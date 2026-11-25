The USO oil fund gained 1.55% on 24 November 2026, yet YPF fell 4.43%, Ecopetrol 3.15% and Petrobras 0.89% as investors priced in a supply surplus.

Oil went up while the shares of oil companies went down, which is unusual and revealing. It tells us investors are looking past the day’s price to the months ahead.

Crude at the moment is being driven by supply returning, not by demand falling.

Key Facts Brazil’s Petrobras and Colombia’s Ecopetrol posted six-month closing lows on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The USO oil fund rose 1.55% to US$135.43, yet sits 20.1% below its 23 October high.

yet sits 20.1% below its 23 October high. Argentina’s YPF fell 4.43%, Ecopetrol 3.15% and Petrobras 0.89%.

and Petrobras 0.89%. The International Energy Agency expects an oil surplus to return in the fourth quarter.

an oil surplus to return in the fourth quarter. OPEC+, the oil producers’ group, meets on Sunday 29 November to set 2027 targets.

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Oil — the daily wrap.

Today’s Focus Oil rose on Tuesday, but the companies that pump it in Latin America kept sinking. The fund that tracks American crude, USO, gained +1.55% to US$135.43, a pause after a punishing month. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled giant, closed at US$15.67, its lowest in at least six months and 40.1% below its 23 October high of 26.16. Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state oil company, closed at US$12.93, also a six-month low, while Argentina’s YPF ended at US$31.71. The reason is a feared glut. Gulf exports are returning, and forecasters now expect more oil than the world can burn. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A one-day bounce in crude did not rescue the producers, because investors are pricing a world with too much oil.

01 The session in one read

02 The board

Across the board, only the oil fund rose. Petrobras slipped -0.89%, Ecopetrol lost -3.15% and YPF fell -4.43%.

YPF’s drop was the sharpest, which fits a company whose growth story rests on expensive shale drilling that needs firm prices.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: the surplus. The International Energy Agency (IEA), the rich countries’ energy watchdog, expects a supply surplus to return in the fourth quarter, with a larger build in 2027, as Gulf exports recover.

Second, US stocks rose. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the government’s energy statistics agency, reported commercial crude stocks of 417.8 million barrels in the week to 13 November, up 3.4 million.

Third, the usual drivers did not explain much. The dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85 and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.93%, which normally helps oil, while the S&P 500 lost 0.50% and the VIX fear gauge stood at 26.36.

Our best reading, with medium confidence, is that crude bounced on technical buying after its slide while equity investors sold producers on the surplus outlook. Reporting on the individual stock moves is thin, so treat the explanation for YPF’s size of fall as low confidence.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The oil fund is 20.1% below its 23 October high and has fallen 3.43% in five sessions, though it remains 104.7% above its 12-month low of 66.17 from 16 December 2025.

Petrobras tells the harsher story: five straight down sessions and 29.73% lost in 20 sessions. Ecopetrol is 29.2% below its 15 September high of 18.26.

RT’s own history since 2007 adds perspective. The oil fund fell 17.4% in 20 sessions; in the 29 earlier cases of a move that large, it was higher 20 sessions later in 15, or 52%, with a median of +0.1% and a worst case of -32.4%. For Petrobras, only 5 of 12 earlier cases (42%) were higher, and for Ecopetrol just 1 of 6. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil and Colombia feel it most in their state-linked companies, whose dividends help fund government budgets. Petrobras and Ecopetrol, both partly state-owned, have lost value that matters to pension funds and public finances.

Argentina’s bet is Vaca Muerta, the giant shale formation YPF is developing; lower crude makes each new well harder to justify. Guyana, Mexico’s Pemex and Venezuela all depend on oil revenue as well, though we have no fresh figures for them this week.

For consumers in importing countries, cheaper crude is a welcome relief at the pump.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the bellwether: a close below its 12-month low of 11.54 from 7 January would signal deep distress, though it is still 35.8% above that level. Ecopetrol, 40.4% above its 9.21 low from 19 December 2025, has the longest losing streak.

07 What would end it

The next dated event is the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday 29 November, where Iraq is seeking a higher production quota. A deal that curbs output would help prices; a quarrel would add to the surplus fear.

On the chart, resistance for the oil fund sits at the 169.53 October high and support at the 12-month low of 66.17. Watch weekly US stock data too: sustained builds would extend the slide, while drawdowns would signal that the glut is not arriving.

08 What to watch

OPEC+ meeting: Sunday 29 November: 2027 production targets and Iraq’s capacity dispute.

Sunday 29 November: 2027 production targets and Iraq’s capacity dispute. US crude stocks: Weekly inventory reports after Thanksgiving; builds feed the surplus story.

Weekly inventory reports after Thanksgiving; builds feed the surplus story. Middle East exports: Further recovery would deepen the supply glut that the IEA projects.

Further recovery would deepen the supply glut that the IEA projects. Petrobras and Ecopetrol: Whether they hold above their 12-month lows after six-month-low closes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil stocks fall when oil rose?

Investors price the future, and they expect a surplus of oil. Tuesday’s gain looked like a bounce after a steep decline.

Is the oil fund the oil price?

No. USO is a fund that tracks US crude, so its level differs from the price of a barrel.

What happened after similar falls before?

In RT’s history, the oil fund was higher 20 sessions later in 15 of 29 cases. That is not a forecast.

What is the key date?

The OPEC+ meeting on Sunday 29 November, which sets production targets for 2027.

Market data: The Rio Times

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The evidence points to a pause, not a turn: the oil fund is down 3.43% over five sessions and still far from its October peak. Tuesday’s gain looks like bargain-hunting after a steep drop, and the stocks refused to follow it. The variable to watch is whether OPEC+ signals restraint at its meeting on Sunday 29 November.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$135.43 +1.55% Petrobras US$15.67 -0.89% Ecopetrol US$12.93 -3.15% YPF US$31.71 -4.43%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →

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