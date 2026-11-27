Ethiopia’s central bank keeps paying miners a premium for gold with newly created money, while the IMF deadline for a plan to end it has passed with no announced plan.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia building in Addis Ababa, in a file photo from October 2007. It does not show the draft regulation or the consultation. Photo: VBzi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s central bank pays a premium above world prices for artisanal gold, the output of small informal miners, and creates new birr, Ethiopia’s currency, to do it. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) said on 3 November that reserve money (base money) grew 87.2% year on year.

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ethiopia’s US$3.4 billion lender, set a 30 September 2026 deadline for a plan to end that premium. In August the NBE’s vice governor, Fekadu Degafe, confirmed the premium would not be lifted, and the NBE’s November statement does not mention the premium or any phase-out plan.

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Key Facts Who. Ethiopia’s central bank (NBE) and its lender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

What. Annual reserve money growth hit 87.2% in July to September as gold buying added money.

Why. Gold buying adds birr to banks, while inflation stands at 14.9%, far above target.

When. IMF deadline for a premium phase-out plan: 30 September 2026; next NBE meeting: end of January 2027.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

Ethiopia’s central bank keeps paying miners a premium for gold with newly created money, while the IMF deadline for a plan to end it has passed with no announced plan.

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The IMF’s Country Report 26/174, a staff review dated 16 June 2026, says the NBE is the sole buyer of artisanal gold. The same report puts the premium at 5 to 15 percent above world prices, and says it may help set the black-market rate, to the extent gold earnings are the marginal source of foreign exchange.

The IMF approved a 48-month lending arrangement of about US$3.4 billion for Ethiopia on 29 July 2024. On 1 July 2026 the IMF said its board had approved a payment of about US$464 million, bringing the total paid out to about US$2.647 billion.

The report says a plan to phase out the premium “will be adopted by end-September 2026”. It is tied to a plan to recapitalise the NBE, meaning to add fresh capital to the central bank.

From 6 May 2023 the NBE set premiums on artisanal gold at between 35% and 60% above world prices, saying it wanted to curb smuggling and draw small miners into legal channels. The IMF now puts the premium at 5 to 15 percent.

Gold Buying Feeds Money Growth

On 13 July the NBE said reserve money growth slowed to 43.0% in fiscal 2025/26 (July to June) from 66.4% a year earlier. It said the growth was primarily driven by a significant rise in net foreign assets, the bank’s foreign holdings less its foreign debts, stemming from gold operations.

In its 3 November statement the NBE named its own gold operation as the major contributor to base money growth. It said the purchases added net foreign assets after local currency was injected into the banking system.

Broad money, which includes bank deposits, grew 40.2% year on year, up from 33.2%, the NBE said on 3 November. Inflation was 14.9% in September, the NBE said, far above its single-digit goal and likely to stay in double digits.

On 3 November the NBE held its policy rate at 16% and said financial conditions signal “moderate looseness”, meaning financial conditions are a little too loose. It will absorb excess liquidity through open market operations, selling securities to banks, and keep using extra reserve requirements, meaning more funds that individual banks must hold at the central bank.

Treasury bill yields and interbank rates have been negative in real terms since May 2026, the NBE said, meaning returns trail inflation. The government has taken no direct NBE advances for over 27 months, a record stretch, the bank said.

Addis Ababa at dusk, in a file photo. It does not show any event in this story. Photo: DaneyWiki / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The IMF and a Critic Weigh the Premium

The IMF report says the central bank’s gold purchases cause “significant liquidity injections”, meaning new birr flowing into banks. It adds that the cash is concentrated at the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), the bank most present in gold-producing regions.

The report says exit from the gold purchases “will take time”, and that the exit strategy must weigh “implications for reserve accumulation objectives”. It describes the wider gold reforms as aiming to “reduce distortions, mitigate balance sheet risks for NBE, and channel more [foreign exchange] through the private sector”.

Merid Fikeremariyam, chief executive of Addis Ababa investment firm Pragma Capital, criticised the premium in July 2026. He said persistent premiums “push producers toward the parallel market”, the black market in dollars, and that “any new buyer can’t repeat the NBE’s practice of paying premiums funded by money creation”.

He called the target of US$10 billion to US$12 billion in reserves by 2028 very hard to reach without a deal between federal and regional governments on sharing resource revenues. He spoke in July, before the IMF’s September deadline for the premium plan had arrived.

IMF staff projected base money growth of 24.4% for the whole of 2026/27 in the June report, a year-end measure well below the 87.2% annual rate reported for July to September. The NBE says a tight stance is indispensable to reach its single-digit inflation goal, as it holds the policy rate at 16% and, the IMF says, stays committed to a market-determined birr.

The IMF expects Ethiopia, a coffee exporter, to earn near US$3 billion from coffee in 2026/27, despite a 35% fall in coffee prices since November 2025. The IMF estimates gross reserves for 2025/26 at about US$5.9 billion, or 2.1 months of imports, and targets 3.5 months by the end of the programme, due in 2028.

The NBE’s 3 November statement gives no birr figure for gold purchases in July to September. We found no public announcement that the phase-out plan or the plan to recapitalise the NBE was adopted by 30 September.

The IMF report sets the next step: a longer-term exit strategy from direct participation in the gold market, due by the end of December 2026. The NBE meets next at the end of January 2027, or earlier if conditions warrant, its 3 November statement says.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is reserve money, and why did it jump in Ethiopia?

Reserve money is the base money a central bank creates, and the NBE said its gold operation was the major contributor to the rise. The gold purchases were paid for with newly created local currency.

What did the IMF ask Ethiopia to do about gold?

The IMF’s programme calls for a plan to phase out the premium and, later, an exit strategy from direct gold buying. We found no public announcement that the first plan was adopted.

Is the gold premium still being paid?

In August, the NBE’s vice governor, Fekadu Degafe, confirmed the premium would not be lifted. We found no public announcement that a phase-out was adopted.

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