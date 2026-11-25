The copper-tracking fund fell 3.87% to US$32.50, a six-month closing low, on 24 November 2026 as AI doubts and Federal Reserve rate bets hit miners.

Copper — the daily wrap.

Key Facts The copper fund CPER fell 3.87% to US$32.50, a six-month closing low.

a six-month closing low. Southern Copper fell 4.51% to US$136.85; Freeport-McMoRan lost 3.98% to US$47.73.

Freeport-McMoRan lost 3.98% to US$47.73. The fund is 21.6% below its 12-month high of 41.43 from 22 September.

its 12-month high of 41.43 from 22 September. Doubts over AI spending and Federal Reserve rate-rise bets drove the selling.

drove the selling. Chile and Peru, the two largest producers, earn less when copper slides.

Today’s Focus Copper has fallen to its lowest close in at least six months. The fund that tracks copper futures lost 3.87% on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and is down 18.85% over 20 sessions. The cause is a double blow. Investors doubt that the AI data-centre boom will keep demanding vast amounts of copper wire, and they expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December and January. For Chile and Peru, which supply a large share of the world’s copper, the slide matters to budgets, currencies and mining shares. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Copper is being priced as an AI and interest-rate trade, not just an industrial metal, and that makes it more volatile for Latin America’s exporters.

01 The session in one read

Copper had a bad Tuesday, and a worse month. On November 24, 2026, the fund that tracks copper futures closed at its lowest level in at least six months.

The immediate trigger was a fading rebound in AI-linked shares. Copper is used in data centres and the power grids that feed them, so when AI spending looks less certain, copper loses a buyer in the investors’ minds.

Assessment — AI doubt plus Fed fear, not collapse MEDIUM The weight of evidence says this is a positioning unwind, where investors who piled into the AI-and-power story are now leaving it together. The variable to watch is whether the Federal Reserve confirms the December rate rise.

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02 The board

The copper-tracking fund fell 3.87% to US$32.50, and the miners fell even harder. Southern Copper, which operates mines in Peru and Mexico, dropped 4.51% to US$136.85.

Freeport-McMoRan, a US producer with the giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia, lost 3.98% to US$47.73. Miners often fall faster than the metal because their profits swing sharply with each move in price.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$32.50 -3.87% Southern Copper US$136.85 -4.51% Freeport-McMoRan US$47.73 -3.98%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest was the AI trade. Investors had bought copper as a way to bet on data centres, and a short-lived rally in AI shares faded on Tuesday, taking copper with it. Our confidence in this cause is medium to high.

Second came the Federal Reserve. Markets now expect rate rises in December and January, and higher rates make it costlier to hold commodities that pay no income. Confidence here is medium.

The usual signals did not fully agree. The dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85 and the US 10-year yield slipped 3 basis points to 4.92%, which normally helps metals, yet copper still fell. The S&P 500 lost 0.50% and the gold fund fell 2.27%, which suggests investors were selling whatever they could, not choosing carefully.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a fresh shock. The copper fund is down 9.70% over five sessions and 21.6% below its 12-month high of 41.43, reached on 22 September 2026.

Southern Copper is 37.1% below its 25 August peak of 217.40, and Freeport-McMoRan is 40.3% below its own high of 79.91 set that day. The miners peaked weeks before the metal, a classic warning that investors were already leaving.

One cushion remains. The copper fund is still 4.5% above its 12-month low of 31.11, set a year to the day earlier on 24 November 2025.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and Peru the second, so both feel this directly. Lower prices cut export earnings and tax receipts, and they tend to weigh on the Chilean peso and the Peruvian sol, which lean on mining dollars.

For Mexico, Southern Copper’s New York shares show the pain, at 33.8% lower over 60 sessions. For a traveller or importer in these countries, a softer local currency makes imports and foreign trips dearer.

The picture is not all bad. Brazil, Colombia and Argentina sell little copper, and cheaper metal reduces costs for manufacturers who import it.

06 The names to watch

Southern Copper is the cleanest Latin American proxy, since its mines sit in Peru and Mexico. It is down 28.87% over 20 sessions yet still 12.4% above its 12-month low of 121.72.

Freeport-McMoRan has fallen 27.63% in 20 sessions. Our own price history since 2007 holds 14 earlier cases of a fall this large, and it was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of them, or 50%, with a median move of minus 2.1% and a worst case of minus 61.0%. History is not a forecast, but it says a deep fall does not guarantee a rebound.

07 What would end it

The nearest floor is 31.11, the 12-month low of the copper fund, just 4.5% below Tuesday’s close. A break under it would open a new phase of selling, while a recovery toward the 41.43 September high looks distant.

The decisive events are the Federal Reserve’s December meeting and the January meeting, plus any new Chinese industrial data. A signal that the Fed will hold off, or a firm Chinese factory number, would likely stop the slide.

Does it stop? Not on its own: the AI doubt and the rate fear both need to ease first. Until then, rallies are likely to be short.

08 What to watch

Federal Reserve: The December and January meetings decide whether rate-rise bets are confirmed, which is the main pressure on metals now.

The December and January meetings decide whether rate-rise bets are confirmed, which is the main pressure on metals now. AI spending: Any new data-centre investment news will move copper, because investors treat it as an AI proxy.

Any new data-centre investment news will move copper, because investors treat it as an AI proxy. The 31.11 floor: The copper fund’s 12-month low is only 4.5% below the close, so a break would signal fresh selling.

The copper fund’s 12-month low is only 4.5% below the close, so a break would signal fresh selling. China: Chinese factory data show whether demand supports the metal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper fall on Tuesday, November 24, 2026?

Doubts about AI spending and expectations of Federal Reserve rate rises in December and January pushed investors out of copper, while Chinese demand stayed subdued.

Is the copper price in this article the spot price?

No. The copper-tracking fund follows copper futures, which can differ from the spot price, so we quote only its direction and the fund’s own level.

Why does copper matter to Chile and Peru?

They are the world’s first and second largest producers, so copper prices drive their export earnings, tax revenue and currencies.

Does a big fall mean a rebound is coming?

Not necessarily. After 14 earlier falls of this size, Freeport-McMoRan was higher 20 sessions later in 7 cases, which is 50%, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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