Congo Lawmakers Seek Probe Into US$7M Mill

IBOV 169,405.74 ▲ 0.54% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.52▲ 0.18% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP971.56▼ 0.52% USD/COP3,273▲ 1.01% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.96% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▼ 0.21% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 94.16 ▼ 4.23% WTI 87.81 ▼ 3.32% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 1.91% GOLD 4,125 ▲ 1.24% SILVER 52.72 ▲ 1.76% SOY 1,190 ▲ 0.08% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 591.75 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 276.65 ▼ 1.20% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.88% ORANGE JUICE 145.15 ▲ 9.09% COTTON 79.18 ▲ 0.09% COCOA 5,136 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 216.18 ▲ 0.99% CATTLE 327.85 ▲ 1.71% LITHIUM 60.82 ▼ 0.16% PETR4 45.18 ▼ 0.26% VALE3 65.67 ▲ 2.55% ITUB4 41.09 ▲ 1.38% BBDC4 14.46 ▲ 1.83% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 16.98 ▼ 0.88% B3SA3 14.54 ▲ 1.04% WEGE3 50.11 ▲ 3.98% PRIO3 59.22 ▼ 2.08% SUZB3 53.62 ▲ 0.41% RENT3 30.77 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 14.98 ▲ 1.49% CSAN3 2.73 ▼ 1.44% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.79 ▼ 0.26% PSSA3 44.78 ▲ 0.97% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.29% SLCE3 17.10 ▲ 2.95% NATU3 5.40 ▲ 4.45% BRKM5 3.09 ▼ 3.44% RANI3 8.52 ▲ 0.60% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.04% IBOV 169,405.74 ▲ 0.54% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.21% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.17% USD/CLP 971.66 ▼ 0.51% USD/COP 3,273 ▲ 1.01% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.94% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.85% BRENT 94.16 ▼ 4.23% WTI 87.81 ▼ 3.32% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 1.91% GOLD 4,125 ▲ 1.24% SILVER 52.72 ▲ 1.76% SOY 1,190 ▲ 0.08% CORN 439.25 ▼ 0.51% WHEAT 591.75 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 276.65 ▼ 1.20% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.88% ORANGE JUICE 145.15 ▲ 9.09% COTTON 79.18 ▲ 0.09% COCOA 5,136 ▼ 0.37% BEEF 216.18 ▲ 0.99% CATTLE 327.85 ▲ 1.71% LITHIUM 60.82 ▼ 0.16% PETR4 45.18 ▼ 0.26% VALE3 65.67 ▲ 2.55% ITUB4 41.09 ▲ 1.38% BBDC4 14.46 ▲ 1.83% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 16.98 ▼ 0.88% B3SA3 14.54 ▲ 1.04% WEGE3 50.11 ▲ 3.98% PRIO3 59.22 ▼ 2.08% SUZB3 53.62 ▲ 0.41% RENT3 30.77 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 14.98 ▲ 1.49% CSAN3 2.73 ▼ 1.44% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 — 0.00% GMAT3 3.79 ▼ 0.26% PSSA3 44.78 ▲ 0.97% CVCB3 0.84 — 0.00% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.29% SLCE3 17.10 ▲ 2.95% NATU3 5.40 ▲ 4.45% BRKM5 3.09 ▼ 3.44% RANI3 8.52 ▲ 0.60% CSNA3 4.50 ▲ 2.04%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
DR Congo Africa

Congo Lawmakers Seek Probe Into US$7M Mill

By · · 4 min read
A government office tower in Kinshasa with Congolese flags flying in front of the entrance and cars on the road outside
File photo, 2016. The Immeuble du Gouvernement, a government office tower in Kinshasa, with Congolese flags at its entrance. (Photo: Kitangaza.1953, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

DR Congo · Public Money

DR Congo’s National Assembly is reported to have created a commission of inquiry into more than US$7 million that the government paid out to restart SOTEXKI, a textile mill in Kisangani that lawmakers say has not restarted.

The National Assembly is the lower house of parliament. SOTEXKI, the Société Textile de Kisangani, is a cloth maker in Kisangani, a city in the north-east of the country.

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Key Facts

  • What happened Congo’s National Assembly is reported to have created an inquiry into the SOTEXKI textile mill relaunch; not independently confirmed.
  • The money More than US$7 million of a planned US$17.5 million was paid out from 2023.
  • The mill SOTEXKI, in Kisangani, has not restarted, lawmakers say.
  • Earlier step On 29 April 2026 lawmakers questioned the industry minister; the Prime Minister suspended further payments.
  • Still open The panel’s size, deadline and start date are reported but not confirmed.

What Is Reported About the Inquiry

The inquiry is reported to rest on a resolution read to the chamber on Friday, 6 November 2026, by rapporteur Jacques Djoli, the member who presents a text to the chamber. It is reported to cover how the government used the funds it disbursed, with 23 members and 30 days to finish.

We could not confirm these details from the resolution text or from a second independent report. Treat the size, the deadline and the vote itself as reported, not confirmed.

Why Lawmakers Asked for It

The push began on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, when Théoveul Lotika Likwela, the lawmaker for Kisangani, put an oral question to Justin Kalumba Mwana Ngongo, the entrepreneurship minister who also acts as industry minister. Prime Minister Judith Suminwa then suspended the remaining payments after irregularities were reported.

The government had planned US$17.5 million in all, and a first tranche, or instalment, of more than US$7 million was paid out from 2023. Lawmakers want to know how that money was spent, because the mill has not restarted.

A beer plant yard in Kisangani with a delivery truck, tanks and palm trees, DR Congo
File photo, 2022. A beer plant in Kisangani, the city where SOTEXKI is based; the mill itself is not shown. Photo: Serge HD, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A Mill Long in Decline

SOTEXKI was created in 1971 and has operated since 1974. The Council of Ministers, the cabinet, approved a plan to relaunch it on Friday, 9 September 2022, costed at US$17.5 million.

The money paid so far is less than half of that estimate. Lawmakers say the plant has not restarted, so the question is what the first instalment bought.

What It Means for You

For US readers, this is a small but telling case of lawmakers asking where public money for an industrial project went. Companies and donors that deal with Congolese state-linked firms should keep records that can answer such questions.

More on the country’s economy is in our guide to who drives the DR Congo economy and our DR Congo coverage. Our report on the US and Congo minerals pact review covers the wider relationship.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed that the Assembly has passed the resolution, or what its text says about the panel’s size, deadline and start date. No finding of wrongdoing has been made, because establishing the facts would be the commission’s job.

It is also not known where the money went, or whether any relaunch will resume while the inquiry runs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SOTEXKI?

SOTEXKI is the Société Textile de Kisangani, a cloth maker in Kisangani, in north-eastern DR Congo. It was created in 1971 and has operated since 1974.

How much money is involved?

More than US$7 million, a first instalment of a planned US$17.5 million, was paid out from 2023. Lawmakers want to know how it was spent.

Has the inquiry started?

The Assembly is reported to have adopted a resolution creating an inquiry. We could not confirm its text, size or start date.

Sources: Parliamentary debate of 29 April 2026 and sitting of 6 November 2026 as publicly described; Council of Ministers meeting of 9 September 2022. The text of the resolution was not available to us. Read 9 November 2026.

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Central Africa Congo textile DR. Congo Kisangani National Assembly parliamentary inquiry SOTEXKI Theoveul Lotika Tshopo

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