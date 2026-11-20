A small Caribbean government wants voters to see a community ministry as part of a five-year deal, but has yet to say what it would cost or when it would start.

Hanover Street in Roseau, Dominica's capital. Photo: Tournasol7/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Dominica

Dominica’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, announced a new government ministry called PACE on Wednesday 18 November 2026, the day he called a general election for next month. Dominica is the small Caribbean island nation, not the Dominican Republic, which is a separate country.

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PACE stands for People Awareness and Community Empowerment and will sit in his own office, Skerrit said in a national address. Our report on the early election call covers the dates, so this article looks at what his party is offering.

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Key Facts What. Skerrit announced PACE, a new ministry in his own office to spread national resources across communities.

Who. Skerrit and his Dominica Labour Party (DLP) ask voters for a new five-year term.

Next. Nomination Day, when candidates formally register, is Monday 30 November 2026.

When. Dominicans vote in a general election on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

As of 20 November 2026, 06:48 GMT

A small Caribbean government wants voters to see a community ministry as part of a five-year deal, but has yet to say what it would cost or when it would start.

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The Roseau River in Roseau, Dominica’s capital (file photo).

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Skerrit said in the address, published by the Prime Minister’s office, that the government is “about to launch a major initiative” called PACE, short for People Awareness and Community Empowerment. “PACE will be a ministry in the office of the Prime Minister,” he said, “responsible for overseeing equitable coordination and distribution of national resources across communities.”

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He promised “real time responses to real time needs” and said the Ministry of Social Services will be “expanded and adequately funded” to address what he called “quality-of-life realities”. The address gives no budget, start date or minister for PACE.

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The ministry arrives as the government names living costs as its biggest problem. “Today, our greatest challenge is the containment of the cost of living,” Skerrit said, adding that he wants to “cushion the impact of globally rising prices on the most vulnerable”.

He said taxes are “relatively low” and that the government is “poised to lower them even further in January 2027”. On pay and pensions he was more careful: he said opposition to further minimum wage rises should be expected, and that the social security system “cannot pay higher pensions at this time”.

To make the case for another term, Skerrit said Dominica has spent EC$2.3 billion (about US$850 million) over the last five years, an average of EC$460 million (about US$170 million) a year. He compared that with under EC$300 million (about US$110 million) a year in the other members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, a regional bloc, and we convert these Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC$) at the peg of EC$2.70 per US$1 set by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

He said the new international airport is “on course” to receive its first transatlantic flight “in the next 21 months”, a date inside the term he is asking for. These are the government’s own claims, and we have not seen an independent audit of them.

Skerrit said he advised President Sylvanie Burton, the head of state, to dissolve Parliament and issue the writs, the formal orders that start an election, effective 18 November. He said the new register of electors lists 36,923 people, counted on the morning of 17 November.

The DLP starts from a strong position: in the election of 6 December 2022 it won 19 of 21 elected seats, after the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) boycotted. We found no published response from the UWP or other opposition parties to the PACE plan, so their view is not on record here.

For voters, PACE is so far a promise rather than an institution, and the address left its cost open. How much it helps will depend on how much money reaches communities, a figure the government has not given.

For US readers, the closest link is Dominica’s sale of passports to investors, which the government has defended against pressure from the European Union. Our Caribbean coverage follows the wider region.

Skerrit’s own timetable gives two checkpoints: Nomination Day on Monday 30 November 2026, then polling on Wednesday 16 December 2026. Both dates come from his address, and we found no opposition comment on them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PACE in Dominica?

PACE is a planned ministry in the Prime Minister’s office that is meant to coordinate how national resources reach communities. Its cost, start date and leadership have not been announced.

Is Dominica the same as the Dominican Republic?

No. Dominica is a small island nation in the eastern Caribbean, while the Dominican Republic is a larger and separate country.

Has the opposition responded?

We found no published reaction from the opposition parties. Until they speak, voters have only the government’s description of the plan.

Sources Address to the Nation by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, 18 November 2026 (Office of the Prime Minister press room) · Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, EC dollar peg of EC$2.70 per US$1

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