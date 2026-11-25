Key Facts Brazil’s stock index closed at 164,090, its lowest since 13 January and 21.5% below the 9 October peak.

its lowest since 13 January and 21.5% below the 9 October peak. Braskem, a petrochemical group, fell 14.1% yesterday as creditors reported a non-binding deal in principle on its rescue.

as creditors reported a non-binding deal in principle on its rescue. Brazil’s central bank held its Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November; the next decision is in December.

on 4 November; the next decision is in December. Brazil’s mid-month inflation (IPCA-15) is due Thursday 26 November; economists expect 4.78% over twelve months.

economists expect 4.78% over twelve months. The dollar closed at R$5.9066, 0.7% under its one-year high of R$5.9490 set on 20 November.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market opens today on weak footing. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo exchange known as B3, closed at 164,090 (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close), its lowest since 13 January and 6.0% above its low of 154,770 from 21 November 2025. The slide has been steep. The index is down 19.99% over 20 sessions and 21.5% below its 9 October peak, so the question this morning is whether the fall is tiring or still gathering pace. Two stories shape the open. Braskem’s creditor talks and the weak real are being read through one lens: how much risk investors will carry into a thin, pre-holiday week for US markets. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. No futures quote is shown for the open, so the indicated column below stays blank. What matters today. Watch whether the Ibovespa holds above its November 2025 low of 154,770 and the dollar stays below R$5.95 ahead of tomorrow’s IPCA-15 inflation reading.

Buildings in central São Paulo, where Brazil’s stock exchange is based.

Today’s Economic Events (Brasília time, BRT) Mexico — Current Account (Q3 2026): consensus 3000, previous 8927 Mexico — Current Account to GDP (Q3 2026): previous 1.65 Argentina — Supermarket Sales (Sep. 2026, YOY): previous 24.2 France — Consumer Confidence (Nov. 2026): consensus 82, previous 80 United States — Building Permits (Oct. 2026): previous 1.398 United States — Building Permits (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous -0.4 United States — Continuing Jobless Claims : consensus 1721, previous 1763 United States — Core PCE Price Index (Oct. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.3, previous 0.3 United States — Core PCE Price Index (Oct. 2026, YOY): consensus 3.2, previous 3.1 United States — Non Defense Goods Orders Ex Air (Oct. 2026): consensus 0.7, previous 0.5

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,090 -0.43% S&P 500 (US) 7,201 -0.50% USD/BRL 5.9066 -0.40%

Source: market close, 24 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil walks into Wednesday bruised but not broken. The Ibovespa has fallen four sessions in a row and sits at its lowest close since 13 January, which is the backdrop for everything below.

The index is down 3.07% over five sessions and 19.99% over 20, while the real is the weaker side of the picture: the dollar is up 10.48% against it over 20 sessions.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Yesterday’s close was a loss of 0.43% (RT, 24 November), the fourth in a row.

Yesterday’s data was mixed. Brazil’s consumer confidence index from FGV, an economics institute, fell to 83.5 from 84.7 (FGV, 24 November), while consumer confidence from the Conference Board, a US research group, jumped to 103.3 against a 92.5 forecast and 91.9 before. Weekly ADP Employment Change, a US payrolls estimate from the payroll firm ADP, was 21,000 against 23,000 before (RT economic calendar, RT).

Today’s drivers are the Braskem creditor talks and a weak real.

What it means for US investors in Brazilian shares: the loss is larger than the index shows, because stocks and the currency fell together. Over 20 sessions the Ibovespa lost 19.99% in reais while the dollar gained 10.48% on the real, which works out to a loss of roughly 28% in US dollars (RT, 24 November closes).

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Assessment — Fragile, oversold, short of a catalyst MEDIUM The domestic picture is mixed: a corporate scare in Braskem has eased, but a weak real keeps investors cautious. A stock market that has fallen this far this fast often bounces, yet today’s calendar shows no clear trigger for one. The variable to watch is the real: if it stays calm below its one-year high of 5.9490 per dollar, equities get room to steady; if it breaks through, the selling can resume.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today Ibovespa 164,090 (−0.43%) — 160,000 round number; 154,770 is the November 2025 low USD/BRL 5.9066 (−0.40%) — 5.9490 is the one-year high; 6.00 is the round number Selic (policy rate) 13.75% (central bank’s Copom, 4 Nov) Next decision in December Fiscal headlines and tomorrow’s IPCA-15 S&P 500 (overnight lead) 7,201 (−0.50%) — Tone for Brazilian exporters and tech-linked names

No futures quote was published for the index or the real before this edition went out, so the indicated column is blank. The board below this section shows the settled closes.

