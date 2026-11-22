A weekend shooting outside a shop left two men dead and two young girls hurt, and investigators have not yet confirmed a motive.

File photo, 2015. Aerial view of the Puntarenas peninsula and the Gulf of Nicoya on Costa Rica's Pacific coast. (Photo: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Duran Ortiz), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on two men in a street in southern Costa Rica on Saturday 21 November 2026, killing both and wounding two small girls. The attack came at about 10:25 p.m. Costa Rica time, six hours behind GMT, in Laurel, a community in Corredores, a county-level canton of Puntarenas province, near the Panama border.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Costa Rica story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Two men shot dead and two girls, aged two and nine, wounded.

Where. Laurel, Corredores canton, Puntarenas province, near the Panama border.

When. Saturday 21 November 2026, about 10:25 p.m. Costa Rica time.

Open. No arrests reported; motive unconfirmed and the younger girl’s condition unknown.

As of. Sunday 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A weekend shooting outside a shop left two men dead and two young girls hurt, and investigators have not yet confirmed a motive.

The two men were standing in the street outside a shop when the gunmen fired. The OIJ, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency, says in its preliminary report that a man aged 40 was hit by at least seven bullets and a man aged 47 by one bullet in the head.

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Both men died at the scene. The OIJ says the man aged 40 was the presumed target, while the man aged 47 and the two girls were collateral victims, meaning not the intended targets.

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File photo, 2015. Hills and farmland around Esparza in Puntarenas province, Costa Rica. Photo: Sanjuanchiquito, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A girl aged two was hit in the right shoulder blade and a girl aged nine in the right elbow. The Costa Rican Red Cross took both to a hospital in the town of Ciudad Neily, and the cases were reported as critical and urgent.

The younger girl was then transferred to the National Children’s Hospital in San José, the capital. We do not know her current condition.

The gunmen fled, and no arrests have been reported. The OIJ is investigating to identify them and has not confirmed a motive.

On the same Saturday night, at about 9:23 p.m. Costa Rica time, the Red Cross treated another shooting in Sámara, in Nicoya, Guanacaste province. Three adult men were shot there, one died at the scene, and two went to hospital, one in critical and one in urgent condition.

They were separate incidents on the same night. The OIJ has not said that they are linked.

The US State Department rates Costa Rica Level 2, “Exercise Increased Caution”, citing crime, in its advisory of 2 April 2026. Laurel is a community in Costa Rica’s far south, near the Panama border.

We have not confirmed national homicide totals for 2026, so we give no figure. The OIJ investigation is under way.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where exactly did the shooting happen?

In Laurel, a community in Corredores canton, Puntarenas province, near the Panama border. The girls were first taken to a hospital in Ciudad Neily.

Are the two weekend shootings linked?

They were separate incidents on the same night, and the OIJ has not linked them. Investigators have not confirmed a motive for the Laurel attack.

Sources: OIJ preliminary findings as publicly reported, 22 November 2026; Costa Rican Red Cross (Cruz Roja Costarricense) incident notice, 21–22 November 2026; US State Department travel advisory for Costa Rica, 2 April 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error