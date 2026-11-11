Ghana Anti-Mining Clash Kills at Least 2

IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.39% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.07% USD/CLP984.27— 0.00% USD/COP3,273▼ 0.03% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.05% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.16▼ 0.19% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14% IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 983.78 ▼ 0.05% USD/COP 3,273 ▼ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.15% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Ghana Africa

Ghana Anti-Mining Clash Kills at Least 2

By · · 3 min read
Dump truck and drilling rig working in a large open-pit gold mine in Ghana
Heavy machinery at an open-pit mine, the kind of equipment at the centre of the confiscation request. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Africa: Ghana

Key Facts

What. At least two died. NAIMOS, Ghana’s National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, says two officers were shot.

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Where. Manso Keniago, also reported as Dome Keniago, in Amansie South District, Ashanti Region, on 11 November 2026.

Disputed. Local accounts say three people died and one lost a limb. Authorities have not confirmed that.

Next. NAIMOS says enforcement continues. No police statement had been reported by the evening of 11 November.

At least two people died on Wednesday 11 November 2026 when residents confronted an anti-illegal-mining task force in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, in central-southern Ghana. NAIMOS, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, coordinates operations against galamsey, the Ghanaian word for illegal small-scale gold mining.

What Happened

NAIMOS said in a statement that its task force was moving seized excavators to a designated site for safekeeping. It says an armed mob tried to block the equipment at Manso Keniago, also reported as Dome Keniago, in Amansie South District.

Officers fired warning shots to disperse the group, NAIMOS says. Two of its personnel were wounded by gunfire, and the incident “claimed the lives of two civilians”.

NAIMOS condemned the incident and called violent resistance unacceptable. It warned people against obstructing its personnel and said it would continue enforcement operations.

Early local accounts, which are preliminary, say residents and suspected illegal miners tried to stop the personnel. The road was blocked and vehicles were pelted with stones, shattering some windscreens.

NAIMOS is a special-purpose unit set up in June 2025 by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the ministry that oversees mining and land. It coordinates intelligence-led field operations against illegal mining across Ghana.

View over the mining town of Tarkwa, Ghana, with a large mine waste dump on the horizon
Hillside view over the gold-mining town of Tarkwa, Western Region, Ghana. Photo: Enock4seth, Wikimedia Commons, licensed CC BY-SA 4.0. Tarkwa is not the scene of the clash.

What Local Accounts Say

Local accounts say three people were killed and one other person had a limb amputated, claims that authorities have not confirmed. Local radio reports gave two dead and a severed hand.

A community chief was quoted as saying the community is in fear, panic and mourning, and alleged that NAIMOS personnel are after his life. Residents called on the government, the Inspector General of Police (the national police chief) and NAIMOS leadership to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Some local reports describe the NAIMOS operation itself as violent, which the unit’s statement does not mention. These accounts remain allegations.

What Is Not Known

The final death toll is unclear, since NAIMOS says two civilians died and local accounts say three. The identities of the dead have not been made public.

It is also unknown how the person lost a limb, who fired, or whether anyone was arrested. No police statement had been reported in the coverage available by the evening of 11 November 2026.

What It Means for You

NAIMOS says enforcement operations will continue across the country. Travellers to Ashanti Region should follow local advice and official guidance.

The two accounts differ on who used force and how many died. Figures here may change as the facts are established.

Until police or the ministry publish findings, the two accounts stand side by side. We will report what officials confirm.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NAIMOS?

NAIMOS is Ghana’s National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat, a special-purpose unit set up under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. It coordinates and leads intelligence-led field operations against illegal mining.

What is galamsey?

Galamsey is the Ghanaian word for illegal small-scale gold mining. NAIMOS coordinates operations against it.

How many people died?

NAIMOS says two civilians died and two of its personnel were wounded. Local accounts say three people were killed, so the final toll is unconfirmed.

Sources

NAIMOS statement of 11 November 2026; Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, NAIMOS agency page.

RT
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