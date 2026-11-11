Fleury Plans Cancer Clinics With US$13M

The Hospital do Câncer I of INCA, Brazil's National Cancer Institute, in Rio de Janeiro, a file photo. The family has not said where Blanco was treated. Photo: Thiagop / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

BRAZIL · HEALTHCARE

Key Facts Deal: Fleury, a Brazilian medical testing group, and Bradsaúde, a health insurer, agreed on Tuesday to create FleuryOnco.

Money: R$72 million (about US$13 million) through 2027 for seven clinics in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Timing: The first clinic opens in São Paulo in December 2026; the rest follow by the end of 2027.

Ownership: Fleury holds just over half of the capital and Bradsaúde just under half.

Market: Cancer-related revenue in Brazil should reach about R$60 billion (about US$10.7 billion) this year.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Fleury, a Brazilian medical testing group, and Bradsaúde, the health insurance group of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest banks, signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday 10 November 2026 to create a cancer-clinic company. The new company, FleuryOnco, will invest R$72 million (about US$13 million) through 2027 to open seven clinics.

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FleuryOnco will focus on outpatient oncology, which is cancer treatment that does not need an overnight stay. Dollar figures here use the market rate of R$5.583 per US$1 at 07:35 UTC on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Fleury shares trade on B3, the São Paulo exchange, under FLRY3, and the group reported a 43% rise in third-quarter profit, as covered in our report on Fleury’s results. The partner’s numbers are in our report on Bradsaúde’s profit.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Two Companies Announced

The companies said FleuryOnco will be a new jointly owned company, not a merger of the two groups. Fleury holds just over half of the capital and Bradsaúde just under half.

The partners will share an initial investment of R$72 million (about US$13 million) through 2027. It pays for seven clinics in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The first clinic opens in São Paulo in December 2026, and the other clinics follow by the end of 2027. Atlântica Hospitais, the hospital arm of Bradsaúde, is the partner in the deal.

FleuryOnco’s results will be consolidated in Fleury’s accounts, which means they are added into Fleury’s own statements. The companies have given no revenue expectation for the new company.

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Two Brands and the Services

FleuryOnco will run two brands. Fleury Oncologia is a set of premium clinics in São Paulo.

OncoOne has a national ambition and starts in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. It is aimed at premium and upper-middle-class patients.

The clinics will offer consultations, diagnostics, drug infusion, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Nutritionists and psychologists will also work with patients.

The clinics will serve Bradsaúde’s insurance customers, but not exclusively. Fleury’s chief executive, Jeane Tsutsui, said the companies will negotiate with other health insurers too.

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Why Diagnosis Meets Treatment

Tsutsui said Fleury has long worked in cancer diagnosis, growing with imaging, genomics and new tests. These tests help diagnose early and guide treatment, an approach known as precision medicine.

Carlos Marinelli, chief executive of Bradsaúde, said scale matters because it lets the group compete better, for example when buying medicines. His remarks were translated from Portuguese.

Both executives said joining diagnosis and treatment improves the chances of cure and the quality of life. They added that it supports the financial sustainability of both companies.

The companies estimate that cancer-related revenue in Brazil should reach about R$60 billion (about US$10.7 billion) this year, around 70% of it from outpatient care. Brazil’s National Cancer Institute (INCA) expects about 781,000 new cancer cases a year between 2026 and 2028, including non-melanoma skin cancers, according to the companies.

The companies cite an ageing population as a main driver of that demand. These market estimates come from the companies themselves, not from an independent body.

The Oncoclínicas Talks That Ended

In March 2026 Fleury took part in a preliminary proposal for a joint investment in Oncoclínicas, one of Brazil’s largest cancer-clinic networks, with about 140 clinics. The offer was R$500 million (about US$90 million) of capital plus R$500 million (about US$90 million) of convertible debentures, which are loans that can turn into shares.

The talks ended in April without a deal. Tsutsui said Fleury was invited into a negotiation already under way and had only three weeks.

That was too little for due diligence, the careful check of a target company, she said. She added that high interest rates mean capital must be allocated with discipline.

FleuryOnco is a different route, because it builds new clinics instead of buying a network. The partners share the cost of the first seven.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Fleury is the diagnostics group behind laboratory tests and imaging, and Bradsaúde is the health and insurance group of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s largest banks. Atlântica Hospitais is the hospital arm of Bradsaúde.

Oncoclínicas is a separate cancer-clinic network that was the target of the earlier proposal. FleuryOnco is the new company the two partners own together.

What It Means for You

For an investor in the United States, the news is that a listed Brazilian health group is widening from diagnosis into treatment while sharing the cost with a partner. Because FleuryOnco’s results will be consolidated in Fleury’s accounts, any profit or loss will show up in the FLRY3 numbers.

No central-bank or statistics-office figure bears directly on this story. Patients with private cover in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, and insurers that may negotiate with the companies, are the people most directly affected.

Our Latin American markets coverage follows B3-listed companies every day. Our Brazil news page collects the other stories from the country.

What Is Not Known

The deal is a memorandum of understanding, an early-stage agreement, and depends on regulatory approvals and on signing the definitive investment and shareholders’ agreements. A profit or revenue target for FleuryOnco is also not stated.

The announcement does not name the exact site of the first clinic. It also does not say how many patients each clinic can treat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FleuryOnco?

FleuryOnco will be a new company for outpatient cancer treatment, owned by Fleury and Bradsaúde. Fleury holds just over half and Bradsaúde just under half.

How much will FleuryOnco invest?

The partners will invest R$72 million (about US$13 million) through 2027. The money opens seven clinics in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

When does the first clinic open?

The first clinic opens in São Paulo in December 2026. The rest follow by the end of 2027.

Will the clinics treat only Bradsaúde customers?

No, the companies said the clinics will serve Bradsaúde’s insurance customers but not exclusively. They will negotiate with other health insurers too.

Sources: Fleury S.A. investor relations and Bradsaúde, announcement of the FleuryOnco venture, Tuesday 10 November 2026; interviews with Jeane Tsutsui and Carlos Marinelli, 10 November 2026; market rate of R$5.583 per US$1 at 07:35 UTC on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

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