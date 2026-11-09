Colombia Solar Farm Hit by Bomb Attack

Energy: Colombia

An explosives attack damaged a solar farm run by Evolti, a Colombian renewable-energy developer, on Thursday 29 October 2026. It hit El Remolino, a village in Taminango municipality in the northern part of Nariño department, in south-western Colombia.

Evolti said nobody was hurt and that it has reported the blast to the authorities. Nobody has been named as responsible, and the company has not given a damage figure.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Explosives damaged an Evolti solar farm at El Remolino, Taminango, Nariño.

When. Thursday 29 October 2026; no injuries were reported.

Who. Evolti, a Nariño renewable developer, is filing a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.

Unknown. No suspect or motive has been made public.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Evolti has asked Colombia’s authorities to identify those behind the blast and to protect its workers and energy sites.

What Happened

Diario del Sur, a regional daily in Nariño, reported that the blast caused serious damage to its generation infrastructure. Evolti said it had alerted the authorities and was filing a complaint with the Fiscalía General de la Nación, Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office.

Pasto city hall in Nariño, Colombia, file photo.

Evolti opened a solar farm at El Remolino in 2024, aiming for 6,000 kilowatt-hours a day, enough for about 1,000 homes, Forbes Colombia reported. It is not confirmed which of its farms was hit.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Is Not Known

No suspect, group or motive has been named in the sources we could open. The cost of the damage has not been published, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the army and the police had issued no public statement we could find.

More on this topic: Colombia Jobless Rate Falls to 8%, Cement Up and Chile Clears US$688M Solar Parks and Batteries. For the wider picture, see our country coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Evolti?

Evolti is a Colombian renewable-energy developer from Nariño. In 2024 it opened a solar farm at El Remolino, which it said would power about 1,000 homes.

Who is blamed for the attack?

No one has been publicly identified as responsible. Evolti has asked the authorities to find those behind it.