Opposition parties say delayed birth certificates, tax papers and residence proofs are keeping candidates out, and no extension has been announced as the window closes.

File photo, 2011. A candidate casts her ballot in Cameroon's presidential election. (Photo: Minette Lontsie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Cameroon

Candidate filing for Cameroon’s parliamentary and municipal elections closes at 23:59 tonight, Tuesday 24 November 2026. Opposition parties and the country’s national human-rights commission say paperwork hurdles have kept some citizens from completing their files.

Voters will choose the National Assembly, the lower house, and municipal councils on Sunday 7 February 2027. Cameroon is a Central African oil and cocoa exporter whose president, Paul Biya, 93, has ruled since 1982.

Key Facts Who. Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the state election body; opposition parties such as the MRC (Cameroon Renaissance Movement).

What. Candidate filing for National Assembly and municipal seats closes at 23:59 tonight.

When. Vote on Sunday 7 February 2027; a validity review of the files follows.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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Opposition parties say delayed birth certificates, tax papers and residence proofs are keeping candidates out, and no extension has been announced as the window closes.

Parties and a Rights Body Report Blockages

President Paul Biya signed the decree convening voters on Monday 9 November 2026. The Electoral Code, Cameroon’s election law, gives candidates 15 days from the decree, so filing ends tonight on the published calendar.

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The Cameroon Human Rights Commission, the national human-rights body, said in a statement dated 21 November 2026 that citizens from four opposition parties and from the ruling party, the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), had reported blockages. They described delays or refusals over birth certificates, refusals to certify documents and refusals to sign or issue residence certificates.

Other candidates were asked for water or electricity bills or leases, or for fees in return for signatures. The commission also named tax offices and police as slowing candidates.

The commission warned that unjustified refusals and delays can deprive citizens of the chance to file within the legal deadlines. It urged uniform treatment, timely signatures by mayors, free birth-certificate extracts, urgent handling by tax offices and diligence by police.

The MRC, or Cameroon Renaissance Movement, an opposition party founded in 2012 by lawyer Maurice Kamto, issued a declaration on 11 November 2026 signed by its national president, Tiriane Noah. It said it was “very concerned” by “crude manoeuvres” (translated) to stop its candidates assembling files.

The party accused officials of acting on “illegal instructions” from the ruling party hierarchy (translated), a claim we could not verify independently. No official reaction from the ruling party, the territorial administration ministry, the tax office or ELECAM had appeared when the statements were published.

The MRC says it will take part in the vote, as its president, Tiriane Noah, said on 17 November. The territorial administration ministry has not formally acknowledged the party’s new leadership, elected on 17 October 2026, according to local reporting.

The FDC opposition party, led by president Émilien Denis Atangana, petitioned the president of the Yaoundé Administrative Court on 12 November 2026. It said the tax-compliance certificate is very hard for most candidates to obtain because of limited internet and electricity access, and asked for “urgent intervention” (translated).

As of 14 November the court had not ruled on the petition. We found no ruling and no deadline extension by this morning.

ELECAM Receives Files but Does Not Vet Them

Under articles 165 and 182 of Cameroon’s Electoral Code, as summarised in an infographic published by ELECAM, each file needs 10 items, including a birth certificate and a criminal-record extract less than three months old. Municipal candidates also need proof of residence, one of the certificates the commission says some officials have refused to issue.

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ELECAM staff at the counter do not check whether a file is complete. A commissioner at its national office in Yaoundé, the General Directorate of Elections, said, in English, that staff are “not allowed to make any remarks on whether the candidacy file is complete or not” (reported 12 November 2026).

The commissioner added: “Our job is to receive the file, have it registered and safely keep it.” Files then pass to the Electoral Board, the body that rules on validity, which examines them and publishes the retained lists.

We could not confirm the exact dates for that review and publication. ELECAM has not published a count of files lodged.

The campaign is due to start on 23 January 2027 on a calendar we could not confirm in ELECAM’s own materials, so the Electoral Board’s lists will be the next marker. Whether ELECAM or Biya will extend the deadline is open, and there was no sign of it this morning.

Palais des Congrès and Briqueterie mosque in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital (file photo). Photo: Ruediger Nassauer, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can still file a candidacy today?

Anyone with a complete file can lodge it with ELECAM before 23:59 tonight. Our earlier guide lists the documents and where to hand them in.

Does ELECAM check that a file is complete?

No, its staff only receive and register files. The Electoral Board later decides which candidacies are valid.

Are the blockage claims confirmed?

The rights commission, a state-created body, reported them across both opposition and ruling parties. The MRC’s claim of orders from the ruling party’s leadership is its own accusation and is not independently verified.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Cameroon Human Rights Commission statement of 21 November 2026; Electoral Code of Cameroon; MRC declaration of 11 November 2026; FDC petition of 12 November 2026; Elections Cameroon (ELECAM)

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