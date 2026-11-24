Kenya’s election commission says candidates with a pending appeal can still qualify. Whether that covers impeached leaders is a question for the courts.

File photo. The Judiciary building in central Nairobi, Kenya, undated. Photo: K.Gituma, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Kenya

Kenya’s election commission signalled on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that convicted people who are appealing their case may run in the general election on 10 August 2027. Chrispine Owiye, Director of Legal Affairs at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya’s election authority, said a person who “can demonstrate that he is pursuing an appeal or review of that decision” is “qualified to contest”.

Owiye spoke at a forum with political journalists, and his remarks bear on impeached leaders such as Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former deputy president. For readers in the United States, the question matters because Kenya, which the White House told Congress on 23 May 2024 it would designate a major non-NATO ally, a US status that deepens defence ties, is heading into a vote whose field is unsettled.

Key Facts Who. IEBC (Kenya’s election authority) legal director Chrispine Owiye spoke at a forum with political journalists.

What. He said candidates pursuing an appeal or review of a decision against them remain qualified to contest.

Why. It may help impeached leaders such as Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former deputy president, run in August 2027.

Next. No date is published for the Supreme Court, Kenya’s top court, to decide who is eligible.

As of. 24 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

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Kenya’s election commission says candidates with a pending appeal can still qualify. Whether that covers impeached leaders is a question for the courts.

The rule comes from the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Article 99(2)(h) bars from Parliament anyone found, in accordance with any law, “to have misused or abused a State office or public office or in any way to have contravened Chapter Six”, the constitution’s chapter on leadership and integrity.

Article 99(3) then adds that a person “is not disqualified under clause (2) unless all possibility of appeal or review of the relevant sentence or decision has been exhausted”. Article 193(2)(g) and 193(3) apply the same test to candidates for county assemblies, the elected legislatures of Kenya’s 47 counties.

File photo. The entrance arch of the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, Kenya.

Owiye’s statement was general, framed around convicted persons, and he did not name Gachagua. The IEBC has published no decision on any named politician, and his words are an indication of the commission’s position, not a court ruling.

Kenya’s Senate, the upper house of Parliament, removed Gachagua, then Deputy President, from office on 17 October 2024, upholding five of 11 impeachment charges against him. On Monday 8 June 2026 a three-judge bench of the High Court, a senior Kenyan trial court, upheld the impeachment as constitutional.

The bench also found that the Senate infringed his right to a fair hearing when it refused an adjournment. After the ruling Gachagua said he would appeal, adding: “we totally and fundamentally disagree on the interpretation of the law and application of facts”.

He says he will run for president in 2027. He has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Kenya’s second-highest court, but no hearing date has been published.

The wider question sits before the Supreme Court, Kenya’s highest court. Ayub Bundi Solomon, Speaker of the assembly of Meru, a county in central Kenya, filed Reference E001 of 2026 in April 2026, asking whether people removed for Chapter Six violations, including by impeachment, may contest elections while litigation continues.

On 17 July 2026 a Supreme Court bench led by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ruled that the Speaker must first seek the advice of the Attorney General, the government’s chief legal adviser, within 21 days. The matter then goes to the court’s Deputy Registrar, an administrative officer of the court, for directions, and the ruling did not decide the eligibility question.

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya’s anti-graft agency, has also weighed in on the wider debate. In August 2026 Attorney General Dorcas Oduor advised the court that a new advisory opinion is not needed.

The strongest counter-view rests on Article 75(3), which says: “A person who has been dismissed or otherwise removed from office for a contravention of the provisions specified in clause (2) is disqualified from holding any other State office.” On 5 March 2026 the EACC asked a parliamentary committee to amend Articles 99(3) and 193(3), so that people with an adverse integrity finding stay off the ballot until they overturn it.

The mechanism is simple: the IEBC clears candidates, and Article 99(3) makes eligibility turn on whether every appeal has been exhausted. On the commission’s reading, a pending appeal therefore keeps a candidate on the ballot, but the IEBC cannot bind the courts, which could read Article 75(3) differently.

It is not known when the Supreme Court will hear or rule on the reference, or whether the IEBC will clear Gachagua or any other named person. The nomination dates for 2027 were not available in the sources checked.

The next fixed date is the general election itself, which Article 101(1) sets for the second Tuesday in August every fifth year, or Tuesday 10 August 2027. Until the courts settle Article 99 and Article 75(3), the commission’s indication is a signal, not a guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Rigathi Gachagua run in Kenya’s 2027 election?

The IEBC’s legal director said people pursuing an appeal can qualify, but he did not name Gachagua. Only the courts can settle the point.

What does the Constitution of Kenya say about appeals?

Article 99(3) says a person is not disqualified until all possibility of appeal or review has been exhausted. Article 75(3) separately bars people removed from office from other State office.

Is the IEBC’s statement a legal ruling?

No, it is an indication of the commission’s position. The IEBC cannot bind the courts, which have not yet decided the question.

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