Brazil Stocks Fall 0.43% to Lowest Since January | Morning Call, Nov 25
Key Facts
- Brazil’s stock index closed at 164,090, its lowest since 13 January and 21.5% below the 9 October peak.
- Braskem, a petrochemical group, fell 14.1% yesterday as creditors reported a non-binding deal in principle on its rescue.
- Brazil’s central bank held its Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November; the next decision is in December.
- Brazil’s mid-month inflation (IPCA-15) is due Thursday 26 November; economists expect 4.78% over twelve months.
- The dollar closed at R$5.9066, 0.7% under its one-year high of R$5.9490 set on 20 November.
Today’s Focus
Brazil’s stock market opens today on weak footing. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange known as B3, closed at 164,090 (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close), its lowest since 13 January and 6.0% above its low of 154,770 from 21 November 2025.
The slide has been steep. The index is down 19.99% over 20 sessions and 21.5% below its 9 October peak, so the question this morning is whether the fall is tiring or still gathering pace.
Two stories shape the open. Braskem’s creditor talks and the weak real are being read through one lens: how much risk investors will carry into a thin, pre-holiday week for US markets.
No futures quote is shown for the open, so the indicated column below stays blank.
What matters today. Watch whether the Ibovespa holds above its November 2025 low of 154,770 and the dollar stays below R$5.95 ahead of tomorrow’s IPCA-15 inflation reading.
Today’s Economic Events (Brasília time, BRT)
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,090
|-0.43%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,201
|-0.50%
|USD/BRL
|5.9066
|-0.40%
Source: market close, 24 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Brazil walks into Wednesday bruised but not broken. The Ibovespa has fallen four sessions in a row and sits at its lowest close since 13 January, which is the backdrop for everything below.
The index is down 3.07% over five sessions and 19.99% over 20, while the real is the weaker side of the picture: the dollar is up 10.48% against it over 20 sessions.
Yesterday’s close was a loss of 0.43% (RT, 24 November), the fourth in a row.
Yesterday’s data was mixed. Brazil’s consumer confidence index from FGV, an economics institute, fell to 83.5 from 84.7 (FGV, 24 November), while consumer confidence from the Conference Board, a US research group, jumped to 103.3 against a 92.5 forecast and 91.9 before. Weekly ADP Employment Change, a US payrolls estimate from the payroll firm ADP, was 21,000 against 23,000 before (RT economic calendar, RT).
Today’s drivers are the Braskem creditor talks and a weak real.
What it means for US investors in Brazilian shares: the loss is larger than the index shows, because stocks and the currency fell together. Over 20 sessions the Ibovespa lost 19.99% in reais while the dollar gained 10.48% on the real, which works out to a loss of roughly 28% in US dollars (RT, 24 November closes).
The domestic picture is mixed: a corporate scare in Braskem has eased, but a weak real keeps investors cautious. A stock market that has fallen this far this fast often bounces, yet today’s calendar shows no clear trigger for one.
The variable to watch is the real: if it stays calm below its one-year high of 5.9490 per dollar, equities get room to steady; if it breaks through, the selling can resume.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa
|164,090 (−0.43%)
|—
|160,000 round number; 154,770 is the November 2025 low
|USD/BRL
|5.9066 (−0.40%)
|—
|5.9490 is the one-year high; 6.00 is the round number
|Selic (policy rate)
|13.75% (central bank’s Copom, 4 Nov)
|Next decision in December
|Fiscal headlines and tomorrow’s IPCA-15
|S&P 500 (overnight lead)
|7,201 (−0.50%)
|—
|Tone for Brazilian exporters and tech-linked names
No futures quote was published for the index or the real before this edition went out, so the indicated column is blank. The board below this section shows the settled closes.
