El Salvador · Haiti Security

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador told Haiti’s gangs on Sunday 29 November 2026 to hand over four missing Salvadoran air-force technicians alive, or face an outcome he described as unpleasant. In a post on X, the social network, reported by Latin American news outlets that day, he offered to pull his troops out if the gangs laid down their arms and released the men.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every El Salvador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president, speaking to Haitian gangs about four missing Salvadoran air-force technicians.

What. He offered to withdraw if the gangs hand the men over alive; otherwise, he warned, unpleasant consequences.

Where. Haiti, where the four vanished near Port-au-Prince after an ambush on 18 October 2026.

As of 29 November 2026, 21:30 GMT (4:30 p.m. ET)

El Salvador’s president has given Haiti’s gangs an ultimatum over four missing air-force technicians, but no official source has said which gang holds them.

The four men belong to Task Force Liberty II, the Salvadoran medical-evacuation unit inside the Gang Suppression Force, a UN-backed multinational mission fighting gangs in Haiti. The Salvadoran Armed Forces said the technicians were ambushed on 18 October in Santo, a zone of Croix-des-Bouquets about 12 kilometres from Port-au-Prince, as they returned to camp in an armoured vehicle.

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The four got out of the burning vehicle, the Armed Forces said, and then contact was lost. Nobody has confirmed where they are or in what condition, so they are best described as missing, a status Bukele calls kidnapped.

File photo, 3 January 2025. Guatemalan and Salvadoran troops of an earlier multinational security mission arrive at Port-au-Prince airport. (Photo: US Embassy Haiti, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Haiti’s government said on 21 October 2026 that their release was an “absolute priority”. Bukele said the same day that the group consists only of pilots and technical staff, whose main job is medical evacuation.

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The United States has taken a public interest in the case. Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said on 19 October 2026 that Washington has reason to believe the four survived but that their whereabouts are unknown, and US Southern Command, the American military command for Latin America, said in late October 2026 that a US military aircraft providing logistical support had landed in Port-au-Prince.

Haitian National Police announced late on Tuesday 3 November 2026 that they had found the burned shell of the armoured vehicle in Santo. No trace of the four men was found at the scene.

Bukele’s latest message, reported on 29 November 2026, came in Haitian Creole, and he wrote, in a translation from the Spanish version of his post: “I have a proposal: lay down your arms, leave the gangs, flee, hand over our technicians alive, and we will leave. Otherwise, what comes after will be unpleasant” (some Spanish reports render the last phrase as “will not be pretty”). He called the gangs “a bunch of cowards who only attack innocent civilians, children and the elderly”, who “do not want to face real warriors” and are “just hiding, waiting for us to leave”.

The tone matches his post of early November 2026, when he wrote on X: “Gather your gangs so we can go fight with them.” More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are now in Haiti, according to reports on 29 November 2026.

The deployment has already cost lives. Three Salvadoran soldiers died on 20 November 2026 in an accidental blast while handling explosives, the Salvadoran Armed Forces said.

Salvadoran forces have also taken part in the 10 November 2026 attack on the headquarters of the 400 Mawozo gang, and they guard the national football stadium that Haitian police retook on 12 November 2026 after about two years of gang control. In late October 2026 Bukele rejected reports that four bodies had been found, saying: “No son nuestros hombres” (“They are not our men”).

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in early November 2026 that only about 200 Salvadoran soldiers fall under the Gang Suppression Force’s authority and that any operation must follow international human rights law. Romain Le Cour, head of the Haiti Observatory at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, a research group on organised crime, said in November 2026 that it is still unknown who commands the Salvadoran troops and under which rules of engagement they operate.

No official source has confirmed which gang holds the men, and a gang leader has claimed, without evidence, that they are dead. No deadline has been published, and the names of the four have not been released. For readers in the United States, the case matters because Washington has said publicly that it wants the men home, and a US military aircraft has already supported the Salvadoran deployment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the four missing men?

They are air-force technicians of El Salvador’s Task Force Liberty II, a medical-evacuation unit. The Salvadoran Armed Forces have not published their names.

Does Bukele say who holds them?

No. Neither Bukele nor any official source cited here has named a gang or said where the men are.

Is El Salvador’s force part of the UN mission?

Only part of it, according to UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric, who said about 200 Salvadoran soldiers fall under the Gang Suppression Force. The rest of the Salvadoran deployment is separate.