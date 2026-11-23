A court has called a one-day school strike illegal, and the unions and the government now wait to see what follows.

Pedestrians on Avenida Central in downtown San José, pictured in 2009. The photo is illustrative and does not show the ministry. Photo: Haakon S. Krohn / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brief · Costa Rica

A labour court in Costa Rica’s capital ruled on Friday 20 November 2026 that a one-day teachers’ strike was illegal. The Juzgado de Trabajo del Primer Circuito Judicial de San José, a first-instance labour court, found that the walkout of 11 November, called by five education unions, broke the law.

The ruling opens the way to pay deductions for the time not worked. It is a first-instance decision, which the unions can still appeal.

Key Facts Ruling. A San José labour court declared the 11 November teachers’ strike illegal on 20 November.

Effect. Under Article 379 of Costa Rica’s Labour Code, striking staff can lose pay for time not worked.

Next. It is a first-instance ruling and can still be appealed.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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A court has called a one-day school strike illegal, and the unions and the government now wait to see what follows.

Five unions called the strike: APSE, the Association of Secondary Teachers; ANDE, the National Association of Educators; SEC, the Union of Costa Rican Educators; Sinapro, the National Union of Guidance Professionals; and Sinpae, the Patriotic Education Union of 7 August. ANDE and SEC said it was a one-day strike against public policies, and the court classed it that way.

The Tribunales de Justicia (law courts) building in San José, Costa Rica. File photo.

The government argued that it also responded to alleged breaches by the employer, but the judge rejected that argument. The court declared it illegal in a ruling dated 20 November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The court found that the ministry and the unions had not agreed beforehand on a plan for basic services, as the law requires, such as cleaning and care for students with special needs. It also found the protest itself peaceful.

The consequences of Article 379 of the Labour Code now apply, including pay deducted for time not worked. The head of each public body may order the missed time made up, in part or in full, through a reasoned decision if that serves the public interest better.

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The court also found that school-canteen staff of the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) took part in a strike in an essential public service. The Ministry of Public Education reported on 12 November that 36,994 staff were absent and 175 school canteens did not open on strike day.

President Laura Fernández had announced pay deductions for strikers before the ruling. How many staff will lose pay, and how much money is involved, is not yet clear.

The ruling can be appealed. Whether the unions do so will show whether it closes the dispute.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the unions appeal the strike ruling?

Yes, a first-instance ruling can be appealed. The unions’ decision is the next step to watch.

Will striking staff lose pay?

The ruling applies Article 379, which includes pay deducted for time not worked. The head of each public body may order the time made up.

Sources The ruling of the Juzgado de Trabajo del Primer Circuito Judicial de San José of 20 November 2026 as reported, and Ministry of Public Education figures for 11 November 2026.

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