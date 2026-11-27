KrakaWi is Suriname’s first offshore gas project, and Staatsolie’s managing director says gas output stays relatively stable for 25 years, unlike oil.

The Staatsolie sign at its Tout Lui Faut operations site. Staatsolie is the state oil company. File photo, October 2022. (Photo: Ymnes, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Suriname

Suriname’s state oil company Staatsolie and Malaysia’s state oil company PETRONAS took a final investment decision on Thursday 26 November 2026 to build the country’s first offshore gas project, costing an estimated US$1.6 billion, the President’s office said. A final investment decision, or FID, is when owners commit the money so that construction can begin.

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The gas will become liquefied natural gas (LNG), a chilled fuel shipped by tanker, from mid-2030. For US readers, it would add a new LNG source in South America from mid-2030 if the project proceeds as planned, and Houston-based oil company APA Corporation already holds a stake in another Surinamese offshore oil project.

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Key Facts Who. PETRONAS, Malaysia’s state oil company, holds 80% and Staatsolie (Suriname’s state oil company) 20% of the project.

What. Final investment decision on KrakaWi, a gas development at the Sloanea field in offshore Block 52.

Numbers. US$1.6 billion estimated cost; 97 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas; first gas expected mid-2030.

When. Announced in Paramaribo on Thursday 26 November 2026; the field plan was approved on 24 November.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:40 GMT.

KrakaWi is Suriname’s first offshore gas project, and Staatsolie’s managing director says gas output stays relatively stable for 25 years, unlike oil.

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Block 52 is an offshore area held under a production sharing contract, a deal in which the oil company bears cost and risk and the state takes a share of output. The contract was signed in 2013, with PETRONAS as operator holding 80% and Staatsolie holding 20%, Staatsolie said.

The Sloanea-1 well found gas in late 2020, and PETRONAS drilled Sloanea-2 in 2024 as an appraisal well, a second hole that measures the size of a find. Staatsolie approved the commercial field on 11 November 2025 and the field development plan on 24 November 2026, two days before the decision.

KrakaWi, a word from Sranan Tongo, a widely spoken Surinamese creole language, meaning “supports us”, will use four offshore wells, seabed equipment and a floating LNG plant making about 1.5 million tonnes a year, Staatsolie said. PETRONAS’s president and group chief executive, Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, called KrakaWi the first gas platform of its kind in the Suriname-Guyana basin, the President’s office said.

In the Staatsolie release, Jagesar said: “Gas is cleaner for the environment, and production remains relatively stable for 25 years, unlike oil production.” He added that without gas processing, oil cannot be produced from certain reservoirs.

Taufik said in the Staatsolie release: “Gas will remain essential to how the world secures its energy while building toward a lower-carbon future.” He added: “A more diverse and resilient LNG supply base will be increasingly important in meeting the needs of economies.”

Who Gets the Money, and When

Once gas flows in mid-2030, Suriname will receive royalties, the state’s share of production revenues and taxes, Staatsolie said. Staatsolie holds 20% of the project and will invest in proportion to that stake.

The strongest caution came from the head of state. President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons said in a statement that day that Surinamese firms must not be left on the sidelines.

She warned of pressure on housing, prices, health care and education and of rising inequality, and said these risks are no reason to reject the development but a reason to prepare society better (translated from Dutch). In the English release she said: “It affects our entire country, and that is why it is our shared responsibility.”

The President’s office also quoted her as saying that carrying out the Savings and Stabilisation Fund Act is crucial. The statements do not say how long investors are exempt from tax or what income Suriname expects over the project’s life.

The waterfront of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital, on the Suriname River. (Archive photo) photo, 2021. The Paramaribo waterfront on the Suriname River, in the capital where 's Lands Hospitaal stands.

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What Is Still Open

Jagesar said in the release: “We can also start preparing to bring gas onshore in the future, supporting further local development through, among other things, the availability of more and cleaner electricity.” The release sets no date for that step.

The release does not name any buyer of the LNG. It also gives no date for a second gas project.

KrakaWi follows GranMorgu, an oil project in Block 58 run by the French company TotalEnergies, which took its own final decision on 1 October 2024 at about US$10.5 billion, the companies said. First oil is expected in 2028, with APA Corporation of Houston as a partner.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KrakaWi?

It is a gas development at the Sloanea field offshore Suriname, linked to a floating plant that turns the gas into LNG for export.

Why should US readers follow it?

It would add a new LNG supply region in South America, and a Houston company already works in Suriname’s offshore oil.

How does Suriname earn from the gas?

It receives royalties, a share of production revenues and taxes once production starts, Staatsolie says. The release gives no figure for the state’s expected income.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Staatsolie release of 26 November 2026; statement of the President of Suriname of 26 November 2026; company releases on GranMorgu · Staatsolie · TotalEnergies GranMorgu release · Office of the President of Suriname

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