US Oil Fund Gains 1.55% as Oil Stocks Sink | Oil Wrap, Nov 24
The USO oil fund gained 1.55% on 24 November 2026, yet YPF fell 4.43%, Ecopetrol 3.15% and Petrobras 0.89% as investors priced in a supply surplus.
Oil went up while the shares of oil companies went down, which is unusual and revealing. It tells us investors are looking past the day’s price to the months ahead.
Crude at the moment is being driven by supply returning, not by demand falling.
Key Facts
- Brazil’s Petrobras and Colombia’s Ecopetrol posted six-month closing lows on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.
- The USO oil fund rose 1.55% to US$135.43, yet sits 20.1% below its 23 October high.
- Argentina’s YPF fell 4.43%, Ecopetrol 3.15% and Petrobras 0.89%.
- The International Energy Agency expects an oil surplus to return in the fourth quarter.
- OPEC+, the oil producers’ group, meets on Sunday 29 November to set 2027 targets.
Today’s Focus
Oil rose on Tuesday, but the companies that pump it in Latin America kept sinking. The fund that tracks American crude, USO, gained +1.55% to US$135.43, a pause after a punishing month.
Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled giant, closed at US$15.67, its lowest in at least six months and 40.1% below its 23 October high of 26.16. Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state oil company, closed at US$12.93, also a six-month low, while Argentina’s YPF ended at US$31.71.
The reason is a feared glut. Gulf exports are returning, and forecasters now expect more oil than the world can burn.
What matters today. A one-day bounce in crude did not rescue the producers, because investors are pricing a world with too much oil.
01 The session in one read
02 The board
Across the board, only the oil fund rose. Petrobras slipped -0.89%, Ecopetrol lost -3.15% and YPF fell -4.43%.
YPF’s drop was the sharpest, which fits a company whose growth story rests on expensive shale drilling that needs firm prices.
03 Why it moved
First and heaviest: the surplus. The International Energy Agency (IEA), the rich countries’ energy watchdog, expects a supply surplus to return in the fourth quarter, with a larger build in 2027, as Gulf exports recover.
Second, US stocks rose. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the government’s energy statistics agency, reported commercial crude stocks of 417.8 million barrels in the week to 13 November, up 3.4 million.
Third, the usual drivers did not explain much. The dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85 and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 4.93%, which normally helps oil, while the S&P 500 lost 0.50% and the VIX fear gauge stood at 26.36.
Our best reading, with medium confidence, is that crude bounced on technical buying after its slide while equity investors sold producers on the surplus outlook. Reporting on the individual stock moves is thin, so treat the explanation for YPF’s size of fall as low confidence.
04 The trend behind it
This is a continuation, not a new phase. The oil fund is 20.1% below its 23 October high and has fallen 3.43% in five sessions, though it remains 104.7% above its 12-month low of 66.17 from 16 December 2025.
Petrobras tells the harsher story: five straight down sessions and 29.73% lost in 20 sessions. Ecopetrol is 29.2% below its 15 September high of 18.26.
RT’s own history since 2007 adds perspective. The oil fund fell 17.4% in 20 sessions; in the 29 earlier cases of a move that large, it was higher 20 sessions later in 15, or 52%, with a median of +0.1% and a worst case of -32.4%. For Petrobras, only 5 of 12 earlier cases (42%) were higher, and for Ecopetrol just 1 of 6. History is not a forecast.
05 What it means for Latin America
Brazil and Colombia feel it most in their state-linked companies, whose dividends help fund government budgets. Petrobras and Ecopetrol, both partly state-owned, have lost value that matters to pension funds and public finances.
Argentina’s bet is Vaca Muerta, the giant shale formation YPF is developing; lower crude makes each new well harder to justify. Guyana, Mexico’s Pemex and Venezuela all depend on oil revenue as well, though we have no fresh figures for them this week.
For consumers in importing countries, cheaper crude is a welcome relief at the pump.
06 The names to watch
Petrobras is the bellwether: a close below its 12-month low of 11.54 from 7 January would signal deep distress, though it is still 35.8% above that level. Ecopetrol, 40.4% above its 9.21 low from 19 December 2025, has the longest losing streak.
07 What would end it
The next dated event is the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday 29 November, where Iraq is seeking a higher production quota. A deal that curbs output would help prices; a quarrel would add to the surplus fear.
On the chart, resistance for the oil fund sits at the 169.53 October high and support at the 12-month low of 66.17. Watch weekly US stock data too: sustained builds would extend the slide, while drawdowns would signal that the glut is not arriving.
08 What to watch
- OPEC+ meeting: Sunday 29 November: 2027 production targets and Iraq’s capacity dispute.
- US crude stocks: Weekly inventory reports after Thanksgiving; builds feed the surplus story.
- Middle East exports: Further recovery would deepen the supply glut that the IEA projects.
- Petrobras and Ecopetrol: Whether they hold above their 12-month lows after six-month-low closes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did oil stocks fall when oil rose?
Investors price the future, and they expect a surplus of oil. Tuesday’s gain looked like a bounce after a steep decline.
Is the oil fund the oil price?
No. USO is a fund that tracks US crude, so its level differs from the price of a barrel.
What happened after similar falls before?
In RT’s history, the oil fund was higher 20 sessions later in 15 of 29 cases. That is not a forecast.
What is the key date?
The OPEC+ meeting on Sunday 29 November, which sets production targets for 2027.
Market data: The Rio Times
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
The evidence points to a pause, not a turn: the oil fund is down 3.43% over five sessions and still far from its October peak. Tuesday’s gain looks like bargain-hunting after a steep drop, and the stocks refused to follow it.
The variable to watch is whether OPEC+ signals restraint at its meeting on Sunday 29 November.
|Asset
|Level
|Change
|WTI crude (USO)
|US$135.43
|+1.55%
|Petrobras
|US$15.67
|-0.89%
|Ecopetrol
|US$12.93
|-3.15%
|YPF
|US$31.71
|-4.43%
Live Market IntelligenceThe live market board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Latin America — Cross-Market Board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|164,089.81
|-0.43%
|+5.67%
|164,796.05
|167,580
|164,023
|—
|IPSA
|10,331.15
|-1.13%
|—
|10,449.62
|10,444
|10,263
|—
|IPC MEX
|69,932.54
|+0.83%
|+10.84%
|69,355.62
|70,179
|69,141
|155,016,795
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.91
|-0.43%
|+9.63%
|5.93
|5.91
|5.89
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.47
|-0.77%
|+4.40%
|6.52
|6.47
|6.47
|—
|USD/MXN
|19.42
|+1.29%
|+5.03%
|19.18
|19.46
|19.40
|—
|USD/CLP
|1,033
|+1.62%
|+9.80%
|1,016
|1,033
|1,033
|—
|USD/COP
|3,605
|+8.92%
|-4.92%
|3,310
|3,613
|3,605
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.48
|+0.72%
|+3.03%
|3.46
|3.48
|3.48
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,592
|+0.76%
|+11.77%
|1,580
|1,592
|1,592
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.72
|+3.56%
|+3.70%
|39.32
|40.72
|40.72
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,399
|+4.83%
|-7.07%
|6,104
|6,399
|6,399
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.72
|+3.82%
|+73.52%
|11.29
|11.72
|11.72
|—
|USD/DOP
|59.74
|+2.38%
|-4.42%
|58.35
|59.74
|59.74
|—
|USD/CRC
|440.90
|+1.97%
|-9.78%
|432.38
|440.90
|440.90
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.64
|+3.48%
|+2.03%
|7.39
|7.64
|7.64
|—