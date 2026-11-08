Chile Plans Hourly Contracts, Flexible Hours

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Chile Economy

Chile Plans Hourly Contracts, Flexible Hours

By · · 4 min read

CHILE · LABOUR LAW

Key Facts

  • What Labour Minister Tomás Rau says Chile will send an omnibus labour bill to Congress in coming weeks.
  • Measures The package has ten to eleven flexibility measures, including hourly contracts and a longer averaging period for weekly hours.
  • 40 hours The averaging period for weekly hours would grow from 4 weeks to 16, and to 52 in tourism.
  • Hourly pay Hourly contracts, a Senate bill since 2018, would be capped at 30 hours a week.
  • As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.
  • Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile plans a labour bill that would allow hourly contracts and lengthen the period over which the 40-hour week is averaged, a change that could reshape labour costs for companies there.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Chile story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
Palacio de La Moneda, Chile's presidential palace in Santiago, with national flags in front
File photo: the Palacio de La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, seat of Chile’s government. Photo: Draceane, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Chile’s government says it will send Congress an omnibus labour bill that would allow contracts paid by the hour and change how the 40-hour week is counted. Labour Minister Tomás Rau, who runs the ministry that sets work rules, announced it this week.

For US readers, the bill bears on labour costs at companies in Chile, including US-owned ones, from copper services to retail and hotels. Our earlier coverage of how Chile’s tax system works and delayed mining licence fees gives more context on the business climate.

What Happened

Rau, a minister in the government of President José Antonio Kast, said the package would go to Congress in the coming weeks. He described it as an omnibus bill, a single law that bundles many changes, with ten to eleven measures to make working conditions more flexible.

Rau listed hourly contracts, hybrid-work options, working-time bands and changes to hiring forms among the measures. Only some of the measures have been described publicly so far.

The 40-hour change is about averaging, not the legal ceiling. Rau said weekly hours could be averaged over 16 weeks instead of the current 4, and over 52 weeks in tourism, which covers hotels, restaurants, bars and casinos.

How Hourly Contracts Would Work

Hourly contracts are already a bill in the Senate since it was filed on 19 July 2018. The Labour Ministry says they would be capped at 30 hours a week or 120 hours a month.

The ministry says workers would keep rights under Chile’s Labour Code, the national employment law, such as pension contributions and unemployment insurance. The hourly rate would have to be more than double the hourly value of the minimum wage, and unused agreed hours would still be paid at 75%.

Employers would owe at least 24 hours’ notice of shifts. If they break the special rules, the law presumes the worker is full-time.

The omnibus text has not been filed, so these terms could change. We could not confirm the text of the new omnibus package.

Gran Torre Santiago skyscraper and neighbouring towers in the Santiago financial district
File photo: towers in the Costanera Center area of Santiago, Chile’s main financial district. Photo: Tommy Boy, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Why It Matters for US Readers

Companies with Chilean payrolls, including mining contractors, retailers and hotel groups, would gain scheduling room under the bill. Costs would depend on how overtime and averaging rules finally read.

The bill does not set peso wage amounts beyond a floor tied to the minimum wage. Any later pay figures will be quoted with US$ values.

Travellers who pass through Chile’s hotels and restaurants may see more flexible shifts first, as tourism gets the longest averaging period. For a wider look at the country, see Colombia and Chile compared for visitors.

What Happens Next

The government must file the omnibus text, and Congress will then debate it in committee and both chambers. The timetable depends on when the government files the text.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the exact date the omnibus bill will be filed or the final wording of its measures. Only a few of the ten have been described publicly.

We could not confirm whether the omnibus package will reuse the 2018 hourly-contract text. No cost estimate for employers has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chile’s new labour bill?

It is an omnibus bill with ten to eleven measures, announced this week by Labour Minister Tomás Rau. It includes hourly contracts and a longer averaging period for the 40-hour week.

Is Chile scrapping the 40-hour week?

The plans described so far change how the 40 hours are averaged, not the weekly limit itself. Rau said hours could be averaged over 16 weeks instead of 4, and over 52 weeks in tourism.

How many hours could an hourly contract cover?

The Labour Ministry says an hourly contract would be capped at 30 hours a week or 120 hours a month. That hourly-contract bill has been before the Senate since 2018.

Sources: Ministerio del Trabajo y Previsión Social de Chile, hourly contracts bill page (https://www.mintrab.gob.cl/contratos-por-hora/, read 8 November 2026); statements by Labour Minister Tomás Rau of 7 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
40-hour week Chile chile economy Chile labour law hourly contracts José Antonio Kast labour costs Tomás Rau

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.