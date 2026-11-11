Guinea Opens Mining Summit, Courts Investors

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.05% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.90▲ 0.83% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Guinea Africa

Guinea Opens Mining Summit, Courts Investors

By · · 4 min read
Tall coconut palms against a cloudy sky in Boffa, Guinea
Coconut palms in Boffa prefecture, the coastal area of north-western Guinea where Bel Air Mining operates. File photo, 26 June 2021. (Photo: Pauldirac1926, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUINEA · MINING

Guinea’s president, Mamadi Doumbouya, opened the first Simandou Mining Summit on Wednesday 11 November 2026 with a direct pitch to foreign investors. He offered stability, a clear plan and a partnership of equals.

The opening took place on Kassa island, off the capital Conakry, and the summit continues with talks in Conakry and site visits on Saturday 14 November. Simandou is a vast iron-ore deposit in Guinea which began exporting ore a year ago, according to the president.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • What The first Simandou Mining Summit, Wednesday 11 to Saturday 14 November 2026, opened on Kassa island off Conakry.
  • The pitch Doumbouya offered investors stability, a clear plan and an equal partnership.
  • The plan Simandou 2040 is Guinea’s long-range plan to build a broader economy by 2040.
  • The crowd The summit’s organisers expect over 1,000 participants from more than 40 countries.
  • Not known Which investment agreements, if any, will be signed.

Guinea’s president told investors that the country offers stability and a plan. He said he wants an equal partnership, not charity.

An aerial view of central Conakry with apartment blocks, red roofs, tree-lined streets and the sea on the horizon
Aerial view of central Conakry, Guinea’s capital, taken by drone in May 2021. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

What the President Told Investors

Doumbouya said Simandou “is not an end. It is a door,” and called it the catalyst of Simandou 2040, his vision of lasting development by the year 2040.

He told investors that Guinea offers stability and that Simandou 2040 gives them visibility on where the country is heading. He said Guinea asks “neither favour nor charity”.

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Polisario orders mobilisation as UN mission lapses”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

He proposed an equal partnership based on keeping one’s word and sharing value fairly.

In Plain English

Simandou: a huge iron-ore deposit in Guinea, mined for steel making and shipped abroad by rail and sea.

Simandou 2040: the government’s development plan, built around the Simandou project and wider reforms, aiming at a broader economy by 2040.

Local content: rules or goals that keep jobs, training and business in the country where the ore is mined.

Where Guinea Wants Partners

He listed mining, energy, agriculture, logistics, digital services and tourism as open to investors. He also pointed to the skills of Guinea’s young people, whom he linked to the Simandou Academy.

Every resource taken from Guinea’s soil, he said, must leave work and training in the country. That idea is known as local content, a common demand in mining countries.

The Assets He Named

Doumbouya named the Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG), the company that runs the Simandou railway and port. He also named the Nimba Mining Company, a Guinean mining company.

He also spoke of the first refineries that Guinea is building to process its minerals at home. He gave no dates for them.

What It Means for You

US investors can follow Simandou through the global mining group Rio Tinto, which is listed in London, Sydney and New York and holds a stake through SimFer, a joint venture with the Guinean state and a Chinese-led group. The summit shows Guinea trying to turn one mine into a broader economy, a goal reflected in the summit theme of mining as the engine of economic diversification.

Earlier reports in our coverage include Guinea’s revenue outlook for Simandou and the opening of a Simandou rail tunnel. Our Guinea explainer and Guinea coverage give the wider background.

What Is Not Known

No investment agreement has been announced yet. Organisers say agreements are expected to be signed on 12 and 13 November.

What to Watch Next

The summit ends on Saturday 14 November, so any signed agreements should become clear by then. Doumbouya said he will follow the outcomes personally and report results to partners in two years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Simandou Mining Summit?

It is a four-day investor meeting in Guinea from Wednesday 11 to Saturday 14 November 2026, opened on Kassa island off Conakry. Its theme is mining as the engine of wider economic diversification.

What is Simandou 2040?

It is President Doumbouya’s long-range development programme for Guinea, built around the Simandou iron-ore project. Official figures put its investment at more than US$200 billion.

Why does Simandou matter to the United States?

Simandou is among the world’s largest iron-ore deposits, and Rio Tinto, one of its partners, is listed in New York. Its ore competes in a global steel market that US buyers and investors follow.

Were any deals signed at the opening?

None has been announced so far. Organisers say agreements are expected to be signed on 12 and 13 November.

Sources: speech by President Mamadi Doumbouya at the opening of the Simandou Mining Summit, 11 November 2026; Simandou Mining Summit (SMS2026) programme announcement; SimFer and Rio Tinto Guinea press releases.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Conakry Guinea Guinea mining Iron Ore Mamadi Doumbouya Rio Tinto Simandou Simandou Mining Summit

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.