CAMEROON · NATURAL RESOURCES

Cameroon sells cocoa, crude oil, liquefied natural gas and timber, and in 2025 raw cocoa beans overtook oil as its top export. Raw beans earned 26.3% of export income against 22.9% for crude oil, according to the national statistics office (INS) in its provisional trade note of April 2026.

For a US reader the shift matters because a US oil company has just signed new contracts in Cameroon, and New York cocoa prices now help set the country’s income. The next legislative and municipal elections are set for 7 February 2027, so the money question is also a political one.

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Key Facts Top export Raw cocoa beans earned 26.3% of 2025 export income, ahead of crude oil at 22.9%.

Oil Crude export earnings fell 29.6% in 2025, to US$1.2bn.

Gas The floating gas-export ship at the port of Kribi has left, and no replacement is documented.

Timber 91 species barred from raw-log export. A regional ban on all log exports starts 1 January 2028.

Next dates EU forest-clearing rules start on 30 December 2026, and elections follow on 7 February 2027.

This guide explains what Cameroon sells, what is declining, who collects the money and which dated decisions come next, in plain English for readers abroad.

File photo, 2016. Cocoa pods on a tree at Tayap, Cameroon. (Photo: Eric Freyssinge, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why Cocoa Now Outsells Oil

The INS, Cameroon’s statistics office, published a provisional foreign-trade note in April 2026 covering the year 2025. Raw cocoa beans earned 26.3% of export income and crude oil 22.9%.

Cocoa paste and butter followed at 12.2%, liquefied natural gas at 11.4%, wood products at 7.1% and raw cotton at 4.0%. INS also counts cocoa and its derivatives together at 38.5% of export earnings.

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Beans alone earned XAF810.2bn (US$1.4bn, at about XAF580 to the dollar, the market close of 20 November 2026) from 162,257 tonnes. XAF is the Central African CFA franc.

Bean earnings rose 18.7% in 2025 even though volume fell 9.0%, according to INS, which implies a higher price per tonne. Oil moved the other way in the same note.

INS recorded crude export earnings of XAF706bn (US$1.2bn) in 2025, down 29.6% from about XAF1,003bn (US$1.7bn) in 2024. Cocoa therefore took first place because oil fell and cocoa rose in value, not because farmers sold more beans.

Wood is a further export line in the same note. INS puts 2025 wood exports at 1,035,010 tonnes worth XAF217.6bn (US$375m), with value down 12.8% and volume down 26.7% on the year before.

What Happened to Cameroon’s Oil

SNH, the Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures, is the state oil company. It reported crude output of 19.4 million barrels in 2025, down 9.4% from 21.4 million in 2024.

The IMF staff statement of 1 October 2026 notes a continued decline in hydrocarbon production. The same statement says the decline weakens prospects for 2026.

The money followed the barrels. The IMF puts oil receipts at XAF834bn (US$1.44bn) in 2025, down from XAF1,017bn (US$1.75bn) in 2024, in its release of 30 March 2026.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, publishes its own series for oil receipts in its annual Article IV health check of the economy. Its press release of 30 March 2026 gives XAF1,017bn (US$1.75bn) for 2024, XAF834bn (US$1.44bn) for 2025 and a projected XAF791bn (US$1.36bn) for 2026.

On 11 November 2026 in Yaoundé, Murphy Oil, a US producer, and SNH signed four production sharing contracts, which are deals that divide any output between company and state. They cover the Elombo, Etinde Exploration, Ntem and Tilapia blocks.

The blocks span about 10,500 km² in the Douala/Kribi-Campo basin, with Murphy holding 100% as operator and SNH able to take up to 20% of future development. Murphy did not disclose financial terms of the contracts.

SNH launched its Bid Round 2026 in Cape Town on 12 October 2026, offering six blocks in the Rio del Rey, Douala/Kribi-Campo and Logone Birni areas. Bids close on 28 May 2027, and results are due in June 2027.

Pierre Eric Nkoa Nkoa, SNH deputy exploration manager, presented the round to investors in October 2026. Cameroon’s proven oil reserves could not be confirmed, because the SNH key-data page was unavailable.

What Became of the Gas and the Refinery

Hilli Episeyo is a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship owned by Golar, able to process 2.4 million tonnes a year, and it served Kribi from 2018. It loaded its 100th cargo on 14 October 2023.

