Colombia’s Sura Lifts 2026 Profit Forecast

Earnings: Colombia

Grupo Sura, a Colombian holding company with insurance, pension and asset-management businesses, raised its 2026 profit forecast to 2.7 trillion–2.9 trillion Colombian pesos (COP), about US$818 million–US$878 million. It made the announcement with its third-quarter results on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —New forecast. 2026 net income of COP 2.7–2.9 trillion (US$818–878 million), raised from the earlier plan. —Nine months. Net income of COP 2.3 trillion (US$696 million), up 11.5% on a recurring basis. —Debt. Net debt fell by COP 1 trillion (US$303 million) in the third quarter. —Buyback. Share repurchase of up to COP 500 billion (US$151 million) runs to March 2028. —Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Grupo Sura Reported

Grupo Sura said controlling net income for the first nine months of 2026 was COP 2.3 trillion (about US$696 million), up 11.5% on a recurring basis that excludes the effect of the group’s 2025 corporate spin-off, a split of part of its business. Without that adjustment the figure is 5.3% lower.

Its president, Ricardo Jaramillo, said the group had already earned in nine months the profit it first planned for all of 2026. Adjusted return on equity, a measure of profit against shareholder capital, was 15.4% over the last 12 months, up 1.6 percentage points.

The new forecast is net income of COP 2.7 trillion to 2.9 trillion, or COP 8,300 to 8,900 per share (about US$2.51 to US$2.69). It also expects return on equity of 16% to 17% for the year.

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Net debt fell by COP 1 trillion (about US$303 million) in the quarter, the company said. Its net debt, measured against the dividends it receives from its holdings, dropped from 3.1 to 2.4 times.

Bogotá, Colombia’s capital. File photo of the city skyline.

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Insurance, Pensions and the Buyback

Suramericana, the group’s insurance arm, earned COP 702 billion (about US$213 million) in nine months, up 7.2%. SURA Asset Management, which runs pensions and investments across Latin America, earned COP 1.046 trillion (about US$317 million), up 4.6% at constant exchange rates.

A share buyback of up to COP 500 billion (about US$151 million) started in October 2026 and runs until March 2028. In its first month the company bought back 892,000 shares, about 11% of the approved buyback quota.

We convert pesos at 3,302 per US dollar, the market rate on 13 November 2026. Grupo Sura’s ordinary and preferred shares trade on the Colombia Stock Exchange.

What Is Not Known

The company’s figures for the third quarter alone are not confirmed here, because the results release gives nine-month figures only. No dividend decision linked to the new forecast has been announced.

What to Watch Next

We could not confirm a dated company or regulator checkpoint after these results, so none is listed. Earlier coverage is in our

first-half report and on the buyback plans of Sura and Argos.

More Colombian business news is in our

Colombia coverage. The forecast covers the full calendar year to 31 December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit does Grupo Sura now expect for 2026?

Grupo Sura now expects controlling net income of COP 2.7 trillion to 2.9 trillion (about US$818 million to US$878 million). That is a raised forecast, announced with its third-quarter results on 12 November 2026.

How much did Grupo Sura earn in nine months?

Controlling net income for the first nine months of 2026 was COP 2.3 trillion (about US$696 million). The company says that is 11.5% higher on a recurring basis, adjusted for the 2025 spin-off.

Sources Grupo Sura, third-quarter 2026 results and 2026 outlook, 12 November 2026 (gruposura.com) · Grupo Sura, quarterly report 3T 2026 · RT market data, USD/COP rate, 13 November 2026