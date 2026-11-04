Guinea-Bissau Rights League Wants Five Freed

GUINEA-BISSAU · HUMAN RIGHTS

Key Facts What is happening The rights league says five men have been held over a year without judicial process, and asks for their release.

Why it matters Detentions after the November 2025 military takeover test the transition’s rights record and any path to civilian rule.

The numbers The league names five men held over a year, and three soldiers whose release an appeal ruling reportedly ordered.

Who is who The LGDH is a long-standing rights group; a military High Command has governed since 26 November 2025.

What to watch Whether the Superior Military Court publishes its ruling and whether the five named men are freed or charged.

What it means for you Donors and foreign governments will weigh due process in the transition; travellers should check the US advisory.

A rights group in Guinea-Bissau welcomes the release of some soldiers. It says five other men are still held without any judicial process.

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Guinea-Bissau’s human rights league welcomed the release of some soldiers on Tuesday 3 November. The Guinean Human Rights League (LGDH), a long-standing group, urged the authorities to free five more men held over a year.

Guinea-Bissau is a small West African country of about 2.25 million people where soldiers took power on 26 November 2025. For foreign readers, the detention cases are a test of the military-led transition’s record on rights.

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In Plain English — LGDH The Guinean Human Rights League, a local rights group and a member of the FIDH, the international federation.

— High Command The military body that announced it had taken control of the country on 26 November 2025.

— Superior Military Court The country’s top court for military cases, which the league asks to publish a ruling.

— Judicial process A formal charge, hearing or trial before a court.

What the League Said

In a Facebook statement, the LGDH said it was following reports that soldiers held for over a year had been freed. It acknowledged the authorities’ efforts and said they must continue until everyone held arbitrarily is released.

It asked the Superior Military Court to clarify urgently the status of Victor Tchongo, Ramalhano Mendes and Lamine Camará. The league says an appeal ruling ordered their release, and it wants the ruling published.

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The Five Men Still Held

The league named Tcherno Bari, known as Tcherninho, Braima Baldé, Malam Djassi, Ibraima Conté and Abulai Queita. Based on information it has, it says each has been deprived of liberty for over a year without any judicial process.

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The league did not say what the five are accused of, and the authorities had not publicly answered in the accounts checked. No conviction of any of the five has been reported, and each is presumed innocent.

The league also demanded that those behind the alleged summary executions of Vigário Luís Balanta and Mamadu Tano Bari face justice. These are the league’s allegations, and no official finding was found.

How Guinea-Bissau Got Here

On 31 October 2025 the army general staff announced an alleged coup attempt before the elections of 23 November. It said General Daba Na Walna, a former president of the Superior Military Court, was among those held.

On 26 November 2025, three days after the vote, officers calling themselves the High Command said they had taken control. They removed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and the LGDH and the FIDH condemned the takeover.

The military announced a transition expected to last one year, led by army chief General Horta N’Tam, the FIDH said. That would put its planned end near the first anniversary of the takeover.

In July 2026 the Supreme Court annulled the pretrial detention of four defendants in the alleged October plot. Reports said the men had never been formally named as suspects.

What It Means for You

Western governments and donors that deal with the transition will weigh detention cases and due process in their decisions. Our report on the US travel advisory for Guinea-Bissau explains the risks for visitors.

For regional context, see our explainer on Guinea-Bissau and its neighbours. The Guinea-Bissau hub collects more coverage.

What Is Not Known

The league’s statement is its own account, and the authorities have not confirmed how many soldiers were freed or why. The Superior Military Court has not published the appeal ruling the league mentions.

It is unknown what the five named men are accused of, or whether they are linked to the October 2025 case. The summary-execution allegations are unproven, and we found no updated timetable for the transition.

The big picture: Guinea-Bissau explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Guinean Human Rights League?

The LGDH is a long-standing Guinea-Bissau rights group and a member of the FIDH, the international federation. It publishes statements on detentions and abuses.

Who does the league say is still detained?

It names Tcherno Bari, Braima Baldé, Malam Djassi, Ibraima Conté and Abulai Queita. It says they have been held over a year without judicial proceedings.

Who governs Guinea-Bissau now?

A military High Command announced it took control on 26 November 2025. It said the transition would last about one year, according to the FIDH.

Why were the soldiers detained?

The league does not say. An alleged coup attempt was announced on 31 October 2025, but the accounts checked do not tie these men to it.

What does the league want from the authorities?

It wants the five named men freed and the Superior Military Court to publish its ruling. It also wants the alleged summary executions investigated.

Sources: FIDH and LGDH, joint statement on the coup in Guinea-Bissau, 28 November 2025; World Bank, Guinea-Bissau population indicator, 2025 (the league’s statement of 3 November 2026 was posted on its Facebook page and is described in the text; accessed 4 November 2026).