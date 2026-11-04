Guinea-Bissau Rights League Wants Five Freed

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.72▲ 0.50% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,229▼ 0.65% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.10% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.11▼ 0.64% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.53% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Guinea-Bissau Africa

Guinea-Bissau Rights League Wants Five Freed

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read
The twin-towered cathedral of Bissau with a gate and two people walking toward the entrance
Photo: Joehawkins / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GUINEA-BISSAU · HUMAN RIGHTS

Key Facts

  • What is happening The rights league says five men have been held over a year without judicial process, and asks for their release.
  • Why it matters Detentions after the November 2025 military takeover test the transition’s rights record and any path to civilian rule.
  • The numbers The league names five men held over a year, and three soldiers whose release an appeal ruling reportedly ordered.
  • Who is who The LGDH is a long-standing rights group; a military High Command has governed since 26 November 2025.
  • What to watch Whether the Superior Military Court publishes its ruling and whether the five named men are freed or charged.
  • What it means for you Donors and foreign governments will weigh due process in the transition; travellers should check the US advisory.

A rights group in Guinea-Bissau welcomes the release of some soldiers. It says five other men are still held without any judicial process.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Guinea-Bissau’s human rights league welcomed the release of some soldiers on Tuesday 3 November. The Guinean Human Rights League (LGDH), a long-standing group, urged the authorities to free five more men held over a year.

Guinea-Bissau is a small West African country of about 2.25 million people where soldiers took power on 26 November 2025. For foreign readers, the detention cases are a test of the military-led transition’s record on rights.

In Plain English

  • LGDH The Guinean Human Rights League, a local rights group and a member of the FIDH, the international federation.
  • High Command The military body that announced it had taken control of the country on 26 November 2025.
  • Superior Military Court The country’s top court for military cases, which the league asks to publish a ruling.
  • Judicial process A formal charge, hearing or trial before a court.

What the League Said

In a Facebook statement, the LGDH said it was following reports that soldiers held for over a year had been freed. It acknowledged the authorities’ efforts and said they must continue until everyone held arbitrarily is released.

It asked the Superior Military Court to clarify urgently the status of Victor Tchongo, Ramalhano Mendes and Lamine Camará. The league says an appeal ruling ordered their release, and it wants the ruling published.

Fishermen in dugout canoes on the calm Buba river in Guinea-Bissau
Fishermen in dugout canoes on the Buba river near Empada, Guinea-Bissau, pictured in 2018. The photo does not show the detention cases. Photo: Vincent Kuyvenhoven / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The Five Men Still Held

The league named Tcherno Bari, known as Tcherninho, Braima Baldé, Malam Djassi, Ibraima Conté and Abulai Queita. Based on information it has, it says each has been deprived of liberty for over a year without any judicial process.

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Holding Nigerian bonds? Abuja seeks US$7.7B in loans”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The league did not say what the five are accused of, and the authorities had not publicly answered in the accounts checked. No conviction of any of the five has been reported, and each is presumed innocent.

The league also demanded that those behind the alleged summary executions of Vigário Luís Balanta and Mamadu Tano Bari face justice. These are the league’s allegations, and no official finding was found.

How Guinea-Bissau Got Here

On 31 October 2025 the army general staff announced an alleged coup attempt before the elections of 23 November. It said General Daba Na Walna, a former president of the Superior Military Court, was among those held.

On 26 November 2025, three days after the vote, officers calling themselves the High Command said they had taken control. They removed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and the LGDH and the FIDH condemned the takeover.

The military announced a transition expected to last one year, led by army chief General Horta N’Tam, the FIDH said. That would put its planned end near the first anniversary of the takeover.

In July 2026 the Supreme Court annulled the pretrial detention of four defendants in the alleged October plot. Reports said the men had never been formally named as suspects.

What It Means for You

Western governments and donors that deal with the transition will weigh detention cases and due process in their decisions. Our report on the US travel advisory for Guinea-Bissau explains the risks for visitors.

For regional context, see our explainer on Guinea-Bissau and its neighbours. The Guinea-Bissau hub collects more coverage.

What Is Not Known

The league’s statement is its own account, and the authorities have not confirmed how many soldiers were freed or why. The Superior Military Court has not published the appeal ruling the league mentions.

It is unknown what the five named men are accused of, or whether they are linked to the October 2025 case. The summary-execution allegations are unproven, and we found no updated timetable for the transition.

The big picture: Guinea-Bissau explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Guinean Human Rights League?

The LGDH is a long-standing Guinea-Bissau rights group and a member of the FIDH, the international federation. It publishes statements on detentions and abuses.

Who does the league say is still detained?

It names Tcherno Bari, Braima Baldé, Malam Djassi, Ibraima Conté and Abulai Queita. It says they have been held over a year without judicial proceedings.

Who governs Guinea-Bissau now?

A military High Command announced it took control on 26 November 2025. It said the transition would last about one year, according to the FIDH.

Why were the soldiers detained?

The league does not say. An alleged coup attempt was announced on 31 October 2025, but the accounts checked do not tie these men to it.

What does the league want from the authorities?

It wants the five named men freed and the Superior Military Court to publish its ruling. It also wants the alleged summary executions investigated.

Sources: FIDH and LGDH, joint statement on the coup in Guinea-Bissau, 28 November 2025; World Bank, Guinea-Bissau population indicator, 2025 (the league’s statement of 3 November 2026 was posted on its Facebook page and is described in the text; accessed 4 November 2026).

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.