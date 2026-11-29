Spain's midday turnout is a record for that hour, but the figure leaves out postal ballots and says nothing yet about who benefits.

File photo, Puerta del Sol, central Madrid. Photo: Matt Joseph, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Spain Election 2026 · Turnout

Spain voted in record numbers by midday. By 2 p.m. in Madrid (8 a.m. ET) on Sunday, Nov. 29, 45.75% of voters had cast a ballot in the snap general election, a record for that hour, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry, which runs the vote count.

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Our Spain Election 2026 page tracks the day. The count covers 16,449,927 voters, about 2.2 million more than at the same hour in the July 2023 election.

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Key Facts What. Turnout hit 45.75% at 2 pm Madrid time (8 am ET), a record for that hour.

Who. 16,449,927 people had voted, against 14,226,892 at the same hour in 2023.

Caveat. The count leaves out postal ballots, so it is not final turnout.

Next. Polls close at 2 pm ET in Madrid and 3 pm ET in the Canary Islands.

As of Sunday, Nov. 29, 10:50 a.m. ET (4:50 p.m. Madrid).

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Spain Votes; Traders Back Conservatives

Spain’s midday turnout is a record for that hour, but the figure leaves out postal ballots and says nothing yet about who benefits.

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The vote exists because Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who leads the Socialist Party (PSOE), called it early on Oct. 5. He acted after parliament rejected two renter-protection decrees, and he said he wanted voters to renew their support.

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His main rival, Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the conservative People’s Party (PP), wants to replace him, probably with help from the conservative Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal. A new left-wing coalition, Frente Amplio, led by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, is also running.

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Spaniards usually vote in large numbers: 70.4% cast a ballot in July 2023, according to the Interior Ministry. This year’s 2 p.m. count is 7.82 points above the 37.93% recorded at the same hour in November 2019.

The rise was not even. Participation climbed most in Ceuta and Melilla, two Spanish cities on the North African coast, and in the Basque Country, each by more than 10 points against the same hour in 2023, according to the Interior Ministry.

At his polling station in Madrid, Sánchez described the turnout as an “epic” mobilisation. He urged people to vote “en masse” to defeat “hoaxes” about electoral fraud, and said Spain has “a clean, guarantee-based system” that will express the will of citizens (all quotes translated from Spanish).

Feijóo, voting in Madrid, urged Spaniards not to vote “with fear” but “with memory”. Abascal, the Vox president, said a mass turnout “goes over any kind of trickery, big or small”.

Ada Colau, voting in Barcelona’s Gràcia district, said women “will not stay quiet”. Irene Montero, the candidate of the left-wing party Podemos, which runs separately from Frente Amplio, urged people to “vote with the heart”.

The Interior Ministry compares each count with the same hour of the previous election, which is why the 40.48% from July 23, 2023 is the benchmark. That vote drew a record postal vote, which an advance count leaves out, so part of this year’s rise may be voters choosing the ballot box over the post.

Polling stations across Spain had long queues, and government spokespeople said they opened with “total normality”. A small glitch hit the digital ID card, accepted for the first time at a general election, but the National Police said it had fixed the incidents.

The 45.75% is an in-person advance count from the Interior Ministry, so it is not the final turnout. The ministry has historically published a second count at 6 p.m. in Madrid (noon ET).

Polls close at 8 p.m. in mainland Spain (2 p.m. ET) and at 8 p.m. local time in the Canary Islands, which is 9 p.m. in Madrid (3 p.m. ET). Spain’s lower house, the Congress of Deputies, has 350 seats, and 176 make a majority.

Most pre-election polls favoured the PP, so the open question is whether it can reach that number with Vox. High turnout does not say who benefits, and candidates on both sides asked their supporters to vote.

The Interior Ministry data is not broken down by party, so only the count after the polls close will show who mobilised more. For US readers, Spain is a NATO ally and the euro area’s fourth-largest economy.

Provisional results are expected once the Canary Islands finish voting, at 3 p.m. ET (9 p.m. in Madrid).

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 45.75% the final turnout in Spain?

No. It is a midday in-person count that leaves out postal votes, and the Interior Ministry updates it through the day.

When will Spain know the result?

Polls close tonight in Madrid, and provisional results follow once the Canary Islands finish voting. Those results will show whether any bloc can form a majority.

Does high turnout help the left or the right?

Nothing in the Interior Ministry data says so. Candidates on both sides asked their supporters to turn out.

Sources Spanish Interior Ministry (14:00 turnout count and election site; results of the November 2019 and July 2023 elections)

statements by Sánchez, Feijóo, Abascal, Colau and Montero on 29 November

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