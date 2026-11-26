A first phase of a decade-long programme aims to widen mortgage credit and housing supply for Salvadoran families. Key terms remain unpublished.

High-rise towers, a hotel and offices in the Zona Rosa district of San Salvador, one of the capital's business areas; aerial photo of 2 August 2020, not tied to any company named here. Photo: JMRAFFi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Housing: El Salvador

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors, its governing body, approved US$230 million in financing for El Salvador on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The borrower is the Government of El Salvador, and the World Bank project record says the aim is to strengthen affordable housing finance, supply and governance.

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The money is the first phase, called HogarES, of a ten-year programme named Housing Opportunity Made Equal, or HOME. The Bank announced it on the same day, as part of its work in El Salvador.

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Key Facts Who. The World Bank’s board approved financing for the Government of El Salvador.

What. US$230 million for HogarES, phase one of the ten-year HOME housing programme.

When. Approved Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Next. The second phase’s content, cost and start date have not been published.

As of. Thursday 26 November 2026.

A first phase of a decade-long programme aims to widen mortgage credit and housing supply for Salvadoran families. Key terms remain unpublished.

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The need is documented in a study by the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCR, the central bank), based on the 2024 census. It counted 1,482,826 households with some housing deficit, or 77.2% of the 1,921,357 households in the census.

Most of that gap is about quality, not absence, the BCR study says. Homes needing repair, better materials or services such as water and sanitation, which it calls the qualitative deficit, affect 1,270,353 households, or 66.1%.

The quantitative deficit, meaning families with no home, shared homes or overcrowding that cannot be fixed, is 212,473 households, or 11.1%. The BCR adds that 34,591 empty homes for sale or rent could partly meet it, leaving a need for 177,882 new homes.

The World Bank’s own statement says about 68% of Salvadoran households face some form of housing deficit, without naming the survey behind it. That is a different measure from the BCR’s 77.2%, and we have not tried to reconcile the two.

The project record states the objective as “To strengthen El Salvador’s affordable housing finance, supply, and governance ecosystems, and enable private sector mobilization.” It adds that technical assistance will build the capacity of public institutions, alongside a longer-term reform agenda that later operations in the series could support.

On the supply side, the project description says it will consider credit lines or guarantees to private developers to build social housing, and large-scale social housing prepared through public-private partnership. On the demand side it lists measures to improve mortgage access for lower-income people, possibly a fund for upfront mortgage payment subsidies.

Priority groups are low- and middle-income families, informal-sector workers, first-time buyers and women-headed households. The International Finance Corporation (IFC, the World Bank Group’s private-sector arm) will advise on structuring projects and sustainable construction to attract private investment.

Finance Ministry news conference in San Salvador (file photo from an earlier government, not from this announcement). Photo: Salvadoran presidency, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Bank projects that the first phase will reach about 39,000 households and mobilise US$335 million of private capital. It also expects about 11,700 equivalent jobs a year, with over 5,000 for women and about 1,550 for young people.

Jerson Posada, El Salvador’s finance minister, said in the announcement, in our translation from Spanish: “With this programme we are taking an important step so that more Salvadoran families can have access to adequate housing.” Diletta Doretti, the World Bank Group’s country manager for El Salvador, said: “Adequate housing gives families greater security and better conditions to build their future.”

We found no named critic of the programme in the material available to us on Thursday 26 November 2026. The record is therefore silent on opposing views, and this report names none.

The mechanism the Bank describes is leverage: public financing and guarantees are meant to draw private builders and lenders into social housing. Its projected US$335 million of private money would exceed the financing itself, but the record does not say how that figure was reached.

The Bank expects the first phase to reach about 39,000 households, while the BCR counts 177,882 new homes as needed. The programme also targets mortgage credit and land management, so the two numbers measure different things.

The project record lists El Salvador’s Ministry of Housing as the implementing agency. The Bank’s materials we could read do not give the loan instrument, interest rate or maturity, or what the second phase will contain, cost or when it will start.

The Bank’s announcement puts HogarES at 2027 to 2031, and the project record shows closing on 31 December 2031. Wider context on the country sits in our El Salvador coverage and in our earlier report on the Salvadoran economy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the programme meant to help?

The Bank names low- and middle-income families, informal-sector workers, first-time buyers and women-headed households as priorities. Private developers and lenders are also part of the design.

Is this money a grant or a loan?

The Bank describes it as financing to the Government of El Salvador, and the terms have not appeared in the material we could read. Until they do, the cost to the state stays unclear.

What is still unknown about the plan?

The second phase’s content, cost and start date are not stated. The record names no critic yet.

Sources: World Bank, project record P513953 (board approval 25 November 2026); World Bank, El Salvador country page.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error