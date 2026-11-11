Ghana Anti-Mining Clash Kills at Least 2

Africa: Ghana

Key Facts —What. At least two died. NAIMOS, Ghana’s National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, says two officers were shot. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Where. Manso Keniago, also reported as Dome Keniago, in Amansie South District, Ashanti Region, on 11 November 2026. —Disputed. Local accounts say three people died and one lost a limb. Authorities have not confirmed that. —Next. NAIMOS says enforcement continues. No police statement had been reported by the evening of 11 November.

At least two people died on Wednesday 11 November 2026 when residents confronted an anti-illegal-mining task force in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, in central-southern Ghana. NAIMOS, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, coordinates operations against galamsey, the Ghanaian word for illegal small-scale gold mining.

What Happened

NAIMOS said in a statement that its task force was moving seized excavators to a designated site for safekeeping. It says an armed mob tried to block the equipment at Manso Keniago, also reported as Dome Keniago, in Amansie South District.

Officers fired warning shots to disperse the group, NAIMOS says. Two of its personnel were wounded by gunfire, and the incident “claimed the lives of two civilians”.

NAIMOS condemned the incident and called violent resistance unacceptable. It warned people against obstructing its personnel and said it would continue enforcement operations.

Early local accounts, which are preliminary, say residents and suspected illegal miners tried to stop the personnel. The road was blocked and vehicles were pelted with stones, shattering some windscreens.

NAIMOS is a special-purpose unit set up in June 2025 by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the ministry that oversees mining and land. It coordinates intelligence-led field operations against illegal mining across Ghana.

Hillside view over the gold-mining town of Tarkwa, Western Region, Ghana. Photo: Enock4seth, Wikimedia Commons, licensed CC BY-SA 4.0. Tarkwa is not the scene of the clash.

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What Local Accounts Say

Local accounts say three people were killed and one other person had a limb amputated, claims that authorities have not confirmed. Local radio reports gave two dead and a severed hand.

A community chief was quoted as saying the community is in fear, panic and mourning, and alleged that NAIMOS personnel are after his life. Residents called on the government, the Inspector General of Police (the national police chief) and NAIMOS leadership to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Some local reports describe the NAIMOS operation itself as violent, which the unit’s statement does not mention. These accounts remain allegations.

What Is Not Known

The final death toll is unclear, since NAIMOS says two civilians died and local accounts say three. The identities of the dead have not been made public.

It is also unknown how the person lost a limb, who fired, or whether anyone was arrested. No police statement had been reported in the coverage available by the evening of 11 November 2026.

What It Means for You

NAIMOS says enforcement operations will continue across the country. Travellers to Ashanti Region should follow local advice and official guidance.

The two accounts differ on who used force and how many died. Figures here may change as the facts are established.

Until police or the ministry publish findings, the two accounts stand side by side. We will report what officials confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NAIMOS?

NAIMOS is Ghana’s National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, a special-purpose unit set up under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. It coordinates and leads intelligence-led field operations against illegal mining.

What is galamsey?

Galamsey is the Ghanaian word for illegal small-scale gold mining. NAIMOS coordinates operations against it.

How many people died?

NAIMOS says two civilians died and two of its personnel were wounded. Local accounts say three people were killed, so the final toll is unconfirmed.

Sources NAIMOS statement of 11 November 2026; Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, NAIMOS agency page.