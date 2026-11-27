INEC says AI fakes and recycled false stories can shake trust in results, and it has named the steps it is taking before the January vote.

An office of Nigeria's electoral commission in Jema'a, Kaduna State, 2022. Photo: Kambai Akau / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Nigeria

Nigeria’s election commission has told a regional forum in Abuja, the capital, that fake news, AI-made audio and video, and coordinated online networks now threaten the country’s next vote. The warning came on Tuesday 24 November 2026 in a message from Joash Ojo Amupitan, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election body.

His Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, read it at the opening of the two-day forum. The first ballots are 50 days away as of Friday 27 November 2026, so the warning is a test of how ready the commission is.

Key Facts Who. Joash Ojo Amupitan, chairman of Nigeria’s election body INEC, in a forum message.

What. Warning that AI fakes and recycled false stories threaten voter trust, plus INEC safeguards.

When. Forum opened Tuesday 24 November 2026; presidential vote Saturday 16 January 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets, 9:29 p.m. ET, 26 November: President Tinubu 69%, rivals Obi 26%, Atiku 3.6%.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT.

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INEC says AI fakes and recycled false stories can shake trust in results, and it has named the steps it is taking before the January vote.

The forum was organised by FIAP, a Spanish foundation for public-administration cooperation, and FactCheckAfrica, a fact-checking organisation. It ran under the European Union’s Support to ECOWAS in Peace, Security and Governance project, which backs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional bloc, with the German development agency GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and Expertise France, the French agency.

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Participants came from Nigeria, The Gambia and Benin. The groundwork began earlier this year, when FIAP said on 14 July 2026 that the project had run workshops on disinformation and AI-made content in all three countries.

In Abuja, FactCheckAfrica trained 35 media and civil society representatives from northern Nigeria on 18 to 20 May 2026. They designed the #CheckBeforeYouPost campaign.

At a National Summit on Electoral Information Integrity in Abuja on Monday 2 November 2026, Amupitan said INEC was strengthening its technological and communication capacity to detect manipulated content and issue timely clarifications. He also called for institutionalised fact-checking channels.

In his message to the forum, Amupitan said false narratives that start in one West African country are often recycled and adapted in others. He warned that this can create public panic, discourage voting and undermine confidence in results.

AI-generated content and synthetic audio-visual material, he added, make it harder to tell credible election information from fabricated stories. Electoral commissions cannot contain the threat alone, and he asked journalists, parties, religious and community leaders, civil society and social media users to share responsibility.

He urged Nigerians to verify before sharing and to take election information from INEC’s official channels. INEC listed its own steps, including improved verification safeguards on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), the public website where polling unit results are published.

The commission also named proactive communication and a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division inside its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department. It works with accredited media and security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, the framework that links Nigeria’s election and security bodies.

Flags along a roadside in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, pictured in 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Oketola told the forum that INEC had put an automated verification system in place. He said the commission also works with the National Orientation Agency, Nigeria’s federal public information agency, and with civil society and fact-checking groups.

We found no published text of the message from INEC. The commission has not said how its automated system detects fakes or what it checks.

Abideen Olasupo, founder of FactCheckAfrica, called the use of indigenous languages to manipulate people “hyper-local manipulation”. He warned that disinformation actors increasingly target communities that fact-checkers reach poorly.

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Félix Costales, Spain’s ambassador to Nigeria, said fact-checking protects electoral integrity but warned against measures that could undermine media freedom. “The fight against misinformation should not be a weapon against legitimate debates,” he said.

Dr Sharon Omotoso, director of the International Media and Information Literacy Institute, a media-literacy group, gave the keynote and warned of coordinated gendered disinformation against women. Massimo De Luca, head of cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said election misinformation can reach Nigerians in the diaspora.

The forum launched Elect Peace, a regional digital platform launched by the Dataphyte Foundation. It links civil society, fact-checkers, training resources and open-source verification tools across West Africa.

Delegates from Nigeria, The Gambia and Benin then signed a Regional Action Plan on Electoral Disinformation on the second day, 25 November, the organisers said. It covers civil society, media standards, electoral bodies, regulators, technology platforms and partners.

For US investors in West Africa’s largest economy, the stake is confidence in the result, which INEC says false stories can undermine. Nigerians abroad, including the diaspora in the United States, are within reach of the same stories, as De Luca noted.

The first test is Saturday 16 January 2027, when Nigerians vote for president and the National Assembly, the national parliament. Governorship and state assembly elections follow on Saturday 6 February 2027, under the revised timetable INEC issued after the new election law, the Electoral Act 2026.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a platform where people bet real money on outcomes, priced the Nigerian presidential race at 9:29 p.m. ET on 26 November: President Bola Tinubu 69%, opposition figures Peter Obi 26% and Atiku Abubakar 3.6%. About US$166,000 has been traded on that market. These prices are bets, not polls, and they say nothing about how well INEC’s measures will work.

Related: Nigeria Student Loan Fund Starts Review.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did INEC warn about at the Abuja forum?

Its chairman warned that AI-generated content and recycled false stories could cause panic, discourage voting and weaken trust in results. He asked journalists, parties and the public to verify before sharing.

Who organised the forum?

FIAP, a Spanish public foundation, and FactCheckAfrica ran it under a European Union project for ECOWAS. GIZ and Expertise France are partners.

What is the Regional Action Plan?

It is a plan on electoral disinformation signed by delegates from Nigeria, The Gambia and Benin, according to the organisers. It covers media standards, regulators and technology platforms.

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Sources INEC chairman’s message to the forum, read 24 November 2026; INEC remarks at the National Summit on Electoral Information Integrity, 2 November 2026; FIAP, 14 July 2026; FactCheckAfrica, forum reports, 24 and 25 November 2026; INEC revised 2027 election timetable

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