The charter ended without an extension, and CoreMarine, the offshore engineering firm that did the work, announced on 19 August 2026 that it had completed disconnection offshore Cameroon. The ship goes to Singapore and then to an Argentina LNG project from 2027.

Liquefied natural gas was 11.4% of 2025 export earnings in the INS note, so its departure removes a visible export line. No replacement vessel is documented.

The SONARA refinery at Limbé was badly damaged by a fire on 31 May 2019. Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze opened an investor sounding in Yaoundé on 29 June 2026, and the rebuild partner has not been chosen.

Cameroon also earns from oil that is not its own. It collected about XAF12.2bn (US$21m) in transit fees from January to April 2026 on 16.10 million barrels carried by the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, a tariff of about US$1.3 a barrel.

Cocoa and Coffee Face a Weak Season

The National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC) reported marketed output of 247,914 tonnes for 2025/26 up to 15 July 2026, about 20% below the 309,518 tonnes of 2024/25. That is a five-year low, according to ONCC figures.

ONCC did not state a cause for the fall in output. Bean exports reached 125,469 tonnes, down 34.7%.

The gap between the 34.7% drop in exports and the smaller 19.9% fall in output is an open point. ONCC has not explained it.

Cocoa prices are set on the New York and London futures markets. No farm-gate price data was found for 2025/26, so the effect on growers is not known.

Coffee is a far smaller crop than cocoa, and the 2025/26 coffee season figures were not found. INS recorded 10,902 tonnes worth XAF27.9bn (US$48m) in 2025, with robusta at 10,042 tonnes (down 6.9%) and arabica at 824 tonnes (up 167%).

The European Commission said on 28 January 2026 that the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which bars products linked to forest clearing, applies to large and medium operators from 30 December 2026. Micro and small operators follow on 30 June 2027.

Europe took 84.6% of bean exports in the ONCC data, so EU import rules reach Cameroon’s main cocoa market. No assessment of how the rules will affect Cameroon’s growers was found.

Timber Rules Tighten Ahead of 2028

Forests Minister Jules Doret Ndongo signed an order on 28 April 2026 that bars raw-log exports for 91 species, up from 76. A further 23 species can be exported only with a surtax.

CEMAC, the Central African economic bloc, plans a full log-export ban from 1 January 2028. Sawn wood earned XAF157.7bn (US$272m) of 2025 exports in the INS note, while logs earned XAF39.0bn (US$67m).

EU Council Decision 2025/1976 of 8 July 2025 ends the timber-legality agreement between the EU and Cameroon, because Cameroon never finished its FLEGT licensing scheme for proving wood is legal. Parliament consented on 17 June 2025.

The agreement was meant to let Cameroon ship licensed legal timber to the EU. It was not renewed and ended on 1 December 2025.

The World Bank’s Cameroon Economic Update of 15 July 2025 said that “the ecological condition of Cameroon’s forests has deteriorated significantly.” Forest area, forest loss and the main foreign timber buyers could not be confirmed from open sources.

Minerals and Power Beyond Oil

Minim Martap is a bauxite deposit, the ore of aluminium, in the Adamawa region. Canyon Resources, an Australian-listed company, is developing it through its Cameroon subsidiary Camalco.

Company guidance reported in July 2026 was for a first shipment in the fourth quarter of 2026, and no first shipment could be confirmed as of 24 November 2026. Canyon cites an ore reserve of 144 million tonnes at 51.2% alumina.

At Mbalam-Nabeba, an iron ore project, a tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Cameroon to pay about US$616m to Sundance Resources and its Cameroon unit Cam Iron. The award was announced on 26 and 27 July 2026, and the tribunal found that Cameroon breached a March 2022 emergency order.

Sundance, an Australian company, says Cameroon should pay or it will enforce the award. No mining has started, and a government response was not found.

At Minta in Haute-Sanaga, Mines Minister Fuh Calistus Gentry toured the rare-earth site with a US embassy delegation on Tuesday 27 October 2026. No resource estimate has been announced, and no mining licence or investment decision is known.

Nachtigal is a 420 MW hydropower plant with seven 60 MW units. Its shareholders are EDF, the French utility, with 40%, the IFC, the World Bank’s private-sector arm, with 20%, the state with 15%, Africa50, an African infrastructure fund, with 15%, and STOA, a French public investment company, with 10%.

