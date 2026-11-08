Cape Town Heads for One-Party Majority

SOUTH AFRICA · LOCAL ELECTIONS

Key Facts What happened The Democratic Alliance (DA), a political party that runs Cape Town, was above 60% of the city’s vote in a partial count on 5 November.

Last time In 2021 the DA won 58.22% and the African National Congress (ANC), national governing party, 18.63%.

Why it stands out A hung council has no majority party; 13 of the Western Cape province’s 25 were hung by 5 November.

What comes next The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the election body, aims to declare results Sunday 8 November, 6 p.m.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis 97.5% (US$16,727 traded, 8 Nov, 2:53 a.m. ET).

The Democratic Alliance looks set to keep Cape Town with an outright majority. The final official result is due on Sunday 8 November.

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Cape Town, the city where South Africa’s Parliament sits, looks set to stay under Democratic Alliance (DA) control. The DA, a South African political party, also runs the surrounding Western Cape province.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the body that runs elections, had the DA above 60% of the vote in Cape Town in a running count on 5 November, with about a third of the vote counted. The final result had not yet been declared.

Cape Town is also a major tourist and business city. Our Cape Town City Guide explains how it works for visitors and newcomers.

What the Count Shows

The African National Congress (ANC), the party that leads South Africa’s national government, sat at about 10% in the same partial count. Both figures can still move before the final declaration.

So far the DA is above 60%. The exact final figure is still to be declared.

In 2021 the DA won 58.22% in Cape Town and the ANC 18.63%. That means the DA has gained about two points, while the ANC has lost about eight, if the partial count holds.

An Electoral Commission of South Africa poster for the 2026 local elections. Photo: KeMang, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the DA’s mayor of Cape Town, declared victory on Thursday 5 November while results were still being captured. He projected about 58%, and rival parties, including the Freedom Front Plus, a small conservative party, said that was premature.

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Audit and Recount Status

The IEC said on Saturday 7 November that all Western Cape results are captured and audited. One voting district, the area served by one polling station, in Breede Valley, a Western Cape municipality, was recounted after an objection.

Michael Hendrickse is the IEC’s Western Cape Electoral Officer, the provincial official for the vote. The IEC’s chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, said it aims to announce results on Sunday 8 November at 6 p.m. South African time.

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Elsewhere in the Western Cape

By Thursday 5 November, 13 of the Western Cape’s 25 councils were hung, meaning no party held a majority. That makes coalition deals likely in many councils, though Cape Town may be an exception.

Coalition talks have begun among parties elsewhere, and our South Africa coverage follows them. For another big city council, see our earlier story on Nelson Mandela Bay.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes, runs a market called “Next Mayor of Cape Town?”. It gives Hill-Lewis, Cape Town’s current mayor, 97.5%, with US$16,727 traded across all candidates in that market, read on 8 November 2026 at 2:53 a.m. ET.

The market was still listed as active then. These prices are bets, not polls.

Prediction markets show what traders expect, not what voters or officials have decided.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If the final count confirms a majority, Cape Town’s council, which elects the mayor, will not depend on coalition deals. Several other councils are hung and face coalition talks.

For US readers following South Africa, two things are worth watching next. They are the final IEC result and the council vote to choose the mayor.

What Is Not Known

The final certified Cape Town percentage and seat count are not known. The IEC aims to announce results on Sunday 8 November.

It is not known whether objections will change anything. One recount has taken place in Breede Valley municipality.

Who will form the other coalitions is not known. Several councils are hung, so talks are still to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is winning Cape Town?

The Democratic Alliance is above 60% of the proportional vote in preliminary tallies. The exact final figure is still to be declared.

When are the final results due?

The IEC’s chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, said it aims to announce results on Sunday 8 November at 6 p.m. South African time. That is 11 a.m. ET.

What is a hung council?

A hung council is one where no party holds a majority of seats. Parties must then agree a coalition.

Once the IEC reads out the final figures, the picture in Cape Town should be settled. Many other councils will then turn to the slower work of building coalitions.

Sources: Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results briefings and running counts, read 5 to 8 November 2026; final results are published at results.elections.org.za; Polymarket market “Next Mayor of Cape Town?”, read 8 November 2026, 2:53 a.m. ET.

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