File photo. The centre of Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, from above, 2014. Photo: Alllexxxis, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Nicolas Tiangaye, who led the Central African Republic’s transitional government in 2013 and 2014, died in the capital, Bangui, on Monday 16 November 2026. Corbeau News, a Central African news site, confirmed the death on 16 November, and Journal de Bangui, a Bangui news site, reported it on 17 November.

He was a lawyer, a former head of the national bar and, Corbeau News says, one of the most determined opponents of the country’s president, Faustin-Archange Touadéra. Neither report cites an official cause of death.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Nicolas Tiangaye, lawyer, former bar president and prime minister of the Central African Republic.

What. Died in Bangui on Monday 16 November 2026, minutes after reaching hospital, Corbeau News reports.

Career. Prime minister from 17 January 2013 to 10 January 2014, through a rebel takeover in 2013.

Politics. Senior figure in the BRDC, an opposition coalition critical of President Touadéra.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 12:15 GMT.

A lawyer who defended rights before he governed, Tiangaye led a fragile government through the 2013 rebel takeover. His death removes one of the opposition’s most senior figures.

Big Picture

Tiangaye took office at the lowest point of the country’s recent history. He was named prime minister on 17 January 2013 under a peace deal between the government of then-president François Bozizé, the opposition and the Séléka rebel coalition, the Reuters news agency reported at the time.

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Séléka seized the capital in March 2013, but Tiangaye stayed on as prime minister under the rebel leader Michel Djotodia, who became head of state. On 10 January 2014 both men resigned at a regional summit in N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, after failing to halt sectarian violence, Reuters reported.

Before politics he built a name in law and human rights. The New Humanitarian, a news service on crises, described him in 2002 as chairman of the Central African Human Rights League, and Journal de Bangui says he chaired the National Transition Council in 2003.

After 2014 he stayed in opposition. Both Corbeau News and Journal de Bangui place him in the Republican Bloc for the Defence of the Constitution (BRDC), a coalition of parties opposed to President Touadéra’s government.

A tree-lined avenue in Bangui in a November 2024 photo. Photo: Zakalingba, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Corbeau News, after what it calls its own checks, confirmed the death on 16 November 2026. It says he died a few minutes after arriving at hospital, and that how long he lay unconscious in his office is still to be determined.

Journal de Bangui dates the death to Monday 16 November, three days after a BRDC march in Bangui against the high cost of living and rising fuel prices. The paper adds that on 12 November he had called for more transparency over the state’s oil contracts.

The BRDC sent condolences to his family and praised, in its own words, “the rightness of his fight for the nation”, according to Journal de Bangui. No government statement is cited in either report.

In plain English Prime minister of transition: the head of government in a temporary administration set up after a political break.

Séléka: a rebel coalition that seized power in Bangui in 2013; the BRDC: a coalition of opposition parties.

What Is Not Known

No official cause of death has been published, and the circumstances of his illness in the office are not yet established, Corbeau News says. Funeral arrangements and any state tribute had not been announced in the reports at the time of writing.

That leaves open how the opposition and the government will mark his death.

What It Means for Readers

The immediate effect falls on the BRDC, which loses a senior voice while it campaigns on living costs, and on Bangui’s legal community. No direct consequence for US travellers or investors has been reported.

Readers following the country can place the news against our recent coverage of its politics and security. See our Central African Republic coverage and our explainer on the country and its neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Nicolas Tiangaye?

Nicolas Tiangaye was a Central African lawyer, former head of the bar and opposition politician. He was prime minister from 17 January 2013 until his resignation on 10 January 2014, Reuters reported at the time.

When did Nicolas Tiangaye die?

He died in Bangui on Monday 16 November 2026, according to Journal de Bangui and Corbeau News, a Central African news site. Corbeau News says he died minutes after reaching hospital.

What caused his death?

No official cause has been published. Corbeau News says the circumstances of his illness in his office are still to be established.

What was the BRDC he belonged to?

The Republican Bloc for the Defence of the Constitution, or BRDC, is a coalition of opposition parties. Journal de Bangui says it opposes the government of President Touadéra.

Sources: Corbeau News Centrafrique, 16 November 2026; Journal de Bangui, 17 November 2026; The New Humanitarian, 21 October 2002; Reuters via The Star (Malaysia), 17 January 2013; Reuters via Stabroek News, 11 January 2014.

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