Nigeria's largest refinery lowered the gate price of diesel. Pump prices will only fall if fuel dealers pass the saving on.

Business: Nigeria

Dangote Refinery, the Lagos plant owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, cut its diesel price at the loading gate by 7.3% on Thursday 26 November 2026. A litre now costs US$1.14 (N1,595 in Nigerian naira), down from US$1.23 (N1,720).

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The price applies to marketers and bulk buyers who load fuel at the refinery, so it sets the floor for what Nigerian businesses pay to run diesel generators. For US readers, it shows Africa’s largest refinery pulling down fuel costs.

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Key Facts Who. Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, owned by Aliko Dangote’s group.

What. Diesel gantry (loading-gate) price cut by 7.3% with immediate effect.

Numbers. US$1.14 a litre (N1,595), from US$1.23 (N1,720), at N1,397 per dollar.

As of. 26 November 2026.

Nigeria’s largest refinery lowered the gate price of diesel. Pump prices will only fall if fuel dealers pass the saving on.

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Dangote Refinery told its customers in a price notice that the new rate took effect immediately. The notice came on Thursday 26 November.

The refinery said customers will receive credits for the drop through their ledger accounts, and that it will share more details later. It gave no reason for the cut and no figure for how much stock the credits cover.

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The gantry price is what a marketer pays per litre to load diesel at the refinery gate, before transport, depot costs and the dealer’s margin. The N125 cut equals about US$0.09 a litre, using the closing rate of N1,397 per US dollar on Wednesday 25 November, based on Central Bank of Nigeria data.

File photo of the Lagos waterfront photo. The Lagos waterfront with office towers and the lagoon, Nigeria. Photo: kopee15, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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The cut follows a lower petrol price. The refinery recently cut its petrol gantry price to N1,060 a litre (about US$0.76), but the earlier petrol price is not known.

In May 2026 the refinery cut diesel to N1,700 from N1,800. Diesel was back at N1,720 before this week’s cut, and it is not known when it rose.

Competition is also pressing prices. Five Lagos depots cut petrol to N1,055 a litre (about US$0.76) on Tuesday 24 November, a few naira below the refinery’s own petrol price.

For a plant that burns 100 litres of diesel a day, the new price means about US$114 at the gate, against about US$123 before the cut. That saving of roughly US$9 per 100 litres is small for one generator but adds up for sites that burn thousands of litres a month.

Retail relief is not guaranteed. One retail outlet checked had cut diesel to N1,750 a litre (about US$1.25) from N2,180 (about US$1.56), but that is one station, and other outlets may adjust more slowly.

Factories, hotels, telecom operators and logistics firms that rely on diesel generators stand to gain most if dealers pass the cut on. Dangote Refinery has not said how fast that should happen.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) tracks fuel prices, but this report did not draw on its data. The next signal will be whether depots and stations move their prices in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a gantry price?

It is the price per litre at the refinery’s loading gate. Transport, depot fees and dealer margins come on top before fuel reaches a pump.

Will diesel at Nigerian pumps fall at once?

Not necessarily. Each marketer sets its own price, so the saving reaches drivers and businesses at different speeds.

Sources: Dangote Refinery customer price notice, 26 November 2026, as reported by TVC News (https://www.tvcnews.tv/dangote-reduces-diesel-price-to-n1595-per-litre/); Nairametrics (https://nairametrics.com/2026/11/26/dangote-refinery-cuts-diesel-price-by-n125-to-n1595-per-litre/); Legit.ng (https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/energy/1743474-dangote-refinery-slashes-diesel-price-by-n125-litre-dealers-sell-rates/); Nairametrics naira close, 25 November 2026 (https://nairametrics.com/2026/11/26/interbank-dollar-transactions-rebound-328-as-naira-drops-to-n1397-lowest-since-march-6/).

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