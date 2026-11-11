Guinea Opens Mining Summit, Courts Investors

GUINEA · MINING

Guinea’s president, Mamadi Doumbouya, opened the first Simandou Mining Summit on Wednesday 11 November 2026 with a direct pitch to foreign investors. He offered stability, a clear plan and a partnership of equals.

The opening took place on Kassa island, off the capital Conakry, and the summit continues with talks in Conakry and site visits on Saturday 14 November. Simandou is a vast iron-ore deposit in Guinea which began exporting ore a year ago, according to the president.

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Key Facts What The first Simandou Mining Summit, Wednesday 11 to Saturday 14 November 2026, opened on Kassa island off Conakry.

The pitch Doumbouya offered investors stability, a clear plan and an equal partnership.

The plan Simandou 2040 is Guinea’s long-range plan to build a broader economy by 2040.

The crowd The summit’s organisers expect over 1,000 participants from more than 40 countries.

Not known Which investment agreements, if any, will be signed.

Guinea’s president told investors that the country offers stability and a plan. He said he wants an equal partnership, not charity.

Aerial view of central Conakry, Guinea’s capital, taken by drone in May 2021. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the President Told Investors

Doumbouya said Simandou “is not an end. It is a door,” and called it the catalyst of Simandou 2040, his vision of lasting development by the year 2040.

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He told investors that Guinea offers stability and that Simandou 2040 gives them visibility on where the country is heading. He said Guinea asks “neither favour nor charity”.

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He proposed an equal partnership based on keeping one’s word and sharing value fairly.

In Plain English Simandou: a huge iron-ore deposit in Guinea, mined for steel making and shipped abroad by rail and sea. Simandou 2040: the government’s development plan, built around the Simandou project and wider reforms, aiming at a broader economy by 2040. Local content: rules or goals that keep jobs, training and business in the country where the ore is mined.

Where Guinea Wants Partners

He listed mining, energy, agriculture, logistics, digital services and tourism as open to investors. He also pointed to the skills of Guinea’s young people, whom he linked to the Simandou Academy.

Every resource taken from Guinea’s soil, he said, must leave work and training in the country. That idea is known as local content, a common demand in mining countries.

The Assets He Named

Doumbouya named the Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG), the company that runs the Simandou railway and port. He also named the Nimba Mining Company, a Guinean mining company.

He also spoke of the first refineries that Guinea is building to process its minerals at home. He gave no dates for them.

What It Means for You

US investors can follow Simandou through the global mining group Rio Tinto, which is listed in London, Sydney and New York and holds a stake through SimFer, a joint venture with the Guinean state and a Chinese-led group. The summit shows Guinea trying to turn one mine into a broader economy, a goal reflected in the summit theme of mining as the engine of economic diversification.

Earlier reports in our coverage include Guinea’s revenue outlook for Simandou and the opening of a Simandou rail tunnel. Our Guinea explainer and Guinea coverage give the wider background.

What Is Not Known

No investment agreement has been announced yet. Organisers say agreements are expected to be signed on 12 and 13 November.

What to Watch Next

The summit ends on Saturday 14 November, so any signed agreements should become clear by then. Doumbouya said he will follow the outcomes personally and report results to partners in two years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Simandou Mining Summit?

It is a four-day investor meeting in Guinea from Wednesday 11 to Saturday 14 November 2026, opened on Kassa island off Conakry. Its theme is mining as the engine of wider economic diversification.

What is Simandou 2040?

It is President Doumbouya’s long-range development programme for Guinea, built around the Simandou iron-ore project. Official figures put its investment at more than US$200 billion.

Why does Simandou matter to the United States?

Simandou is among the world’s largest iron-ore deposits, and Rio Tinto, one of its partners, is listed in New York. Its ore competes in a global steel market that US buyers and investors follow.

Were any deals signed at the opening?

None has been announced so far. Organisers say agreements are expected to be signed on 12 and 13 November.

Sources: speech by President Mamadi Doumbouya at the opening of the Simandou Mining Summit, 11 November 2026; Simandou Mining Summit (SMS2026) programme announcement; SimFer and Rio Tinto Guinea press releases.