Read the table as a map of lines to defend. For stocks, the November 2025 low of 154,770 is the floor that matters; for the real, the one-year high of 5.9490 per dollar is the ceiling that would signal fresh stress. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
164,089.81
-0.43%
+5.67%
164,796.05
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.90
-0.47%
+9.58%
5.93
5.91
5.89
—
EUR/BRL
6.46
-0.95%
+4.21%
6.52
6.48
6.46
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
87.56
-4.20%
+38.17%
91.40
88.63
87.40
1,089
WTI
80.77
-1.56%
+37.27%
82.05
81.86
80.64
15,025
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.06%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,553
-0.26%
-13.23%
3,562
3,574
3,532
12,901
SILVER
40.67
-0.23%
-19.15%
40.76
41.29
40.44
6,842
LITHIUM
53.69
-1.85%
-12.51%
54.70
54.36
53.33
124,223
SOY
1,226
-0.67%
+9.13%
1,234
1,234
1,224
6,670
CORN
450.00
+3.69%
+6.19%
434.00
450.50
449.00
5,709
WHEAT
585.50
+2.76%
+12.11%
569.75
588.75
585.25
1,959
COFFEE
260.40
-5.08%
-36.09%
274.35
266.75
260.05
—
SUGAR
17.70
+0.51%
+19.43%
17.61
17.87
17.36
—
ORANGE JUICE
131.20
-2.31%
-4.13%
134.30
139.95
129.35
—
COTTON
82.34
+6.20%
+34.02%
77.53
79.90
78.63
17,648
BEEF
229.93
+2.39%
+10.97%
224.55
230.30
228.03
22,949
CATTLE
332.95
-0.41%
+9.17%
334.33
334.65
330.70
7,321
COCOA
5,444
+4.97%
+6.95%
5,186
5,481
5,269
—
PETR4
40.55
-1.82%
+24.62%
41.30
42.25
40.41
89,319,800
VALE3
55.19
-5.51%
-15.21%
58.41
58.35
55.05
46,877,800
SUZB3
56.14
+1.72%
+17.01%
55.19
56.14
54.64
9,684,600
KLABIN
16.58
+0.42%
-3.37%
16.51
16.83
16.49
5,350,000
SLCE3
16.81
-0.77%
+16.23%
16.94
17.18
16.73
1,693,500
ABEV3
16.10
+1.00%
+16.92%
15.94
16.25
15.96
26,499,800
ITUB4
39.74
+0.03%
+2.79%
39.73
40.77
39.69
18,269,700
BBDC4
13.62
-0.66%
-27.55%
13.71
14.15
13.58
45,447,300
BBAS3
14.18
-0.14%
-35.07%
14.20
14.76
14.17
52,454,300
B3SA3
14.18
+0.14%
+1.43%
14.16
14.80
14.18
26,499,200
WEGE3
50.20
+0.58%
+16.23%
49.91
50.33
49.19
10,918,200
PRIO3
59.60
+2.37%
+54.64%
58.22
60.36
58.22
7,542,000
RENT3
28.51
-0.80%
-33.65%
28.74
29.80
28.51
7,626,400
AZZA3
14.18
-2.74%
-50.75%
14.58
15.14
14.18
4,667,300
CSNA3
3.24
-6.90%
-60.05%
3.48
3.59
3.24
32,399,200
GGBR4
25.27
-0.28%
+35.93%
25.34
25.33
24.32
9,162,500
ENEV3
26.55
+1.84%
+39.01%
26.07
26.93
26.19
18,737,700
LREN3
9.20
-0.11%
-39.07%
9.21
9.57
9.14
26,714,500
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — US growth and inflation data, then Brazil’s IPCA-15
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|US GDP growth
|10:30 BRT
|Consensus 3.5% against 1.5% before; a strong print lifts the dollar and pressures the real
|US core PCE and PCE price index (the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauges)
|10:30 BRT
|PCE price index expected at 3.8% against 3.6% before; hotter data cuts hopes for lower US rates
|US durable goods orders
|10:30 BRT
|Expected 0.6% against 1.8% before; a read on US demand for manufactured goods
|Brazilian data and earnings today
|—
|No major Brazilian data release is scheduled today
|Braskem and creditors
|—
|Follow-up on the creditors’ deal in principle
|IPCA-15 mid-month inflation (Thursday 26 November)
|09:00 BRT
|Expected 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months, against 0.32% and 4.62%
|Current account and foreign direct investment (Thursday)
|08:30 BRT
|Current account expected at −3.1 against −5.1; foreign direct investment at 8 against 11.294
Brazil’s own calendar is thin today, so Wall Street’s data sets the tone. The US publishes growth and inflation figures at 10:30 BRT, and US markets close tomorrow for Thanksgiving.
