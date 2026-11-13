Grupo Argos Weighs Cutting Cement Unit Stake

Grupo Argos, the Colombian holding company that controls cement maker Cementos Argos, said it is weighing a small sale of its stake in the cement business while keeping control. The idea came with its third-quarter results on Thursday 12 November 2026 and aims to put more Cementos Argos shares into public hands and help the company join a major global stock index.

Key Facts —What. Grupo Argos is evaluating a marginal cut of its stake in Cementos Argos, keeping control. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Why. More shares in public hands could help Cementos Argos join a global benchmark, the MSCI Standard Index. —Money. Any proceeds could speed up Grupo Argos share buybacks; no size or date is given. —Shares. Since August, Grupo Argos ordinary shares rose 29% and preferred shares 22% (to 9 November). —Results. Nine-month revenue was COP 8.62 trillion (about US$2.6 billion); adjusted net profit rose 13%. —Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Grupo Argos Said

Grupo Argos said it will evaluate ways to strengthen the free float of Cementos Argos, including a possible marginal reduction of its stake while keeping a controlling position. Free float is the share of a company’s stock that ordinary investors can actually trade.

The company said Cementos Argos already meets size and liquidity criteria linked to eligibility for the MSCI Standard Index. MSCI is a US index provider whose benchmarks funds around the world track, so a place in one could draw buying from those funds.

If a sale goes ahead, the freed-up money could speed up the buyback of Grupo Argos’s own shares, subject to market conditions and its capital discipline. The company presents the idea as a way to raise liquidity at Cementos Argos and pass value to Grupo Argos shareholders at the same time.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Bolsa de Valores de Colombia, the Colombian stock exchange where Grupo Argos shares trade, in Bogotá. Photo: Juan Camilo Alfonso Mesquida / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Part of a Plan to Close the Value Gap

The step belongs to a programme called ACE 1.0, the roadmap Grupo Argos presented to the market in August 2026 to narrow the gap between its share price and the value of its businesses. Our earlier report covers the programme’s launch in August.

From the launch to 9 November, Grupo Argos ordinary shares gained 29% and its preferred shares, which pay priority dividends but carry no vote, gained 22%. The company says it is beginning to see positive signs in the liquidity and valuation of its shares.

Grupo Argos has bought back COP 290,000 million of its shares so far (about US$88 million), and it has announced a second offer of up to COP 150,000 million (about US$45 million). Our earlier report on its preferred shares and the MSCI small-cap index gives more background.

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.93

-1.35% Market breadth · 9 names 22% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,305 +0.78% Brent crude 95.99 +0.18% WTI crude 88.58 -0.18% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy +0.13% ECOPETROL Other -0.85% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Industrials -2.90% TECNOGLASS Mining -3.07% BUENAVENTURA Financials -3.57% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,324.31

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,811.20

-0.27%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.93

-1.35%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% — — — — — USD/COP 3,305 +0.78% -10.80% 3,279 3,306 3,302 — BRENT 95.99 +0.18% +52.34% 95.82 96.78 95.07 5,629 WTI 88.58 -0.18% +50.93% 88.74 89.20 88.04 34,598 ECOPETROL 15.32 +0.13% +53.05% 15.30 15.52 15.13 1,595,040 BANCOLOMBIA 88.64 -3.64% +41.39% 91.99 92.17 88.56 295,037 GRUPO AVAL 3.95 -6.18% -6.18% 4.21 4.25 3.93 491,832 TECNOGLASS 45.87 -2.90% +2.14% 47.24 48.19 45.58 437,074 CREDICORP 365.41 -0.90% +44.92% 368.74 370.78 360.00 352,911 BUENAVENTURA 25.30 -3.07% +7.20% 26.10 26.00 25.20 643,119 SOUTHERN COPPER 168.21 -2.55% +32.58% 172.61 170.39 165.60 985,536 Largest moves today GRUPO AVAL

3.95

-6.18% BANCOLOMBIA

88.64

-3.64% BUENAVENTURA

25.30

-3.07% TECNOGLASS

45.87

-2.90% SOUTHERN COPPER

168.21

-2.55% COLCAP

2,452.93

-1.35% CREDICORP

365.41

-0.90% USD/COP

3,305

+0.78% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.35%, with breadth negative — 2 of 9 names higher. Energy led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Nubank Profit Hits Record US$1.1 Billion Read →

The Nine-Month Numbers

For the nine months to September, Grupo Argos reported revenue of COP 8.62 trillion (about US$2.6 billion) and operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of COP 2.14 trillion (about US$650 million), a 25% margin. Adjusted net profit rose 13% to COP 666,000 million (about US$200 million), and gross consolidated debt fell 13% from a year earlier.

The company says it is moving ahead with the plan while keeping a solid financial structure. Cementos Argos, the cement unit, has published its own third-quarter results, which we covered in a separate report.

What It Means for You

For investors, the practical question is liquidity: more shares in public hands usually means easier trading, which can help a company qualify for an index. Grupo Argos says it would keep control, so a small sale would leave it in charge of the cement business.

For US readers who hold Colombian stocks through emerging-market funds, index membership can change how much a company weighs in those funds. Nothing has been decided, and no buyer, price or date has been named.

What Is Not Known

Grupo Argos has not said how many Cementos Argos shares it might sell, at what price or by which method, for example a market sale or a placement with investors. It describes the step as an option under evaluation, not a decision.

It is also open whether a larger free float would be enough to win a place in the MSCI Standard Index, because MSCI sets its own criteria and calendar. Readers can follow the company in our Grupo Argos profile and in Colombia news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Grupo Argos selling Cementos Argos?

No decision has been made. Grupo Argos said it is evaluating a marginal reduction of its stake while keeping control.

Why does Grupo Argos want a larger free float?

More tradable shares would improve liquidity at Cementos Argos and could help it join the MSCI Standard Index. Grupo Argos says Cementos Argos already meets size and liquidity criteria linked to eligibility.

What is Grupo Argos’s ACE 1.0 plan?

ACE 1.0 is the roadmap presented in August 2026 to raise the profitability of its businesses, monetise assets and pass value to shareholders. Its buyback programme has reached COP 290,000 million (about US$88 million).

Which exchange rate was used for the US$ values?

We converted at COP 3,305 per US$, the spot rate on 13 November 2026. Company figures were earned at other rates, so US$ values are approximate.

Sources Grupo Argos third-quarter 2026 results and ACE 1.0 update, 12 November 2026 (grupoargos.com) · Colombian stock exchange filings (bvc.com.co) · Spot exchange rate, 13 November 2026