Two national holidays fall in Costa Rica this December, and the official year end notices for banks, payments and parks are still to come.

Pedestrians on Avenida Central in downtown San José, pictured in 2009. The photo is illustrative and does not show the ministry. Photo: Haakon S. Krohn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Travel: Costa Rica

Tuesday 1 December 2026 (Abolition of the Army Day) and Friday 25 December 2026 (Christmas) are the only national holidays in Costa Rica between 1 December 2026 and 31 December 2026. Friday 1 January 2027 (New Year’s Day) is the next one.

This guide sets out what closes on each date and marks every gap that officials and banks have not yet filled. It serves travellers, residents and employers alongside our Costa Rica news.

Key Facts What. Tuesday 1 December and Friday 25 December 2026 are Costa Rica’s only national holidays this month.

Next. Friday 1 January 2027, New Year’s Day, is the next national holiday.

Not confirmed. Bank hours, electronic payments, stock exchange and park schedules for year end 2026.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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Two national holidays fall in Costa Rica this December, and the official year end notices for banks, payments and parks are still to come.

The Dates at a Glance

The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR, the central bank) lists 1 December and 25 December among the holidays in its 2026 statistics calendar. No further national holiday is listed in that calendar for December.

Tuesday 1 December 2026: Abolition of the Army Day Legal status: A holiday of non obligatory pay under Costa Rica’s Labour Code, according to Costa Rica’s Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MTSS) in communiqué CP 052/2025 of 25 November 2025. What closes: Government offices, because it is a national holiday. What stays open / not yet confirmed: Bank branch hours and services of SINPE, the central bank’s electronic payment system, for 1 December are not yet confirmed.

Friday 25 December 2026: Christmas Legal status: A holiday of obligatory pay under article 148 of the Labour Code, according to MTSS communiqué CP 061/2024. What closes: Government offices. In 2025 regular bank branches were closed on 25 December. What stays open / not yet confirmed: In 2025 only a few SINPE payment services ran on Christmas Day, and the 2026 list is not yet confirmed.

Friday 1 January 2027: New Year’s Day Legal status: A holiday of obligatory pay under article 148 of the Labour Code, per MTSS communiqué CP 061/2024. It is not yet confirmed by an MTSS 2027 notice, but the statute fixes the date. What closes: Government offices. On 1 January 2026 regular bank branches were closed. What stays open / not yet confirmed: SINPE services and bank hours for 1 January 2027 are not yet confirmed.

Thursday 24 December and Thursday 31 December are not holidays in the central bank’s 2026 calendar, so they are ordinary working days. Banks still shortened their hours on both dates in 2025, as the next section shows.

Banks, SINPE and the Stock Exchange

In 2025, according to last year’s bank notices, regular branches closed on 25 December and 1 January and shortened their hours on 24 and 31 December. The two state banks, Banco Nacional and Banco de Costa Rica, closed two hours earlier than usual, while Banco Popular stayed open until 3:00 p.m., and Davivienda closed at 3:00 p.m. on 24 December and 12:30 p.m. on 31 December.

Central San José offices also closed on 31 December 2025 for an asueto, a day off granted by an authority that is not a national holiday. The San José municipal council granted it to public officials working in the central canton, the city district, of San José.

Banks have not published their 2026 hours as of 28 November 2026, so the 2025 pattern is only a guide. Check your own bank first.

The Banco Central de Costa Rica building in San José. File photo, 2023. Photo: MyCatIsAChonk, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

SINPE is the central bank’s electronic payment system. In its notice of 3 December 2025 the BCCR said that on 25 and 31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026 only Débito en Tiempo Real (real-time debit), Pagos Inmediatos (instant payments), SINPE Móvil (phone transfers), SINPE-TP (another SINPE service) and the Mercado de Numerario (without the central bank’s participation) ran.

The days between, 26, 29 and 30 December 2025, ran normally, according to the same notice. The BCCR notice for 2026 and 2027 is not yet published as of 28 November 2026, so it is not yet confirmed.

The Bolsa Nacional de Valores (BNV, Costa Rica’s stock exchange) lists 1 December and 25 December in its 2026 holiday list on bolsacr.com, read on 28 November 2026. We found no separate year end trading schedule on the page, so trading on 31 December 2026 and 1 January 2027 is not yet confirmed.

Pay Rules for Workers on a Holiday

MTSS communiqué CP 052/2025 of 25 November 2025 says 1 December is a holiday of non obligatory pay, but workers have the right to enjoy it whatever their pay mode. Nobody has to work it unless they agree, and the day is not moved to another date.

The same communiqué says national, transnational and international companies must grant it to staff working in Costa Rica. Any agreement that waives holidays is void under article 11 of the Labour Code, the ministry says.

Monthly and fortnightly paid staff, and weekly paid staff in commerce, receive full salary including the day, per CP 052/2025. If they work it they receive one extra simple day’s salary, and overtime is paid at “tiempo y medio doble”, which the ministry says makes each extra hour worth triple.

Weekly paid staff outside commerce are paid only for the days they work, according to the same communiqué. If they work the holiday they receive simple salary, and overtime is paid at time and a half.

The communiqué refers to Monday 1 December 2025, but the legal rule is the same for 2026. For 25 December and 1 January, MTSS communiqué CP 061/2024 applies article 148, so nobody can be forced to work, with exceptions set out in articles 152 and 153 of the Labour Code.

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Under CP 061/2024, monthly, fortnightly and weekly commerce staff get full pay including those days. If they work, one simple day’s salary is added to complete double pay, overtime is paid at triple the hourly value, and waiver agreements are void under article 11.

The Aguinaldo Deadline

The aguinaldo is the legally required Christmas bonus that employers pay to their workers. MTSS communiqué CP 054/2025 says employers must pay it within the first twenty days of December.

The ministry says it is based on all ordinary and extraordinary salaries received from 1 December of the previous year to 30 November. A worker is entitled to it after one continuous month with the same employer.

Sunday 20 December 2026 is the twentieth day of the month. Because it falls on a weekend, anyone expecting the bonus should check with their employer before then.

In the 2025 campaign, MTSS inspectors and advisers worked through the year end days, according to the ministry. Details of the 2026 campaign have not yet been announced.

Shops, Parks and Transport: What We Could Not Confirm

We found no 2026 year end schedule for national parks, museums, public buses or supermarkets as of 28 November 2026. SINAC, the national parks authority, had published no year end park hours that we could find.

Public offices follow the national holidays on 1 and 25 December. Whether the central government grants an asueto on Thursday 31 December 2026 is not yet confirmed.

Before you travel, check sinac.go.cr for park hours, the bus operator for timetables, and the shop for opening times. Events in the month, such as the San José Marathon on 6 December and the Nutcracker ballet on 4 December, are covered in the guides linked below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What national holidays does Costa Rica have in December 2026?

Tuesday 1 December and Friday 25 December 2026, according to the central bank’s 2026 calendar. The next one is Friday 1 January 2027.

Are Costa Rican banks open on 24 and 31 December?

Those days are not holidays, but in 2025 banks shortened their hours. Banks have not yet published 2026 hours.

When must employers pay the aguinaldo in 2026?

Within the first twenty days of December, according to the labour ministry. The twentieth day, 20 December 2026, is a Sunday.

Do workers have to work on 1 December?

No. The labour ministry says nobody is obliged to work it unless they agree, and a worker who does receives extra pay under the rules above.

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