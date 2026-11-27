Costa Rica · Human Rights

Costa Rica refused entry to Francesca Albanese, a United Nations expert on Palestinian human rights, at San José airport on Thursday 26 November 2026. Migración, the country’s immigration agency, says an “international alert” links her to terrorism, which she denies.

Albanese, an Italian lawyer, had flown from France to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica (UCR), its highest academic honour. She addressed Friday’s ceremony by video instead.

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Key Facts Who. Francesca Albanese, an Italian lawyer and independent UN expert on Palestinian rights, was refused entry.

What. Costa Rica’s immigration agency cites an unexplained “international alert” tying her to terrorism; she denies it.

Where. Juan Santamaría International Airport, San José, Costa Rica.

When. Landed Thursday afternoon, 26 November 2026.

As of 27 November 2026, 17:20 GMT

Costa Rica turned away a UN human rights expert on a terrorism alert it has not explained. Courts, lawmakers and the country’s main university are now demanding answers.

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Albanese has been the UN Special Rapporteur, an independent expert, on the occupied Palestinian territories since 2022. She accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza, and the United States sanctioned her in 2025 with an entry ban and financial restrictions.

Several earlier steps set the backdrop. On 6 April 2026 Costa Rica designated Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Yemen’s Houthis as terrorist groups, as Washington had, and it signed a free-trade agreement with Israel in December 2025 that still awaits ratification.

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Albanese landed at Juan Santamaría International Airport on Thursday afternoon. She says the fingerprint machine did not work, and officers then told her a security alert had appeared and she could not enter.

Aircraft on the runway at Juan Santamaría International Airport, near San José, in a 2010 file photo. Photo: Bernal Saborio, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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She says officers led her toward an Air France gate for a flight to Paris. She refused, took back her passport and asked to go on to Mexico, but no flights were available, and she spent the night in the airport.

Omer Badilla Toledo, director general of Migración, said the refusal rests on national security. “When national security is compromised, as it is in this case, our police authorities carry out strictly what our legal order indicates,” he said, in words translated from Spanish by The Rio Times.

Badilla did not say who issued the alert or offer evidence for it. He says Albanese is not detained, only that “an entry rejection was applied”, although the university describes her as held at the airport.

Speaking from the airport on Thursday, Albanese called the claim “ridiculous” and said even the United States “did not go that far”. She demanded that officials prove it or “retract and apologise”.

Sala IV, Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court, acted on Thursday evening after a habeas corpus petition, a court appeal against unlawful detention. As an interim measure, it ruled that authorities cannot force her to leave until the appeal is resolved, unless she leaves freely with a lawyer.

The court gave Badilla and the head of the Migration Police 24 hours to file a sworn report, which falls due around Friday evening local time. The measure does not guarantee her entry, and the final ruling is pending.

The UCR rectorate, the university’s top management, demanded on Friday “a clear and legally grounded explanation” from the government of President Laura Fernández Delgado. It said disagreement with someone’s opinions “cannot by itself be a legitimate justification for preventing their participation in academic activities”.

In her video address on Friday, Albanese said she was “deeply outraged that the Costa Rican government spread false information linking me to terrorism”. She added that “defending human rights is not terrorism” and that the government “will answer for these insinuations”.

Deputies from all five parliamentary groups criticised Migración on Thursday. Joselyn Sáenz of the left-wing Frente Amplio called it “an arbitrariness that puts at risk Costa Rica’s international prestige and its obligations”.

José Miguel Villalobos, a deputy of the governing Pueblo Soberano party, said: “I do not want to hear Ms Albanese, but I defend her right to enter and say what I do not want to hear.” He added that he opposed barring her entirely.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Friday that he was concerned. He found the decision hard to square with Costa Rica’s tradition and urged the government to “reconsider” urgently.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed Costa Rica’s decision on Friday. Danon is Israel’s envoy at the UN, the body whose top job Costa Rica is seeking for Rebeca Grynspan.

Costa Rica formally nominated Rebeca Grynspan, a former head of the UN trade agency UNCTAD, for UN Secretary-General in March 2026. The episode could complicate her bid, and she had not commented by Friday 27 November.

It is not known who issued the alert, whether the United States was involved, or whether Albanese is still at the airport. No statement from President Fernández or a minister had appeared by Friday, and no Costa Rican authority had shown evidence or apologised.

The next step is the sworn report from Badilla and the Migration Police chief, due about Friday evening. No date for the final ruling has been reported.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Francesca Albanese being held at the airport?

Migración’s director says she is not detained and that an entry rejection was applied. The university describes her as held at the airport.

Does the court order let her enter Costa Rica?

No. It only bars authorities from forcing her to leave until the appeal is resolved, unless she leaves freely with a lawyer.

Why did Costa Rica refuse her?

Officials cite an international alert linking her to terrorism but have not said who issued it. She denies any such links.