Read the table as a map of lines to defend. For stocks, the November 2025 low of 154,770 is the floor that matters; for the real, the one-year high of 5.9490 per dollar is the ceiling that would signal fresh stress.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 42% advancing 14 ▲ advancing19 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.90 -0.47% EUR / BRL 6.46 -0.95% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 87.56 -4.20% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.84% ENEV3 Materials +1.07% SUZB3, KLABIN Energy +0.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Other +0.25% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Staples +0.12% SLCE3, ABEV3 Industrials -0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Financials -0.16% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -1.43% AZZA3, LREN3 Mining -4.23% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% Ibovespa164,089.81 -0.43% Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P/BMV IPC69,932.54 +0.83% Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P IPSA10,331.15 -1.13% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.90 -0.47% +9.58% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.46 -0.95% +4.21% 6.52 6.48 6.46 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 87.56 -4.20% +38.17% 91.40 88.63 87.40 1,089 WTI 80.77 -1.56% +37.27% 82.05 81.86 80.64 15,025 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.06% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,553 -0.26% -13.23% 3,562 3,574 3,532 12,901 SILVER 40.67 -0.23% -19.15% 40.76 41.29 40.44 6,842 LITHIUM 53.69 -1.85% -12.51% 54.70 54.36 53.33 124,223 SOY 1,226 -0.67% +9.13% 1,234 1,234 1,224 6,670 CORN 450.00 +3.69% +6.19% 434.00 450.50 449.00 5,709 WHEAT 585.50 +2.76% +12.11% 569.75 588.75 585.25 1,959 COFFEE 260.40 -5.08% -36.09% 274.35 266.75 260.05 — SUGAR 17.70 +0.51% +19.43% 17.61 17.87 17.36 — ORANGE JUICE 131.20 -2.31% -4.13% 134.30 139.95 129.35 — COTTON 82.34 +6.20% +34.02% 77.53 79.90 78.63 17,648 BEEF 229.93 +2.39% +10.97% 224.55 230.30 228.03 22,949 CATTLE 332.95 -0.41% +9.17% 334.33 334.65 330.70 7,321 COCOA 5,444 +4.97% +6.95% 5,186 5,481 5,269 — PETR4 40.55 -1.82% +24.62% 41.30 42.25 40.41 89,319,800 VALE3 55.19 -5.51% -15.21% 58.41 58.35 55.05 46,877,800 SUZB3 56.14 +1.72% +17.01% 55.19 56.14 54.64 9,684,600 KLABIN 16.58 +0.42% -3.37% 16.51 16.83 16.49 5,350,000 SLCE3 16.81 -0.77% +16.23% 16.94 17.18 16.73 1,693,500 ABEV3 16.10 +1.00% +16.92% 15.94 16.25 15.96 26,499,800 ITUB4 39.74 +0.03% +2.79% 39.73 40.77 39.69 18,269,700 BBDC4 13.62 -0.66% -27.55% 13.71 14.15 13.58 45,447,300 BBAS3 14.18 -0.14% -35.07% 14.20 14.76 14.17 52,454,300 B3SA3 14.18 +0.14% +1.43% 14.16 14.80 14.18 26,499,200 WEGE3 50.20 +0.58% +16.23% 49.91 50.33 49.19 10,918,200 PRIO3 59.60 +2.37% +54.64% 58.22 60.36 58.22 7,542,000 RENT3 28.51 -0.80% -33.65% 28.74 29.80 28.51 7,626,400 AZZA3 14.18 -2.74% -50.75% 14.58 15.14 14.18 4,667,300 CSNA3 3.24 -6.90% -60.05% 3.48 3.59 3.24 32,399,200 GGBR4 25.27 -0.28% +35.93% 25.34 25.33 24.32 9,162,500 ENEV3 26.55 +1.84% +39.01% 26.07 26.93 26.19 18,737,700 LREN3 9.20 -0.11% -39.07% 9.21 9.57 9.14 26,714,500 Largest moves today CSNA3 3.24 -6.90% COTTON 82.34 +6.20% VALE3 55.19 -5.51% COFFEE 260.40 -5.08% COCOA 5,444 +4.97% BRENT 87.56 -4.20% CORN 450.00 +3.69% WHEAT 585.50 +2.76% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 14 of 33 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Mexico Plans Rules for Online Betting Ads Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — US growth and inflation data, then Brazil’s IPCA-15

