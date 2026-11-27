The refinery’s share sale drew far more bids than it can accept, so a large part of the money will go back to applicants.

Markets: Nigeria

The Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote will see his Lagos oil refinery list on the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday 1 December 2026, his group said on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Devakumar Edwin, vice-president for oil and gas at Dangote Group, gave the date, and the Nigerian Exchange, the country’s main stock market, had yet to confirm it.

Investors in about 120 countries bid for far more shares than were on sale, so foreign funds get a rare chance to own part of a major African industrial project. For readers abroad it also tests how much money global investors will commit to a Nigerian company that now supplies part of the country’s fuel.

Key Facts Who. Dangote Group, the conglomerate of Aliko Dangote, owns Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos.

What. Refinery shares are due to start trading on the Nigerian Exchange; no exchange notice yet.

Demand. Bids totalled about US$4.3 billion, about 2.7 times the US$1.6 billion on offer.

When. Tuesday 1 December 2026 is the planned first trading day.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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The refinery’s share sale drew far more bids than it can accept, so a large part of the money will go back to applicants.

On Tuesday 23 June 2026 the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria’s market regulator, ordered the refinery’s “purported” share sale to stop being marketed. The SEC said then that no IPO application, a first sale of shares to the public, “has been filed with or approved by the commission.”

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The refinery said at the time that it had authorised no such marketing, the offer papers were filed in early August 2026, and the SEC cleared the sale in early September. At the launch on Monday 14 September 2026, Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries, his holding company, said the group plans to list more of its companies.

Dangote added that the sale would spread wealth creation by letting ordinary Nigerians and investors worldwide own shares in one of Africa’s major industrial projects. The Nigerian Exchange said at the launch that this was the first refinery offered to the public in its 66-year history.

The offer opened that day with 4.1 billion new shares at N525 each (naira is Nigeria’s currency), about US$0.39 at N1,360 per US$, the market close of Friday 27 November 2026. The minimum order was 10 shares, or N5,250 (about US$3.9), and the target was about N2.15 trillion (about US$1.6 billion).

The trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos. File photo, 2018. (Photo: S.aderogba, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The offer was due to close on Tuesday 13 October, regulators extended it, and it closed on Tuesday 27 October 2026. Subscription figures for the offer show applications for about 11.15 billion shares worth about N5.85 trillion (about US$4.3 billion), from nearly 3.8 million subscribers.

That is roughly 2.7 times the target, though the figures are applications, not allotments. Dangote said during the offer that bids came from about 120 countries.

Under terms the SEC set, the company may keep up to 30% more than the base offer if demand exceeds it. That lifts proceeds to at most about N2.8 trillion (about US$2.1 billion), so at least N3 trillion (about US$2.2 billion) of bids goes back, by calculation from these figures.

Nigeria is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers yet has relied on imported fuel. A listed refinery gives investors a way to own a plant that now supplies part of that market.

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The cap on proceeds sits far below the money bid, so many applicants will receive fewer shares than they sought. The listing will show how far that appetite for African equity survives allotment.

The refinery began operating in 2024 and cost about US$20 billion to build, the group says, and it processes hundreds of thousands of barrels a day. The group’s stated target is to double capacity to 1.4 million barrels a day by 2029.

The SEC approved the allotment plan, the final list of who gets how many shares, in the days before the group named the trading date, after a delay in allotting the shares. The group then named the trading date, and a date of 8 December that had been talked about earlier was not confirmed by the exchange.

The exchange has not published a listing notice confirming the date, and the first-day price and the final allotted size are not yet known. The planned first trading day is the next dated step, and the group has named no later one.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dangote refinery shares start trading?

The group says trading will start on the Nigerian Exchange on the planned first trading day, but the exchange has not yet confirmed it. A listing notice from the exchange would settle the date.

Will every applicant get the shares they asked for?

No, because the cap on proceeds is far below the money bid. Many applicants will therefore receive fewer shares than they asked for, with the balance returned.

Why does the listing matter outside Nigeria?

It lets foreign and local investors own part of a plant that supplies a share of the fuel Nigeria has long imported. It also tests demand for African industrial companies on a local exchange.

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Sources Sources Dangote Group statements of 25 November 2026 and 14 September 2026

Nigerian Exchange launch of the offer, 14 September 2026

subscription data for the offer

Securities and Exchange Commission notice of 23 June 2026

Nigerian Exchange

Securities and Exchange Commission

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