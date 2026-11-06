G20 Heads to Miami Without a Consensus

Downtown Atlanta, host city of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting. File photo. Photo: Marc Merlin / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Published Friday, Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m. ET · Source: US State Department, Russian Foreign Ministry, EU statementsThe world’s biggest economies could not agree on a single sentence in Atlanta, so the host wrote one alone.

At the end of the G20 foreign ministers Atlanta meeting on Saturday, Oct. 31, the United States issued a chair’s statement, not a joint communique.A joint communique is a text every member signs.

A chair’s statement is written by the host and binds nobody else, which tells you how far apart the Group of 20 (G20) now is going into the leaders’ summit near Miami on Dec. 14 and 15.Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Politics story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What: Two days of talks in Atlanta ended on Oct. 31 with no joint text.

Two days of talks in Atlanta ended on Oct. 31 with no joint text. Who: Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted; Russia’s Sergey Lavrov attended.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted; Russia’s Sergey Lavrov attended. Next: Leaders meet Dec. 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral, a golf resort in Florida.

Leaders meet Dec. 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral, a golf resort in Florida. Open: The Kremlin, Russia’s presidency, has not said whether Putin will attend.

In plain English The G20 groups 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union. Its foreign ministers could not agree a shared statement, so Washington published its own summary instead.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Why Washington Wrote Its Own Statement

Rubio did not hide the gap. “We have wars going on, and we have participants in those wars around the table, so it’s very difficult to agree on a common line,” he said.

He added that he would not pretend the group was close to universally accepted solutions. The chair’s statement stuck to topics most members share: supply-chain resilience, energy security, overcapacity (factories producing more than markets can absorb) and civil nuclear technology.

It did not name China. Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, said on Friday, Oct. 30 that he was not surprised there was no consensus.

Poland attended as a guest, and Washington has proposed full membership for it.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on G20 Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

The Russia Question

Lavrov said inviting Poland broke diplomatic rules. Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, accused him of presenting “a lot of lies, a lot of false narratives” after the talks.

Rubio announced on Sept. 23 that President Vladimir Putin was invited to Miami. Putin has not attended a G20 summit in person since 2019, when it met in Osaka, Japan.

Lavrov described a Friday exchange with Rubio as a “decent talk”. Rubio said on Saturday there had been no formal meeting.

Weapons for Ukraine Added to the Mix

On Friday, Oct. 30, the State Department approved a possible sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptors (US-made missiles that shoot down missiles and aircraft) to Ukraine. The estimated value is US$2.1 billion, with Lockheed Martin as the contractor.

The department said no US funds are involved. The approval landed in the middle of the meeting.

What It Means for US Readers

The summit will be held on US soil, at a resort owned by the president’s family business. A split G20 makes joint action on trade rules and energy supply harder to expect, which matters for US importers and fuel prices.

The clearest signal to watch is Moscow’s decision on Putin, since a Russian leader on Florida soil would shape the whole summit.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether Putin will come, or what leaders will try to sign in December. We have not seen the full text of the chair’s statement, and we found no start time for the Dec. 14 session.

No prediction market on the summit has meaningful trading.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the G20 foreign ministers agree a joint statement?

No. The Atlanta meeting ended on Oct. 31, 2026 without a joint communique, and the US issued a chair’s statement instead.

When is the next G20 meeting?

Leaders meet on Dec. 14 and 15, 2026 at Trump National Doral in Florida. A start time has not been published.

Sources: Rio Times G20 foreign ministers hub, US State Department, Russian Foreign Ministry, European Union statements.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →