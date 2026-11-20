A jailed opposition activist has stopped eating with no end date, and a lawyers’ group wants her freed and her health protected.

The Gulf of Tunis seen from the village of Sidi Bou Said, with the capital's suburbs on the far shore. File photo. (Photo: Fjmustak, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Tunisia

Chaima Issa, a Tunisian opposition activist serving a 20-year prison sentence, began an unlimited hunger strike on Monday 16 November 2026. Her family said in a public statement on 17 November that she is protesting her continued detention and the trials in the so-called conspiracy case.

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Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF), an international lawyers’ rights group, called on Thursday 19 November for her immediate release. It also asked the prison and judicial authorities to protect her physical integrity and to give her continuous medical care.

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Key Facts Who. Chaima Issa, a Tunisian opposition activist serving a 20-year sentence.

What. An unlimited hunger strike against her detention, according to her family.

When. Began Monday 16 November 2026; ASF demanded her release on Thursday 19 November.

As of. 20 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

A jailed opposition activist has stopped eating with no end date, and a lawyers’ group wants her freed and her health protected.

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Issa was convicted in the “conspiracy against state security” case, a mass trial of opposition figures that the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), a Geneva-based body of judges and lawyers, calls politically motivated. The Tunis Criminal Court of First Instance convicted 37 people on 18 April 2025, and on 28 November 2025 the Tunis Court of Appeal raised her sentence from 18 to 20 years, the ICJ said on 2 December 2025.

Authorities arrested her on 29 November 2025 at a civil society demonstration in Tunis so that she could begin serving the term, the ICJ said. On 3 September 2026 the Court of Cassation, Tunisia’s highest court, upheld the convictions of 34 people in the case, with final sentences of 5 to 45 years, Human Rights Watch (HRW), a US-based rights group, said that day.

Her family’s statement, published in French, says she is on strike to protest “the continued detention” of their daughter and the “injustices and serious violations” she suffers alongside other detainees in the case (translated from French). It adds that the trials lacked “the most basic guarantees of justice and fairness”.

HRW’s deputy Middle East and North Africa director, Bassam Khawaja, called the Cassation ruling “the last resort for the 34 people unjustly convicted” and part of a “yearslong pattern of attacks on the judiciary by Tunisia’s repressive government”. HRW described that court as the final avenue for overturning the convictions, so no ordinary appeal is left to her.

Kasbah Square in central Tunis, Tunisia. File photo. Photo: Kassus, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons

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Other defendants include lawyer and former minister Ayachi Hammami, whose sentence fell from eight to five years on appeal. Businessman Kamel Ltaief received the heaviest term, 45 years, cut from 66, and three defendants were acquitted on appeal, the ICJ said.

This is not her first fast: HRW, citing her family, said she began a hunger strike on the day of her arrest in 2025. She suspended it on 16 December 2025 after appeals from supporters, and on 3 February 2026 she joined a hunger strike called by Hammami.

ASF said it was deeply concerned and asked the authorities to ensure her physical integrity and give her continuous medical access and monitoring for as long as the protest lasts. It also called for the release of political prisoners.

The family says the prison administration is following her situation. That is the family’s account, and no public comment from the prison service or the justice ministry on the strike has surfaced.

The ICJ’s Middle East and North Africa programme director, Saïd Benarbia, called the appeal ruling “a travesty of justice” on 2 December 2025. He cited “the complete absence of evidence justifying the guilty verdicts” and a “catastrophic erosion of the rule of law and judicial independence in Tunisia”.

Neither statement says where she is held now or what her condition is, and neither names a date for any next legal step. The people most affected are Issa, her family and the other defendants whose convictions stand.

For related coverage, see a separate Tunis court ruling this week and our report on the final hearing in the mass trial. Travellers can read visa and residency rules for Americans in Tunisia and our Tunisia coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chaima Issa protesting?

Her family says she is protesting her continued detention and what it calls unfair trials in the conspiracy case. She is not known to have named any other demand.

Can the verdict still be appealed?

HRW described the Court of Cassation ruling as the final avenue for overturning the convictions. Rights groups continue to call for release.

What has ASF asked for?

ASF wants her freed at once. Until then, it wants her health protected and medical care to be continuous.

Sources: Statement by the family of Chaima Issa, 17 November 2026; ASF (Avocats Sans Frontières) statement, 19 November 2026; Human Rights Watch, 3 September 2026 and 9 December 2025; International Commission of Jurists, 2 December 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error