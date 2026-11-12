Guinea-Bissau Charges 11 in Olof Sambú Death
GUINEA-BISSAU · JUSTICE
Guinea-Bissau’s Public Prosecutor’s Office, which brings criminal cases, has formally charged 11 suspects with homicide and aggravated damage over the death of customs official Olof João Gomes Sambú on 27 September 2026 in Bissau, the capital, according to a press note reported by two Guinea-Bissau news outlets. The note says the 11 are held in custody before trial, and that if they file no challenge to the charges within a few days, the case goes to a trial judge.
We have not seen the press note itself. The two reports differ on the length of the challenge period, giving it as six or as eight days.
Key Facts
- Charged Eleven suspects face charges of homicide and aggravated damage to property, the prosecutor says.
- Victim Olof João Gomes Sambú, a civilian customs official, died on Sunday 27 September 2026 in Bissau.
- Status The 11 are held in custody before trial, with six or eight days to challenge the charges.
- Next If no challenge is filed in time, the case goes to a trial judge.
What Prosecutors Say
According to the prosecutor’s note, a group chased and stopped the car Sambú was in, damaged it and beat him to death, and one report adds that the crowd falsely linked him to an alleged child-abduction attempt. Prosecutors say they hold enough evidence that the 11 acted jointly, as co-perpetrators.
The command of the National Guard, Guinea-Bissau’s security force, said Sambú was not one of its members. He was a civilian customs official who headed the anti-fraud unit at the customs office in Gabú, a city in eastern Guinea-Bissau.
What Is Not Known
The names of the accused, the court date and any defence response are not known. We have not seen the prosecutor’s press note itself.
What It Means for You
Nothing in the account points to a US link or to a risk for foreign visitors. Readers who follow West African justice can watch whether the case reaches trial after the challenge period closes.
Earlier coverage: the prosecutor’s murder inquiry into rapper and activist Vigário Luís Balanta, a dispute over an intrusion at a former minister’s home and our explainer on Guinea-Bissau and its neighbours. These pieces give the wider political background.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Olof Sambú?
Olof João Gomes Sambú was a civilian customs official who headed the anti-fraud unit at the Gabú customs office. The prosecutor says he died on 27 September 2026 in Bissau.
What are the 11 charged with?
Prosecutors charged them with homicide and aggravated damage to property under Guinea-Bissau’s penal code. They say the 11 acted together.
Have the 11 been found guilty?
No. The suspects are held in custody before trial, and no court has ruled.
Sources: press note of Guinea-Bissau’s Prosecutor-General’s Office (Procuradoria-Geral da República), 10 November 2026, as reported by two Guinea-Bissau news outlets, one of them the national news agency; the note itself was not available.
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