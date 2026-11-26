Three days remain to fix the address, and the new rule on expired papers removes one barrier for voters in the United States and elsewhere.

High-rise towers, a hotel and offices in the Zona Rosa district of San Salvador, one of the capital's business areas; aerial photo of 2 August 2020, not tied to any company named here. Photo: JMRAFFi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

El Salvador: Elections

Salvadorans living abroad have until Sunday 29 November 2026 to update the overseas address on their national ID card, or they cannot vote online in the general election of Sunday 28 February 2027. The ID is the Documento Único de Identidad (DUI), and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the body that runs elections, set the deadline.

A reform passed in May means the card no longer has to be valid, so an expired DUI or passport still counts. The TSE said 982,682 citizens abroad were on the electoral roll on 15 September, and 53 of the 92 planned overseas voting centres are in the United States.

Key Facts Who. Salvadorans abroad; the TSE (Supreme Electoral Tribunal); the RNPN (National Registry of Natural Persons).

What. An expired DUI or passport still counts for the 2027 vote; address updates close 29 November.

When. Election Sunday 28 February 2027; remote voting opens 30 January.

Where. Online from anywhere from 30 January, or in person at overseas centres on election day.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Three days remain to fix the address, and the new rule on expired papers removes one barrier for voters in the United States and elsewhere.

File photo: the National Library of El Salvador in San Salvador, lit at night.

The Legislative Assembly, El Salvador’s one-chamber parliament, approved the reform with 57 votes on Thursday 14 May 2026. The Diario Oficial, the official gazette, published it the next day as Legislative Decree 575.

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The decree amends article 3 of the Special Law for the Exercise of Suffrage Abroad. It says the documents prove nationality and identity, but that their validity “will not be necessary to vote in the 2027 electoral process” (our translation).

The same relief applied in 2024 under Decree 541 of 18 October 2022, so the 2027 rule repeats a precedent. The identity card must still show who the voter is; only the expiry date stops mattering.

The National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPN) told the Assembly’s political committee on 12 May that 962,678 DUIs carried an address abroad as of 10 May. Of those, 854,122 were valid and 108,556, or 11.3%, had expired.

Milena Mayorga, El Salvador’s ambassador in Washington, warned in a radio interview that most DUIs issued abroad expire this year. The interview is undated, so we treat her warning as reported, not confirmed.

Online voting runs from 30 January to 28 February 2027 and is open only to DUI holders whose card lists an address abroad. Citizens who vote with a passport, or with a DUI showing an address in El Salvador, vote in person on 28 February at the overseas centres.

Under the electoral rules for 2027, a DUI that still shows a Salvadoran address cannot be used for online voting. The address also decides the deputy vote: a DUI with an overseas address, or any Salvadoran passport, votes for the six overseas deputies, while a DUI with a home address votes in the department it names.

Every voter abroad casts the presidential ballot in the national count, whatever the document. Overseas voters also elect deputies, through a new overseas district with six seats.

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The TSE has urged citizens abroad to update the address on their DUI before 29 November 2026, the cut-off in its electoral calendar. The overseas roll closes for good on 29 December.

Fees abroad are reported at US$35, against US$10.31 in El Salvador. The notices say nothing on whether the address change itself is charged.

The TSE has contracted an independent audit of the overseas voting system, awarded to the firm CGTS Corp. Whether the audit report will be published before the vote is not known. For Salvadorans in the US the stakes are personal as well as political.

The central bank (BCR) reported remittances, money sent home by migrants, of US$7,619.9 million for January to September 2026, up 3.5% on a year earlier. The vote will fill 582 posts at home and, under constitutional changes of 31 July 2025, a six-year presidential term with no runoff and no limit on re-election.

President Nayib Bukele is seeking a third term under the new rules. The TSE calendar lets registered citizens check and correct roll data from 4 to 26 December.

Our earlier report explains how the six overseas seats are carved out of San Salvador and La Libertad, and more is in our El Salvador coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I vote with an expired DUI or passport?

Yes, for the 2027 election, under the May reform. The document must still prove who you are.

What happens if I miss the 29 November deadline?

A DUI that still shows a Salvadoran address cannot be used for online voting. Those voters would have to vote in person at an overseas centre.

Who is affected by the address deadline?

Citizens abroad whose DUI still shows a Salvadoran address. They can vote in person abroad, or update the address to vote online.

Sources: Legislative Decree 575 of 14 May 2026, Diario Oficial No. 89, 15 May 2026 (text); Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), tse.gob.sv, calendar and statements; National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPN), dui.sv; Central Reserve Bank (BCR) remittance statistics.

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