 February 2026 that the Gold Board had raised its cash payment from G$1.5 million to G$6 million. He said purchases above that are paid by cheque or electronic transfer into the seller’s bank account.

The Gold Board is the state buyer created in 1982 under the Guyana Gold Board Act. Its website says all gold produced in Guyana must be sold to the board or to one of its authorised agents.

Why Miners Want Cash

The minister said the Government would keep watching the gold price to decide whether further changes are needed, in remarks during the 2026 budget estimates debate. The 12 November report says the ministry wants to give miners more flexibility in interior communities where banking is hard to reach, and to encourage more gold to be declared through the formal sector.

Declared gold means gold formally reported to the board. We could not check the ministry’s own wording of that statement.

What the Figures Show

Bharrat told lawmakers that small and medium-scale miners declared about 317,000 ounces of gold in 2025, and a record 81,000 ounces in December alone. He also said the Gold Board’s own purchases reached 195,000 ounces, a first for the board, according to the Guyana Times, a Georgetown daily, on 13 February 2026.

He said enforcement is not meant to push small miners out. It is meant to make sure their production matches what they declare.

What Is Not Known

We found no Gold Board or ministry notice dated November 2026, so we cannot confirm the 12 November report that the limit is G$6 million per day or that it replaced a G$2 million limit. The February testimony says the G$6 million figure was already in force.

The board’s undated payments page still lists branch limits of G$1.5 million at the head office and Bartica, G$2 million (about US$9,600) at Port Kaituma and Marudi, and G$5 million (about US$24,000) at Mahdia. Whether one limit now applies at every branch is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

This mainly affects miners and gold dealers in Guyana. For foreign investors in Guyanese gold projects, it shows that the Government wants more output declared through the state buyer.

It is a small rule rather than a market mover, and we will update this report if the board publishes its own notice. For wider coverage, see our Guyana news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much cash can the Guyana Gold Board pay a seller?

Up to G$6 million (about US$29,000), up from G$1.5 million (about US$7,200), Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat told lawmakers in February 2026. A report on 12 November 2026 says the limit applies per day, but we could not confirm that.

What happens if a gold sale is worth more?

The rest is paid by cheque or electronic transfer into the seller’s bank account. Bharrat described this arrangement to lawmakers in February 2026.

What is the Guyana Gold Board?

It is the state agency set up in 1982 to regulate the purchase and sale of gold. Its website says all gold produced in Guyana must be sold to the board or one of its authorised agents.

Sources: Guyana Gold Board, payments page (read Friday 13 November 2026); Guyana Government Department of Public Information, minister’s budget testimony, February 2026; Guyana Times, 13 February 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →
The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
cash limit Gold Board gold mining Guyana Natural Resources Ministry small miners Vickram Bharrat

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.