The government is negotiating to buy Globeleq’s 56% stakes in the Kribi gas plant (216 MW) and the Dibamba fuel-oil plant (88 MW), at an indicative value of about XAF80bn (US$138m), and no formal offer had been made as of August 2026. Mines and rare earths are therefore still prospects, while hydropower is already running.

Who Benefits From the Money

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global standard for disclosing resource income, reports that extractive revenue in 2023 was XAF1,035.85bn (US$1.79bn). That was 32% of exports and 4.2% of GDP, according to the EITI report for 2023.

The oil share of government revenue after 2023 was not found. The IMF oil receipts above are therefore the best available guide.

The IMF’s Article IV release of 30 March 2026 puts public debt at 43.4% of GDP in 2024, 40.3% in 2025 and 39.6% projected for 2026. It still sees a high risk of debt distress and calls the outlook “cautiously favorable”.

Cameroon has no active IMF lending programme. A post-financing mission led by IMF mission chief Christine Dieterich was in Yaoundé from 17 to 30 September 2026.

The IMF staff statement of 1 October 2026 notes a continued decline in hydrocarbon production. The case is expected at the IMF Board in December 2026.

President Paul Biya’s decree of 9 November 2026 set legislative and municipal elections for Sunday 7 February 2027 after two postponements. MPs’ terms run to 20 December 2026 and councillors’ terms to 28 February 2027.

No source consulted ties resource revenue to the campaign. How falling oil income will shape policy after the vote is not documented.

Key Terms and Actors Explained

SNH is the state oil company that signs Cameroon’s oil contracts for the state. Its deputy exploration manager, Pierre Eric Nkoa Nkoa, presented the 2026 bid round.

INS is the Institut National de la Statistique, the statistics office that issues the trade notes used here. ONCC is the National Cocoa and Coffee Board, which reports marketed output and exports of both crops.

EITI is the global standard under which governments publish what they earn from oil, gas and mining. EUDR is the EU law that bars imports tied to forest clearing.

FLNG stands for floating liquefied natural gas, a ship that cools gas into a liquid so it can be shipped. CEMAC is the Central African economic bloc whose log-export ban is due in 2028.

The Next Dated Steps for Cameroon’s Resources

The IMF Board is expected to take up Cameroon in December 2026, and the EUDR applies to large operators from 30 December 2026. Minim Martap’s first shipment is guided for the fourth quarter of 2026, and the elections follow on 7 February 2027.

The SNH bid round closes on 28 May 2027, with results in June 2027. The regional log-export ban starts on 1 January 2028.

The nearest fixed date is 30 December 2026, when large and medium operators must meet the EU forest rules. For who runs the economy, see key players guide.

More: Cameroon explained

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cameroon’s main natural resources?

Cocoa, crude oil, liquefied natural gas and timber led exports in 2025, with cotton and coffee behind them. Bauxite, iron ore, rare earths and hydropower are developing sources of future income.

Is Cameroon rich in oil?

Oil is still a large export, but output and receipts are falling, and reserves could not be confirmed from open sources. New contracts and a bid round aim to find more.

Why did cocoa overtake oil?

Cocoa earnings rose while crude earnings fell, according to the national statistics office. Oil volumes and earnings fell, while cocoa earnings rose even though volumes fell.

Is Cameroon still exporting LNG?

The floating ship that exported gas from Kribi has left after its charter ended. No replacement is documented.

What is the EU forest rule?

It bars products linked to forest clearing and applies to large and medium operators from the end of 2026. The separate EU timber-legality agreement with Cameroon was ended in late 2025.

Sources: INS Cameroon, Note sur le commerce extérieur en 2025, provisional (April 2026), INS trade note 2025; IMF, 2026 Article IV press release (30 March 2026), IMF, 30 March 2026; IMF staff statement (1 October 2026), IMF, 1 October 2026; European Commission, EUDR application dates (January 2026); Council Decision (EU) 2025/1976 of 8 July 2025, EUR-Lex; SNH production figures for 2025 and Bid Round 2026 statements (October 2026); ONCC season figures to 15 July 2026; EITI Cameroon report for 2023 (presented December 2025); World Bank, Cameroon Economic Update (15 July 2025), World Bank; Ministry of Forests order of 28 April 2026; Murphy Oil and SNH contract announcement (11 November 2026); presidential decree of 9 November 2026; Canyon Resources project updates (July 2026); Sundance Resources announcement of the ICC award (July 2026); USD/XAF market close, 20 November 2026.