El Salvador’s election body is preparing an early look-up service for voters ahead of the 2027 vote. Salvadorans abroad face a separate address deadline this weekend.

Photo: Lexdjelectronic2013 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: El Salvador

El Salvador’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the body that runs the country’s elections, said this week that it is preparing an “early citizen consultation” before the general election of Sunday 28 February 2027. The service is meant to let voters check their details long before election day.

The tribunal said kiosks will soon stand at strategic points around the country. It has not yet announced where.

Key Facts Who. El Salvador’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which runs elections.

What. A pre-election consultation to check polling place and registry data; abroad, an address deadline.

When. Statement this week; address deadline Sunday 29 November; election Sunday 28 February 2027.

As of. Thursday 26 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

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El Salvador’s election body is preparing an early look-up service for voters ahead of the 2027 vote. Salvadorans abroad face a separate address deadline this weekend.

Voters will be able to check which voting centre they are assigned to and review their electoral-registry data, the official list of eligible voters, the TSE said. The tribunal’s electoral calendar sets 4 to 26 December 2026 as the period when the rolls are open to public viewing and corrections can be requested.

The TSE named WhatsApp, its website, a call centre, digital kiosks and staff posted at strategic points as the channels. Roxana Soriano, the TSE president, said, in our translation: “We will enable the early citizen consultation for the first time.”

The Metropolitan Cathedral in San Salvador. Photo: Alexander Bonilla, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

The TSE convoked the vote on Wednesday 30 September 2026, when Salvadorans will choose a president, a vice president, 60 deputies and municipal councils, 582 offices in all, counting alternates. In that press release the TSE counted 6,534,389 electors on its roll, as of 15 September 2026.

Of them 5,551,707 live in El Salvador and 982,682, about 15%, live abroad. For those abroad the TSE set up 92 voting centres in 29 countries, 53 of them in the United States and 11 more centres than in 2024.

Remote internet voting abroad runs from 30 January to 28 February 2027, the TSE said on 30 September. It is open to people whose DUI, the Documento Único de Identidad or national ID card, shows an address abroad.

The TSE has reminded Salvadorans abroad that they must update the address on their DUI by Sunday 29 November 2026 to vote remotely in 2027. The DUI is the national ID card, and the update is made through the National Registry of Natural Persons, the civil registry.

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The deadline concerns remote voting, while the 92 in-person centres abroad are a separate route. The TSE has described the consultation as a way for citizens to look up their own data.

The next fixed dates are Friday 4 December, when the rolls open to public viewing, and Saturday 30 January 2027, when remote voting opens, the TSE said on 30 September. Election day follows on a Sunday, the last of February.

The same TSE calendar sets 29 December 2026 as the definitive close of registrations to the electoral roll, three days after the public viewing period ends. From 6 January 2027 it also schedules an information campaign on how to vote and how to check the polling place.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the early consultation change my vote registration?

The TSE describes it as a way to check the polling place and registry data, so it is a look-up, not an address change. Salvadorans abroad change their address through the DUI process.

Who has to act this weekend?

Salvadorans abroad who want to vote remotely in 2027 must update the address on their DUI, the TSE has reminded them. That address is what opens remote voting.

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