Item When Why it matters US GDP growth 10:30 BRT Consensus 3.5% against 1.5% before; a strong print lifts the dollar and pressures the real US core PCE and PCE price index (the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauges) 10:30 BRT PCE price index expected at 3.8% against 3.6% before; hotter data cuts hopes for lower US rates US durable goods orders 10:30 BRT Expected 0.6% against 1.8% before; a read on US demand for manufactured goods Brazilian data and earnings today — No major Brazilian data release is scheduled today Braskem and creditors — Follow-up on the creditors’ deal in principle IPCA-15 mid-month inflation (Thursday 26 November) 09:00 BRT Expected 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months, against 0.32% and 4.62% Current account and foreign direct investment (Thursday) 08:30 BRT Current account expected at −3.1 against −5.1; foreign direct investment at 8 against 11.294

Brazil’s own calendar is thin today, so Wall Street’s data sets the tone. The US publishes growth and inflation figures at 10:30 BRT, and US markets close tomorrow for Thanksgiving.

The domestic event is tomorrow. Economists expect the IPCA-15, a preview of monthly inflation measured by the IBGE statistics office, to edge up, which would keep the central bank cautious.

More US detail arrives at 10:30 BRT: PCE Prices (previous 5.3), PCE Prices ex Food, Energy & Housing (previous 3.4 and 0.3), PCE Services Prices ex Energy & Housing (previous 0.4 and 3.7) and Core PCE Prices, a quarterly reading (consensus 2.5, previous 3.6). The Dallas Fed Trimmed Mean PCE, an inflation gauge from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, follows at 12:00 BRT (previous 2.8).

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, unanimously, ending a run of five cuts, according to Brazil’s central bank. The next meeting is in December.

The committee pointed to exchange-rate tension and El Niño, and projected inflation of 5.6% for 2026 and 4.7% for 2027 (Copom communiqué, 4 November). The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists sees 5.2% this year and 4.8% in 2027, the Copom statement of 4 November noted.

The real has weakened 10.48% against the dollar over 20 sessions (RT, to 24 November).

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Braskem is the main story. Shares fell 14.1% to R$2.50 yesterday on about R$31 million of turnover (RT, 24 November close), after rising about 12% on Monday. Creditors and Braskem’s main shareholders, Petrobras, the state-run oil company, and the investment group IG4, reported an agreement in principle on the company’s rescue on 23 and 24 November; the terms are not yet final.

Yesterday’s strongest names (RT, 24 November close) included homebuilder Azevedo & Travassos (AZEV3, +17.2%), education group Cogna (COGN3, +5.8%) and health insurer Hapvida (HAPV3, +5.2%), and the weakest were food maker M. Dias Branco (MDIA3, −9.3%) and steelmaker CSN (CSNA3, −6.9%).

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the round 160,000, then the low of 154,770 set on 21 November 2025. Resistance sits far above, at the 9 October peak of 209,067, which is 27.4% above the last close.

For the real, the line is 5.9490 per dollar, the one-year high set on 20 November. Beyond it lies the round 6.00; the low of 4.8909 from 11 May shows how far the move has run.

Next dated events: tomorrow’s IPCA-15 at 09:00 BRT, Brazil’s current account at 08:30 BRT, and the December Copom meeting. Does the slide stop? Not on this data alone — a hot inflation print would extend it, a soft one would give buyers cover.

07 Four checkpoints for today

IPCA-15 inflation: Tomorrow at 09:00 BRT; the consensus is 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months.

Tomorrow at 09:00 BRT; the consensus is 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months. The real: A move past 5.9490 per dollar would mark a new one-year high for the dollar.

A move past 5.9490 per dollar would mark a new one-year high for the dollar. Ibovespa floor: Watch 160,000 and then 154,770, the November 2025 low.

Watch 160,000 and then 154,770, the November 2025 low. Braskem and Petrobras: Further detail on the creditor deal and any reaction in the shares.

Background: CSN Drops 6.22% as Steel Stocks Slide.

Background: US Oil Fund Gains 1.55% as Oil Stocks Sink.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next Copom meeting?

The Copom meets next in December, after holding the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.

What is the Selic rate?

The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate; the Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November, according to Brazil’s central bank.

Why is Braskem in focus?

Creditors and Braskem’s main shareholders reported an agreement in principle on 23 and 24 November; the terms are not yet final, and the shares fell 14.1% on 24 November.

What is the IPCA-15?

It is the IBGE statistics office’s mid-month inflation gauge, due tomorrow, with consensus at 0.34% for the month and 4.78% for twelve months.

Market data: The Rio Times

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