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CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC · INFRASTRUCTURE

On Monday 16 November 2026, the Central African Republic signed a road contract worth about US$60.1 million, according to Oubangui Médias, a Central African news site. The deal covers 30 km of road, a 380 m bridge and city streets in Mongoumba, a river port town.

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The road belongs to the first phase of a planned trade link from Pointe-Noire, the Republic of Congo’s port, to N’Djamena, the capital of Chad. The contract allows 24 months to build it.

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Key Facts Who Minister of State Bertrand Arthur Piri (Equipment and Public Works) and STECOL/SINOHYDRO, a Chinese builder consortium.

What A 30 km road, a 380 m Lobaye river bridge and 6.71 km of town streets.

Where The Gouga-Bossarangba road section, plus the river port town of Mongoumba.

When Signed Monday 16 November 2026, reported 18 November, with a 24-month contractual limit.

Cost About US$60.1 million (35,945,459,580 FCFA, the Central African franc).

A reported US$60.1 million contract would pave 30 km of a planned trade link from Congo’s coast to Chad, though an earlier trade listing names a different builder.

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The Big Picture

The Gouga-Bossarangba section sits within the first phase of Corridor 13, a planned trade link that uses more than one type of transport. It would join Pointe-Noire, the Republic of Congo’s port, with Brazzaville, its capital, then run through Bangui, the Central African capital, to N’Djamena.

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the head of state, launched works on the 221 km Gouga-Mbaïki-Bangui road on Friday 18 April 2025, according to Alwihda Info, a regional news site. The African Development Bank (AfDB), the continent’s main lender, funds this phase with US$282 million (about 162.2 billion FCFA), Ecomatin, a Central African business news site, relayed on 29 April 2025.

Piri called the signing excellent news for Central Africans, as Oubangui Médias paraphrased him on 18 November 2026. He credited Touadéra’s sustained lobbying with the AfDB for financing roads that open up the country.

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What Was Signed

Oubangui Médias reports that Piri, Minister of State for Equipment and Public Works, and Zhou Qiang-Zhen, Director General of the STECOL/SINOHYDRO consortium, signed on Monday 16 November 2026. STECOL and SINOHYDRO are Chinese construction groups, and the deal covers the 30 km between Gouga and Bossarangba.

The contract is worth about US$60.1 million (35,945,459,580 FCFA), with a contractual limit of 24 months. We used the fixed peg of 655.957 FCFA per euro, giving EUR 54.8 million, then the market EUR/USD rate of about 1.097 on 18 November 2026.

The works include a 380 m bridge over the Lobaye river and 6.71 km of paved streets in Mongoumba. Ecomatin’s April 2025 account lists a Mongoumba river port in the same AfDB package.

We found no second outlet and no ministry release for this signing. We therefore attribute it to Oubangui Médias, which quotes the ministry, and do not confirm it ourselves.

File photo. A tree-lined avenue in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, November 2024. Photo: Zakalingba / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

In Plain English Corridor 13 a planned trade route from a port in the Republic of Congo to Chad via Bangui. FCFA the Central African franc, pegged to the euro. AfDB the African Development Bank.

Why It Matters

The AfDB’s US$282 million package, as Ecomatin relayed on 29 April 2025, covers the whole 221 km phase plus city streets, bridges and a river port. The 30 km section is about 14% of the road length, by our own arithmetic.

The contract works out at roughly US$2 million per km, but that includes the bridge and the Mongoumba streets, so it is not a pure road price. Oubangui Médias gives no breakdown of the price.

What Is Not Known

The 2026 report names STECOL/SINOHYDRO for the Gouga-Bossarangba section, which does not match earlier trade listings. InfraPPP World, a trade site, listed it as Lot 1, with Turkey’s Metag Insaat Ticaret, a construction company, selected for US$59.7 million (update of 22 December 2023).

A second InfraPPP World listing (update of 11 December 2023) names a Chinese joint venture of Stecol and Sinohydro for Lot 2, Bossarangba-Mbaïki, at US$66.2 million. That lot runs from kilometre marker 30 to 98.84, adds 3.19 km of Mbaïki streets and has a 28-month term.

We could not reconcile these listings with the 2026 report, so the award history stays unclear. The report gives a 24-month limit but no start date, and Piri said only that field missions will follow, without dates.

What It Means for You

People living along the Lobaye river and in Mongoumba would gain a bridge and paved streets if the works go ahead. Eric Rokosse Kamot, then minister of equipment, said at the April 2025 launch that the project aims at regional connectivity, trade and economic development (Alwihda Info, 19 April 2025).

Our guide to Central African Republic neighbours, borders and trade gives background, and Central African Republic denies Chad rift covers ties with Chad. For another example of foreign firms in the economy, see Wagner mining in Central African Republic.

Whether the AfDB pays for this contract was not stated in the report. More coverage is in our Central African Republic section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the road contract worth?

About US$60.1 million (35,945,459,580 FCFA), according to Oubangui Médias on 18 November 2026. The contractual time limit is 24 months.

What will be built?

A 30 km Gouga-Bossarangba road section, a 380 m bridge over the Lobaye river and 6.71 km of paved streets in Mongoumba. The contractual time limit is 24 months.

Who is paying for the corridor?

The AfDB finances the first phase with US$282 million, as relayed by Ecomatin on 29 April 2025, for the wider package of road, bridges, streets and port. Whether this contract is paid from it was not stated.

Why do sources name different contractors?

A trade listing of 22 December 2023 named Metag Insaat Ticaret for this section, while the 2026 report names STECOL/SINOHYDRO. We could not reconcile the two.

Sources: Oubangui Médias, 18 November 2026 (article); Alwihda Info, 19 April 2025 (article); Ecomatin, 29 April 2025, relaying the AfDB (article); InfraPPP World, update of 22 December 2023 (listing); InfraPPP World, update of 11 December 2023 (listing).

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