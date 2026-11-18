Refinery installations seen across a lake in Barrancabermeja, pictured in 2007. The photo does not show the well or the attack. Photo: yesid ferney patiño / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Colombia Energy

Oil producer GeoPark says it wants to try fracking in Colombia, a technique Colombia has not yet adopted commercially. Chief executive Felipe Bayón told an interview published on Wednesday 18 November 2026: “We are interested in doing fracking” (our translation from Spanish).

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GeoPark (ticker GPRK on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE) is an independent oil and gas company headquartered in Bogotá, with shares traded in New York. Colombia is where it produces about 92% of its oil and gas, so a new Colombian source of oil and gas would matter to US shareholders.

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Fracking, short for hydraulic fracturing, pumps water, sand and chemicals into rock to free trapped oil and gas. GeoPark already does it in Argentina, and Bayón says it can bring that experience to Colombia.

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Key Facts Who. Felipe Bayón, chief executive of GeoPark, says the oil producer wants to frack in Colombia.

What. In an interview released 18 November 2026 he said a first well in 2027 is possible, without pilots.

Law. Colombia’s top administrative court rejected a lawsuit to annul the 2013 fracking rules on 7 July 2022.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:30 GMT.

GeoPark wants to bring its Argentine shale skills to Colombia, but Colombia’s rules are unsettled and no start date for commercial fracking has been set.

The Big Picture

Colombia wrote rules for unconventional drilling in Decree 3004 of 2013 and Resolution 90341 of 2014. On 8 November 2018 the Council of State, Colombia’s top administrative court, suspended both while it studied a lawsuit.

On 7 July 2022 the court’s Third Section, the chamber that handles contract and liability cases, rejected the lawsuit, so the two rules were not annulled. Bayón now argues that research pilots, small tests meant to study the risks, are unnecessary: “I believe there is no need to do the pilots,” he said, adding that “fracking is not prohibited in the country”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the entrance of an Ecopetrol office in Cúcuta, Colombia, 2016 (photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 3.0). Ecopetrol is Colombia’s state oil company, not GeoPark.

Politics has swung since July. The Ministry of Mines and Energy, Colombia’s energy ministry, under former president Gustavo Petro backed an anti-fracking bill “to protect life” that was filed in July 2026 (bill 011 of 2026), and President Abelardo de la Espriella took office on 7 August.

Bayón said the new government says it will run environmental licences and community consultations in parallel, which lets projects move faster. He asked for the 2027 well only “if conditions allow”, and said the first wells would need detailed analysis and take time.

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What We Know

In Argentina, Bayón says GeoPark agreed in late September 2025 to buy two blocks from Pluspetrol, an Argentine oil company, in Vaca Muerta, a vast shale formation in Neuquén province. He says five new wells were drilled from March, and that crews completed 180 fracture stages, the individual pumping steps along a well, in June.

GeoPark’s third-quarter 2026 results, released on Tuesday 3 November 2026, put Argentine output at 2,108 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d, oil and gas counted in one unit). That is up 50.6% on the second quarter.

Bayón said factory drilling, one rig drilling 50 to 55 wells in sequence, starts in December, aiming at 20,000 barrels a day for US$1 billion over a 35-year contract. In October 2026 GeoPark also won Corralera Noreste, an Argentine block, where it holds 90% and sees potential gross peak output of 40,000 to 50,000 boe/d, subject to appraisal.

In Colombia, the same results show 25,865 boe/d, broadly stable. Bayón says Colombia has “eight potential basins” for unconventional resources and imports more than 40% of the gas it consumes.

He said Colombia still lacks terms of reference, the technical rules for the production phase of unconventional wells, and rules on water reuse. Argentina, he added, produces more than 900,000 barrels a day, about 70% from unconventional fields.

Why It Matters

Colombia supplied about 92% of GeoPark’s third-quarter output (25,865 of 27,973 boe/d), by our calculation from the company’s results. Argentina supplied about 8%, and its output grew 50.6% in the quarter.

The results show the squeeze: revenue fell 19% to US$116.2 million and adjusted EBITDA, a cash-profit measure, fell 37% to US$45.8 million. Brent, the global oil benchmark, averaged US$91.4 a barrel against US$96.9 in the second quarter.

Vasconia, Colombia’s benchmark crude, also sold at a US$6.67 discount to Brent, versus US$1.43 before. Net debt (debt minus cash) rose to US$386.6 million, or 1.6 times EBITDA, and free cash flow (cash left after spending) was negative US$55.5 million.

After the quarter GeoPark sold US$550 million of 9.5% notes due 2033 to fund Vaca Muerta, and its dividend is suspended. Fracking in Colombia would be a further option, not a funded plan, and Bayón gave no Colombian budget.

Bayón says Colombia must keep importing gas until Sirius, a planned offshore gas project, or Venezuelan gas arrives. New domestic supply would ease that dependence.

What to Watch

In December 2026 GeoPark says it will start factory drilling in Vaca Muerta, and it expects to take operational control of the Bare Block, a heavy-oil field in Venezuela, before year-end 2026. The first date is in the company’s results and the second is Bayón’s, and no Colombian fracking date is confirmed.

The Counter-View

The previous government’s Ministry of Mines and Energy argued for a ban “to protect life”, and its bill’s fate in Congress is not confirmed. Bayón himself put the 2027 well only as a possibility “if conditions allow”, and said the first wells would need detailed analysis and take time.

In Plain English

Fracking: pumping water, sand and chemicals into rock to release oil or gas.

pumping water, sand and chemicals into rock to release oil or gas. Pilot: a small, monitored test well meant to study risks before full production.

a small, monitored test well meant to study risks before full production. boe/d: barrels of oil equivalent a day, counting gas as oil.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm what became of the July 2026 ban bill in Congress. The new government has published no decree or new rules for commercial fracking that we could find.

It is not known which Colombian blocks GeoPark would use, how much it would spend, or how much oil it could produce. We found no Colombian fracking budget from GeoPark.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is fracking legal in Colombia?

No law we found bans it, and the Council of State rejected a lawsuit to annul the 2013 rules on 7 July 2022. A ban bill filed in July 2026 has no confirmed outcome.

What did GeoPark say about Colombian fracking?

Chief executive Felipe Bayón said in an interview released on 18 November 2026: “We are interested in doing fracking.” He said a first well could be drilled in 2027 if conditions allow, without pilots.

How big is GeoPark in Colombia?

Colombia produced 25,865 of the company’s 27,973 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the third quarter of 2026. That is about 92% of its output.

Why does fracking in Colombia matter to US investors?

GeoPark’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under GPRK. A Colombian fracking path would give the company a second shale growth option beside Argentina.

Sources GeoPark Limited, third-quarter 2026 results of 3 November 2026 (NYSE filing) · Consejo de Estado, Third Section, ruling of 7 July 2022 on Decree 3004 of 2013: consejodeestado.gov.co · Ministerio de Minas y Energía, anti-fracking bill 011 of 2026: anti-fracking bill announcement · Felipe Bayón, GeoPark chief executive, interview of 18 November 2026

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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