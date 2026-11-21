A criminal case from inside the American deportation system ends in probation, not jail, while a second guard's case is still open.

Photo: SovNAT / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Immigration: Cuba

A judge in Collier County, in south-west Florida, on Wednesday 18 November 2026 convicted a former guard at “Alligator Alcatraz” of battering a Cuban immigrant held at the state-run detention centre. Andre Junior Seenaraine, 30, pleaded no contest, meaning he did not fight the charge, to misdemeanour battery, a crime less serious than a felony, court records show.

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Judge Deborah Cunningham sentenced him to 12 months’ probation with no option to end it early and a US$250 fine. He must also complete 30 hours of community service, which cannot be bought out, enrol in an anger-management course within 30 days and stay away from the victim.

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Key Facts Who. Andre Junior Seenaraine, 30, a former guard at “Alligator Alcatraz”, Florida’s Everglades immigration detention centre.

What. Convicted of misdemeanour battery in a Collier County, Florida, court after a no-contest plea; sentenced to probation.

When. Sentenced Wednesday 18 November 2026 for an attack on 25 January 2026.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

A criminal case from inside the American deportation system ends in probation, not jail, while a second guard’s case is still open.

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Alligator Alcatraz is a Florida-run detention centre built on a former airstrip in the Everglades wetlands, and it opened in July 2025. It quickly became a symbol of the mass deportation campaign, and it closed in June 2026.

In mid-September 2026 the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the department’s internal watchdog, reported that staff held 79 detainees in small metal enclosures they called “calming areas”. The period ran from 17 July 2025 to 18 January 2026, and the report said the practice fell short of standards for humane treatment.

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Shops on Calle Ocho in Little Havana, Miami, a centre of South Florida’s Cuban community (2021; photo: Sharon Hahn Darlin, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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DHS also said it had no contract with Florida to manage the detention space inside the facility. The centre is now closed, yet the courts are still working through what happened inside.

The victim is Rigoberto Rodríguez Arce, a Cuban immigrant held at the centre. The attack happened on 25 January 2026, according to prosecutors’ charges.

In an interview, Rodríguez Arce said guards punched him in the face and smashed his nose into the floor while his hands and feet were restrained. He said he feared for his life and pretended to lose consciousness so the beating would stop.

He said he already had a fractured hand when the beating began, and that he was later moved to a detention facility in Texas. Both points rest on his own account.

Seenaraine’s lawyer said that his client “does not admit the allegations, but he chose not to contest them”. A no-contest plea is a legal choice not to fight a charge, not a confession of what happened.

Another guard charged over the same episode, Stephen Jordan Trejos, has asked the judge to declare him immune under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, a self-defence rule. His case is still pending, and a hearing in his case is set for 29 January 2027.

His lawyers argue that he used a control manoeuvre after the detainee spat at him, and they cite security video. That argument is the defence’s claim, not a finding, and it is the strongest counter-view to the account given by Rodríguez Arce.

The case is a criminal accountability step inside the immigration detention system, but the charge was a misdemeanour, a crime less serious than a felony. Probation instead of jail shows how little a charge of that kind can deliver.

Both guards were charged with misdemeanours, and it is not known whether other guards will be charged. It is also not known how many complaints detainees filed overall.

The most serious open question is the Trejos case, because a Stand Your Ground ruling can decide whether a guard faces a jury at all. If a judge grants him immunity, the charge against him would end before any trial.

For Cuban families in the United States, the verdict lands in a wider debate over how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal deportation agency, holds and removes people. Readers can follow the practical side in ICE arrests of Cubans and on how Cuban migrants can reopen US cases.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Was the former guard sent to jail?

No. He received probation, community service and a fine, which reflects the misdemeanour charge he pleaded to.

Does the conviction close the case?

Not entirely. A second guard’s request for immunity is still pending, so the court has not finished with the episode.

What was Alligator Alcatraz?

A Florida-run immigration detention centre in the Everglades that became a symbol of mass deportation. It is now closed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error