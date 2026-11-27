The police force’s own records now put a price on the officers who travel with the President, including on her private trips.

Photo: Xiquinho Silva / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Politics: Trinidad and Tobago

Police in Trinidad and Tobago spent TT$892,961.32 (Trinidad and Tobago dollars, about US$131,700) on officers who accompanied President Christine Kangaloo on nine trips that their own records classify as private or vacation-related. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the national police force, released the records on Wednesday 25 November 2026 under a Freedom of Information law that lets citizens request public documents.

The figures are police costs, not the President’s personal spending. They show what it costs a Caribbean state to send officers with its head of state abroad, including to US cities such as Miami, New York and Boston.

Key Facts Who. President Christine Kangaloo, the head of state; Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the national police force.

What. Police travel for nine private trips cost TT$892,961.32 (about US$131,700).

Where/When. Records released Wednesday 25 November 2026 cover five years to late September 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “A banker gets Brazil's purse strings. Stocks jump 6%” Get the brief

The police force’s own records now put a price on the officers who travel with the President, including on her private trips.

The TTPS Legal Unit, the force’s in-house legal office, answered a request filed by attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan on behalf of the requester, Vishal Persad. The records list police officers’ overseas travel costs, from the rank of Constable, an entry-level officer, to Assistant Commissioner, a senior officer, for the five years to late September 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Total police overseas travel in that period came to TT$9,691,019.42 (about US$1.43 million, at about TT$6.78 per US$, a recent market rate). About TT$3.89 million (about US$574,000), roughly 40%, went to officers accompanying political and State office holders.

The rest, about TT$5.8 million (about US$855,000), paid for training, conferences, investigations and other police business abroad. The tally is preliminary, and TT$ means Trinidad and Tobago dollars.

Independence Square in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. File photo: Grueslayer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Kangaloo took office in March 2023 as head of state, a largely ceremonial role filled by an electoral college of both Houses of Parliament. The records classify nine of her trips as private or vacation-related, and they put the police travel cost for officers who went with her at TT$892,961.32 (about US$131,700).

A trip to Miami in February 2024 cost TT$58,972 (about US$8,700), and a July–August 2024 tour of Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York cost TT$189,779.32 (about US$28,000). A journey to New York, Dubai and the Seychelles in October 2025 cost TT$183,039.40 (about US$27,000).

A tenth trip, to Boston in August 2026, cost TT$124,900.75 (about US$18,400). The records do not classify it as vacation or work.

The largest single entry in the records is TT$690,245.20 (about US$101,800) for three officers who travelled to the United Kingdom in 2024. Its purpose is listed only as “Travel to the United Kingdom”, and the records we have do not tie it to the President.

Persad, speaking through his attorney, said: “Trinidad and Tobago needs a President, not a Holiday President.” He believes the records show ten vacations, one more than the nine the records identify.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Junior Benjamin, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Administration, said the cost is public money either way: “No matter how you pay it, it will always be a state cost.” On what officers do with their per diem, a daily travel allowance, he said: “What the officer does with his per diem is his business.”

The TTPS wrote, in answer to one question, that no officer is required to file a report on return from overseas travel. The records also list police travel for prime ministers, but reports on the records give different totals, so we have not used them.

Neither the released records nor the statements by Persad and Benjamin include a response from the President’s office. Benjamin’s remark is the nearest the record comes to a police position on the cost.

The nine private trips come to about 9% of the force’s total overseas travel bill. Because no report is required afterwards, the records do not show what that travel achieved for the police.

No dated next step is known. The police have not said whether they will change how such travel is reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who paid for the President’s police escort on these trips?

The records show police travel costs, so the money came from the police service and so from the state. They are police costs, not the President’s personal spending.

Does the record say the trips were improper?

No. The records only classify the trips and give their costs, and neither the records nor the statements we have include a response from the President’s office.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Several of the trips went to US cities, including Miami, New York and Boston. The records show what police travel there cost the Trinidad and Tobago state.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: TTPS Legal Unit records released 25 November 2026 under a Freedom of Information request; statements by Junior Benjamin and Vishal Persad; Trinidad and Tobago Police Service · Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →