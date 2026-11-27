Months of official warnings about El Niño have now met a flood in Piura city. The argument is about minutes and ministers, not about whether the rain was foreseen.

Officials and soldiers walk through a muddy, flooded street in Piura during the March 2017 coastal El Niño floods. (Photo: Galería del Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Disaster Response: Peru

Peru’s government faces criticism that it reacted too slowly to the floods in the northern city of Piura, after a storm on the evening of Thursday 26 November left streets under water. Two commentators said in a radio interview on 26 November that the state was late, while Prime Minister Luis Galarreta had said two days earlier that it responds quickly.

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The army put 250 soldiers on five flooded sites in Piura city within hours, the defence ministry said at 10:20 p.m. on 26 November. Brigadier General Juan Contreras, commander of the army artillery group in Piura, said no one had yet needed to move to a shelter.

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Key Facts Who. Peru’s government of Prime Minister Luis Galarreta, criticised by two analysts over its response in Piura.

What. Floods hit Piura city on 26 November; 250 soldiers pumped water at five sites that night.

Why. Piura’s farm exports grew 16.7% to September; more rain is forecast.

As of. 27 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Months of official warnings about El Niño have now met a flood in Piura city. The argument is about minutes and ministers, not about whether the rain was foreseen.

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Piura is a coastal region in northern Peru where the rainy season has only begun. The region already saw the first floods of 20 October, and the Tambogrande storm of 22 November followed.

The legal groundwork was laid in July and August. Decree 097-2026-PCM, published in the official gazette on 2 July 2026, declared a 60-day state of emergency for imminent rain danger in 796 districts, Piura among them.

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File photo. Photo: Edward Josué Quevedo Macalupú / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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On 18 August 2026 President Keiko Fujimori, Galarreta and Economy Minister Elmer Cuba signed an emergency decree giving the National Water Authority 129.4 million soles (about US$37 million at S/3.47 per dollar, the market rate of 27 November) to clear river and stream beds in Piura, Tumbes and four other regions. The decree cites a communiqué of 14 August from ENFEN, the government committee that tracks El Niño, which expected the coastal El Niño to last until April 2027 and did not rule out an extraordinary magnitude.

Rain then arrived on schedule. Peru’s civil defence institute, Indeci, said on 26 November that 208 districts of the north coast and highlands face landslide and flash-flood risk under weather notice 486 of the national weather service, Senamhi, which forecasts continued moderate to extreme rain, with 25 districts in Piura at very high risk.

The government’s case was made on 24 November, when Galarreta flew over the Piura river and the Morropón province with Defence Minister Rafael Belaúnde and Agriculture Minister Marco Vinelli. “Our aim is to protect life and respond at once,” Galarreta said, citing 1,600 troops with machinery and about 400 sites set aside for temporary camps.

Belaúnde told a press conference on 25 November that troops could deploy at 3 a.m. if needed, and he asked regional and local authorities to hand their water pumps to the army. On 26 November the army reported that it had delivered aid the day before to more than 900 people in Salitral, in Morropón province.

Antero Flores-Aráoz, a former defence minister, said the El Niño was expected long before this government and that in Piura “absolutely nothing” had been done on gutters and drains. Enrique Castillo, a political analyst, said this government is not to blame for the El Niño but could have sent pumps and specialist equipment.

Castillo went further and questioned Vinelli’s whereabouts. “What was minister Vinelli doing in Cusco when you yourself have said since the 23rd that this was coming very strongly?” he asked, adding that “there is a delay in the reaction” that does not calm the population.

The two analysts agreed that Fujimori should attend a binational cabinet meeting with Colombia, planned for 3 December. Castillo, however, said he was unsure the timing was right, because taking ministers abroad while critics say they arrive late carries a political cost.

Galarreta said the flight over the river showed what must be corrected, and that he would bring concrete measures to the cabinet. He also met Piura governor Luis Neyra on 24 November to speed up the certification of machine operators, so that all the heavy equipment in the region can be used.

For readers in the United States, the stake is fruit. Peru’s agriculture ministry said on 26 November that fruit and vegetable exports rose 13.2% to more than US$5.6 billion in January to September, with the United States heading its list of top destinations, and that Piura’s agricultural exports grew 16.7%, led by fresh mangoes, ethyl alcohol and bananas.

Those figures predate the storms, and the ministry has not said what the floods have cost growers or Peru’s northern port of Paita. Piura’s rain risk remains while El Niño lasts, so shipments of mangoes and bananas from the region are the figures to watch.

The next signal is Senamhi’s notice 486, which forecasts further rain in the north, and any new count of damaged homes from Indeci. No official toll for the 26 November flood had been published when this was written.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Peru’s government accused of acting too slowly?

Two commentators say so, citing the absence of pumps and a minister’s absence from the north. The government says troops and machinery responded at once.

Does Piura’s flooding affect fruit supplies to the US?

Mangoes and bananas are among Piura’s main exports, but no official figure yet shows lost shipments. The ministry’s export data end in September.

How long will El Niño last?

The 14 August forecast cited in the decree expected it to last until April 2027.

Sources Presidencia del Consejo de Ministros (PCM), statement of Prime Minister Luis Galarreta, 24 November 2026 · Ministry of Defence, notices of 25 and 26 November 2026 · Indeci, notice on 208 districts, 26 November 2026 · Decreto Supremo 097-2026-PCM, published 2 July 2026 · Emergency decree (Decreto de Urgencia) signed 18 August 2026, El Peruano · ENFEN communiqué 14-2026, 14 August 2026, as cited in the decree · Ministry of Agriculture (Midagri), export data, 26 November 2026 · Statements of Antero Flores-Aráoz and Enrique Castillo, 26 November 2026

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