The domestic event is tomorrow. Economists expect the IPCA-15, a preview of monthly inflation measured by the IBGE statistics office, to edge up, which would keep the central bank cautious.
More US detail arrives at 10:30 BRT: PCE Prices (previous 5.3), PCE Prices ex Food, Energy & Housing (previous 3.4 and 0.3), PCE Services Prices ex Energy & Housing (previous 0.4 and 3.7) and Core PCE Prices, a quarterly reading (consensus 2.5, previous 3.6). The Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean PCE, an inflation gauge from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, follows at 12:00 BRT (previous 2.8).
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
The Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, unanimously, ending a run of five cuts, according to Brazil’s central bank. The next meeting is in December.
The committee pointed to exchange-rate tension and El Niño, and projected inflation of 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027 (Copom communiqué, 4 November). The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists sees 5.2% this year and 4.8% in 2027, the Copom statement of 4 November noted.
The real has weakened 10.48% against the dollar over 20 sessions (RT, to 24 November).
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Braskem is the main story. Shares fell 14.1% to R$2.50 yesterday on about R$31 million of turnover (RT, 24 November close), after rising about 12% on Monday. Creditors and Braskem’s main shareholders, Petrobras, the state-run oil company, and the investment group IG4, reported an agreement in principle on the company’s rescue on 23 and 24 November; the terms are not yet final.
Yesterday’s strongest names (RT, 24 November close) included homebuilder Azevedo & Travassos (AZEV3, +17.2%), education group Cogna (COGN3, +5.8%) and health insurer Hapvida (HAPV3, +5.2%), and the weakest were food maker M. Dias Branco (MDIA3, −9.3%) and steelmaker CSN (CSNA3, −6.9%).
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the round 160,000, then the low of 154,770 set on 21 November 2025. Resistance sits far above, at the 9 October peak of 209,067, which is 27.4% above the last close.
For the real, the line is 5.9490 per dollar, the one-year high set on 20 November. Beyond it lies the round 6.00; the low of 4.8909 from 11 May shows how far the move has run.
Next dated events: tomorrow’s IPCA-15 at 09:00 BRT, Brazil’s current account at 08:30 BRT, and the December Copom meeting. Does the slide stop? Not on this data alone — a hot inflation print would extend it, a soft one would give buyers cover.
07 Four checkpoints for today
- IPCA-15 inflation: Tomorrow at 09:00 BRT; the consensus is 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months.
- The real: A move past 5.9490 per dollar would mark a new one-year high for the dollar.
- Ibovespa floor: Watch 160,000 and then 154,770, the November 2025 low.
- Braskem and Petrobras: Further detail on the creditor deal and any reaction in the shares.
Background: CSN Drops 6.22% as Steel Stocks Slide.
Background: US Oil Fund Gains 1.55% as Oil Stocks Sink.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the next Copom meeting?
The Copom meets next in December, after holding the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.
What is the Selic rate?
The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate; the Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November, according to Brazil’s central bank.
Why is Braskem in focus?
Creditors and Braskem’s main shareholders reported an agreement in principle on 23 and 24 November; the terms are not yet final, and the shares fell 14.1% on 24 November.
What is the IPCA-15?
It is the IBGE statistics office’s mid-month inflation gauge, due tomorrow, with consensus at 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months.
Market data: The Rio Times
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