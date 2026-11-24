A man who calls his fight a war of liberation now faces Norwegian judges, and the case tests how far a small country’s courts can reach into a conflict abroad.

Justice: Cameroon

Lucas Cho Ayaba, a 54-year-old separatist leader from Cameroon, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday 24 November 2026 as his trial opened at Oslo District Court. He rejected all nine counts, including complicity in war crimes and complicity in aggravated acts of terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of 30 years.

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Norway, where Ayaba has lived for years, claims the right to try him for acts in another country. Prosecutors allege he helped plan bombings in Cameroon from Norwegian soil, and he is presumed innocent until a verdict.

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Key Facts Who. Lucas Cho Ayaba, 54, leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council, a separatist group seeking an English-speaking state.

What. He pleaded not guilty to nine counts, including complicity in war crimes and terrorism.

Where. Oslo District Court; the trial is scheduled to run until 19 March 2027.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

A man who calls his fight a war of liberation now faces Norwegian judges, and the case tests how far a small country’s courts can reach into a conflict abroad.

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Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis began in 2016-17 after protests by English-speaking lawyers and teachers. The conflict has since killed thousands of people, according to rights groups, and Cameroon has been ruled since 1982 by President Paul Biya.

Ayaba left Cameroon in 1999 and has lived in Norway since 2008. Kripos, Norway’s national criminal investigation service, arrested him in Oslo on Tuesday 24 September 2024 on suspicion of inciting crimes against humanity.

According to the Nsahlai Law Firm, a Cameroonian firm that follows the case, the court extended his detention and rejected release, citing a “major risk of flight”. In November 2026 prosecutors said they would charge complicity in war crimes and terrorism, and dropped the crimes-against-humanity allegation because it could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Norway claims universal jurisdiction, the principle that a state may try grave crimes committed abroad when the suspect lives on its soil. In a dispatch on 27 September 2024, three days after the arrest, Human Rights Watch, an international rights group, said it was the first time Norwegian authorities had charged an individual with incitement to crimes against humanity.

What Prosecutors Say He Did

Prosecutors, led by Carl Fredrik Fari, the state prosecutor on the case, say Ayaba commanded the Ambazonia Defence Forces, the armed wing of his group, from 2017 until his arrest. They allege he took part from Norway in preparing two bombings in Cameroon, helping choose targets and finance explosives.

The first was on 25 February 2023 near Buea, in Cameroon’s English-speaking South-West region, where three improvised devices exploded at a race. One woman aged 38 was killed and at least 19 civilians were hurt, the prosecution says.

The second was at a youth-day event in Nkambe, in the North-West region, in 2024, where a teenager was killed and 92 civilians were hurt, some needing amputations. Prosecutors also allege he encouraged or ordered the killing, or attempted killing, of captives.

They further say he directed from afar the torture or humiliation of four women accused of relationships with Cameroonian soldiers. Fari told journalists, in a quote translated from French: “The WhatsApp messages are key evidence in this case.”

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A Defence Built on a War of Liberation

Defence lawyer Morten Engesbak will seek acquittal. He told reporters that his client rejects the accusations but defends his political fight.

Engesbak described his client’s view in words translated from French: “He sees himself as the leader of a struggle for the liberation of a population oppressed for very many years by the Cameroonian authorities.” He added: “In his eyes it is a war of liberation.”

Asked his nationality by the judge, Ayaba answered “Ambazonian”, a word translated from the French “Ambazonien”. He gave the name of the state he wants to form, not the one on his papers.

The trial was first announced for 10 November 2026. A verdict is not expected before March 2027.

Cameroon’s government has not commented in anything we found. Ayaba’s own statement on the facts has not been published.

Oslo’s courthouse, the Oslo Tinghus, home of Oslo District Court, seen from the street (file photo).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Norway trying a Cameroonian separatist?

Norway claims universal jurisdiction, which lets it try grave crimes abroad when the suspect lives on its soil. Prosecutors say Ayaba helped plan the bombings from Norway.

What does Ayaba say about the charges?

He pleaded not guilty and rejects every count. His lawyer calls the fight a war of liberation and says Ayaba considers the struggle legitimate.

When could there be a verdict?

The trial runs until 19 March 2027, so a verdict is not expected earlier. The court has not announced a date for it.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Oslo District Court proceedings of 24 November 2026; Norwegian prosecution authority statements; Oslo District Court · Human Rights Watch

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