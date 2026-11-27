A bench warrant is not a conviction, and the fight over who leads The Fountain of Life Church is still before the courts.

The cable-stayed Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos, which connects the Lekki and Ikoyi districts. File photo. (Photo: Chippla, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Courts: Nigeria

A Lagos court on Thursday 26 November 2026 ordered the arrest of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of The Fountain of Life Church, after he missed contempt proceedings. Contempt means alleged disobedience of a court order, and he has not been convicted of anything.

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The warrant comes in a dispute over who leads a Lagos church after its founder died in 2023. The fight has now reached the police as well as the courts.

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Key Facts Who. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of The Fountain of Life Church, Lagos; Justice Adewunmi-Oshin.

What. A bench warrant, a court order for police to arrest him, for missing contempt proceedings.

Where. Lagos State High Court, Ikoyi district, Lagos, Nigeria.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

A bench warrant is not a conviction, and the fight over who leads The Fountain of Life Church is still before the courts.

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Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin of the Lagos State High Court, which sits in the Ikoyi district, issued the bench warrant on Thursday.

A bench warrant is a court order telling police to arrest a person and bring him before the judge. The judge acted because Odukoya had not complied with an earlier directive to appear and show cause why he should not be sent to prison.

The allegation is that he disobeyed a subsisting court order.

Ikoyi, the Lagos district where the Lagos State High Court sits. Photo: Reginald Bassey, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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His lawyer, Olawale Akoni, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (the country’s top rank of lawyer), told the court his client had filed a Notice of Appeal. He had also applied for a stay of execution, a request to pause an order.

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The judge held that filing an appeal does not automatically suspend an order or excuse failure to appear. The judge also sent the case file to the Administrative Judge, the judge who allocates cases in the Lagos State High Court, for reassignment to another judge.

The contempt case grows out of an order of Wednesday 18 November by the same judge. It was granted on an application by the church’s Incorporated Trustees, its registered governing body.

The ruling states: “Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to commence this action under the Pre-Action Protocol”. The judge made clear that the respondents may still apply to set the order aside or defend the claims.

The trustees asked the court to restrain Odukoya, personally or through proxies, from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head or interfering in its activities, governance and administration. The order is described as granting that restraint pending compliance with the court’s 2019 rules on pre-action protocol, the steps to take before suing, although the published extract of the ruling confirms only the leave to sue.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya founded the church in 1992 and died on 7 August 2023. His son Jimmy was announced Senior Pastor in September 2023 and installed that month.

The trustees say a video the founder recorded in December 2021 states that, in case of his demise, “the next pastor of the church should be Kunle Areogun.” They say it was not shown to the board before Jimmy’s appointment and came to their attention in late December 2025.

On Tuesday 17 November, a faction of the trustees announced that it had withdrawn recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor and named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise interim spiritual and administrative leader. Jimmy rejects the move: his camp says the trustees did not follow the procedure in the church’s constitution, and he says he was appointed and installed as Senior Pastor in September 2023 under it.

Through Akoni, Odukoya has gone to the Court of Appeal, which hears appeals from the High Court, against the orders of 18 and 23 November. The second was a Form 48, a notice of the consequences of disobeying a court order.

He asks the appeal court to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction and cancel the enforcement and contempt steps. He has also filed a separate suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos, a national-level court.

A church statement issued on the day of the warrant says Odukoya was not properly served, that applications were still pending and that the matter was not on the day’s list. Odukoya had said on 22 November that he had heard of the restraining order but had not been served.

It is not known whether Odukoya will surrender or whether police have acted on the warrant. The full terms of the order of 18 November have not been published, and the Court of Appeal has not said how it will treat his appeal.

The next step is the reassignment of the file to another judge. The date of the next hearing has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a bench warrant?

It is a court order telling police to arrest a person and bring him before the court. It is not a finding of guilt.

Does an appeal stop the warrant?

The judge held that filing an appeal does not automatically suspend an order or excuse failure to appear. How the Court of Appeal will act is not yet known.

What is the dispute about?

It is a disagreement over who leads The Fountain of Life Church after the death of its founder. Both sides have taken it to court.

Sources Court orders and proceedings of 18, 23 and 26 November 2026; counsel’s statements in court; a church statement of 26 November 2026. Lagos State Judiciary · Corporate Affairs Commission

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