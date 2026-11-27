Puerto Rico Workers Strike on Black Friday
Unions say the country has reached a breaking point, and firefighters are adding a weekend of mass absences to the Black Friday protest.
Society: Puerto Rico
Unions and worker groups in Puerto Rico are holding the Día de Indignación Nacional (National Day of Indignation) strike on Friday 27 November 2026. They timed it to Black Friday, the US shopping day after Thanksgiving.
Puerto Rico is a US territory and its residents are US citizens, so the dispute over pay and pensions concerns Americans as well as islanders. Firefighters have joined with a protest they call the Red Flu (Gripe Roja), a mass absence from work at fire stations across the island, planned for the whole weekend.
Key Facts
- Who. More than 30 unions and worker guilds, joined by the firefighters’ union.
- What. A strike for wage justice, dignified pensions and better working conditions.
- Where and when. Hato Rey, San Juan, from 9:00 a.m. on Friday 27 November 2026.
- As of. 27 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.
Unions say the country has reached a breaking point, and firefighters are adding a weekend of mass absences to the Black Friday protest.
More than 30 union organisations and worker guilds had called the strike by 22 November, with the main event set for 9:00 a.m. in front of Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey, a district of San Juan. They demand wage justice (justicia salarial), dignified pensions (pensiones dignas) and better working conditions.
The strike follows the Día de Indignación Magisterial (Teachers’ Day of Indignation) on 5 November 2026, when hundreds marched from Plaza Colón in Old San Juan, the historic quarter, to La Fortaleza, the governor’s residence and office. Groups in that march included the Federación de Maestros de Puerto Rico (FMPR, the main teachers’ union), ÚNETE, another teachers’ union, and university professors.
María del Mar Rosa Rodríguez, president of the Asociación Puertorriqueña de Profesores Universitarios (APPU, the university professors’ association), said ahead of the strike, in comments published on 12 November: “El país ha llegado a un punto de quiebre” (the country has reached a breaking point). On 16 November she said university workers’ pay has been frozen for more than 13 years.
Miguel Rivera, vice president of the FMPR, demands about US$90.4 million owed under the Carrera Magisterial, the teachers’ career-ladder pay scale. José Rosado Rolón, president of the Federación de Porteadores Escolares, the school-bus operators’ federation, demands payment of about US$9.5 million owed for services already provided.
Liz Colón Alicea, president of the Sindicato Auténtico de Manejadores de Emergencias, the emergency managers’ union, seeks repeal of the labour reform law, a higher minimum wage and an end to rising electricity costs. The electricity demand ties the strike to a separate fight over the island’s power grid, covered in the links below.
The Sindicato de Bomberos Unidos de Puerto Rico (SBUPR), the firefighters’ union, declared the Red Flu for the weekend of Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November. Its president, José Tirado, will take part in the protest with firefighters from across the island, and the union accuses the government of inaction on working conditions.
Dozens of protesters reached the gates of Plaza Las Américas, a large shopping centre in Hato Rey, in the early morning of Friday. Their arrival came hours before the main event at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.
The firefighters’ union has not said how many stations or firefighters take part, or how emergency coverage is maintained. No effect on store opening hours has been confirmed for 27 November.
La Fortaleza reopened talks with the teachers’ unions on 5 November, when Norma Burgos, secretary of the Governor’s Office, met union leaders after the march. We found no government statement on the 27 November strike itself.
Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos Parés urged teachers on 4 November, the day before the march, to report to their schools and lead by example. That is the clearest official counter-view we found, and it concerns the earlier march, not the 27 November strike.
The next meeting with teachers’ groups is set for 2 December, and talks with university unions resume on 8 December. The Red Flu is due to end on Sunday 29 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Red Flu?
It is the firefighters’ union’s name for a protest by mass absence from work at fire stations. The union has not said how emergency calls will be covered.
Why did unions pick Black Friday?
Organisers timed the strike to Black Friday, a major US shopping day, and one union leader criticised holiday consumerism during the crisis. Whether it affects shops has not been confirmed.
Has the government responded?
Partly. The government reopened talks with teachers’ unions on 5 November, and we found no response to the 27 November strike itself.
Sources
Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: union leaders’ statements and the Governor’s Office talks of 5 November; institutions concerned: Federación de Maestros de Puerto Rico · University of Puerto Rico · Government of Puerto Rico
Connected Coverage
Puerto Rico news · Puerto Rico Moves to Replace Grid Operator · Puerto Rico Court Voids Power Grid Extension · Latin America Power Map
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error