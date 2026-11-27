Unions say the country has reached a breaking point, and firefighters are adding a weekend of mass absences to the Black Friday protest.

The arena seen from the platform of the Hato Rey station of the Tren Urbano rail line (undated photo, not from the concert). Photo: Moebiusuibeom-en / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Society: Puerto Rico

Unions and worker groups in Puerto Rico are holding the Día de Indignación Nacional (National Day of Indignation) strike on Friday 27 November 2026. They timed it to Black Friday, the US shopping day after Thanksgiving.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Puerto Rico is a US territory and its residents are US citizens, so the dispute over pay and pensions concerns Americans as well as islanders. Firefighters have joined with a protest they call the Red Flu (Gripe Roja), a mass absence from work at fire stations across the island, planned for the whole weekend.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. More than 30 unions and worker guilds, joined by the firefighters’ union.

What. A strike for wage justice, dignified pensions and better working conditions.

Where and when. Hato Rey, San Juan, from 9:00 a.m. on Friday 27 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Unions say the country has reached a breaking point, and firefighters are adding a weekend of mass absences to the Black Friday protest.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Puerto Rico Email address Follow

More than 30 union organisations and worker guilds had called the strike by 22 November, with the main event set for 9:00 a.m. in front of Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey, a district of San Juan. They demand wage justice (justicia salarial), dignified pensions (pensiones dignas) and better working conditions.

The strike follows the Día de Indignación Magisterial (Teachers’ Day of Indignation) on 5 November 2026, when hundreds marched from Plaza Colón in Old San Juan, the historic quarter, to La Fortaleza, the governor’s residence and office. Groups in that march included the Federación de Maestros de Puerto Rico (FMPR, the main teachers’ union), ÚNETE, another teachers’ union, and university professors.

María del Mar Rosa Rodríguez, president of the Asociación Puertorriqueña de Profesores Universitarios (APPU, the university professors’ association), said ahead of the strike, in comments published on 12 November: “El país ha llegado a un punto de quiebre” (the country has reached a breaking point). On 16 November she said university workers’ pay has been frozen for more than 13 years.

The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan. File photo: Mtmelendez / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Miguel Rivera, vice president of the FMPR, demands about US$90.4 million owed under the Carrera Magisterial, the teachers’ career-ladder pay scale. José Rosado Rolón, president of the Federación de Porteadores Escolares, the school-bus operators’ federation, demands payment of about US$9.5 million owed for services already provided.

Liz Colón Alicea, president of the Sindicato Auténtico de Manejadores de Emergencias, the emergency managers’ union, seeks repeal of the labour reform law, a higher minimum wage and an end to rising electricity costs. The electricity demand ties the strike to a separate fight over the island’s power grid, covered in the links below.

The Sindicato de Bomberos Unidos de Puerto Rico (SBUPR), the firefighters’ union, declared the Red Flu for the weekend of Friday 27 to Sunday 29 November. Its president, José Tirado, will take part in the protest with firefighters from across the island, and the union accuses the government of inaction on working conditions.

Dozens of protesters reached the gates of Plaza Las Américas, a large shopping centre in Hato Rey, in the early morning of Friday. Their arrival came hours before the main event at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

The firefighters’ union has not said how many stations or firefighters take part, or how emergency coverage is maintained. No effect on store opening hours has been confirmed for 27 November.

La Fortaleza reopened talks with the teachers’ unions on 5 November, when Norma Burgos, secretary of the Governor’s Office, met union leaders after the march. We found no government statement on the 27 November strike itself.

Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos Parés urged teachers on 4 November, the day before the march, to report to their schools and lead by example. That is the clearest official counter-view we found, and it concerns the earlier march, not the 27 November strike.

The next meeting with teachers’ groups is set for 2 December, and talks with university unions resume on 8 December. The Red Flu is due to end on Sunday 29 November.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Puerto Rico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Red Flu?

It is the firefighters’ union’s name for a protest by mass absence from work at fire stations. The union has not said how emergency calls will be covered.

Why did unions pick Black Friday?

Organisers timed the strike to Black Friday, a major US shopping day, and one union leader criticised holiday consumerism during the crisis. Whether it affects shops has not been confirmed.

Has the government responded?

Partly. The government reopened talks with teachers’ unions on 5 November, and we found no response to the 27 November strike itself.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error