Lithium miners fell on 24 November 2026: the LIT fund lost 1.85% to US$53.69 and Chile's SQM dropped 3.78% to US$46.88, its lowest close in six months.

Lithium brine evaporation ponds at the Salar de Atacama, seen from the International Space Station, March 2016 (Photo: NASA, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Think of lithium miners as farmers whose crop price has just been cut. On Tuesday, 24 November 2026, the lithium fund LIT fell -1.85%, Albemarle -2.36% and SQM -3.78%.

SQM’s drop was the sharpest, and it matters most because it closed at the lowest level in at least six months. The fund fell for a second reason too: investors are reducing risk across metals, not only lithium.

Key Facts SQM, Chile’s lithium producer, closed at US$46.88 (-3.78%), its lowest close in six months.

its lowest close in six months. The LIT fund, which holds lithium miners, fell 1.85% to US$53.69.

fell 1.85% to US$53.69. Albemarle, the US lithium producer, fell 2.36% to US$80.63, near its 12-month low.

near its 12-month low. The dollar index eased 0.45% and the 10-year yield fell, yet miners still fell.

yet miners still fell. After earlier falls this large, LIT was higher 20 sessions later in 14 of 19 cases.

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Today’s Focus Lithium shares fell again on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, and Chile’s SQM, one of the world’s largest producers, closed at its lowest level in at least six months. Over 60 sessions (trading days) its shares have lost 40.7%, and Albemarle’s have lost 40.3%. The trigger is price, not demand. On 17 November SQM told investors that what it earns per tonne of lithium in the fourth quarter could be substantially lower than in the third, and the market has been repricing every miner since. The fall also arrived on a day when metals as a group were sold: a gold-tracking fund lost 2.27% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.50%. Lithium miners are caught in two squeezes at once, a weak product price and a nervous market. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a reader far from Santiago, the point is simple. Lithium is the key ingredient in electric-car batteries, and the companies that dig it up are being valued as if the boom of early 2026 is over. What matters today. SQM’s price warning, not a lack of electric-car demand, is dragging the whole lithium sector to fresh lows.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — A price slump, not a demand collapse MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that lithium is going through a painful price reset after a surge, and the shares are discounting further falls in what producers can charge. SQM’s own warning is the strongest evidence, and the 20-session losses of 22.26% for SQM and 18.52% for Albemarle show how fast the repricing has been. The variable to watch is whether the next price signals from producers show the fourth-quarter drop is a one-off or the start of a longer slide.

Lithium — the daily wrap.

02 The board

The price board shows the whole sector in red, with SQM weakest. Remember that the LIT fund is a basket of mining company shares, not the price of lithium itself, so it can move more sharply than the metal.

Albemarle, at US$80.63, is hovering just above its 12-month low of 79.70 from 20 November. SQM has already broken through to a new low, which leaves no recent price to act as a floor.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is the producers’ own warning. On 17 November SQM said fourth-quarter lithium prices could be substantially lower than in the third quarter. Its New York shares fell sharply the next day and Chile’s main stock index, the IPSA, dropped with them. Confidence: high.

Second is a risk-off day for metals. Gold-tracking fund GLD fell 2.27% on the session and 7.67% over five sessions, while the VIX fear gauge, which measures expected stock-market swings, rose 3.53% over five sessions. Lithium miners were sold alongside everything cyclical. Confidence: medium.

The conflicting signals are real. A softer dollar and a lower 10-year yield usually help commodity shares, yet they did not here. The best explanation is that company-specific news about prices outweighed the macro relief, and I could find no fresh figures on electric-car battery demand to say otherwise. Overall confidence: medium.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. The LIT fund has fallen 4.84% over five sessions and 29.7% over 60, and it is 3.3% above its 12-month low of 51.98 set on 20 November.

Albemarle is 62.6% below its 12-month high of 215.62 on 16 April, and SQM is 50.8% below its 95.31 peak the same day. A boom that lifted both shares to those peaks has now been unwinding for more than seven months.

Our own price history since 2010 offers a calming but limited fact. After 19 earlier falls as large as the fund’s 14.27% drop in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 14 cases, a median gain of 4.3% and a worst result of a further 14.9% loss. For SQM, after 20 earlier falls this deep, it was higher in 15, with a median gain of 10.9% and a worst case of a 34.2% loss; for Albemarle it was higher in only 17 of 32. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile feels it first. SQM is the country’s flagship lithium company, and its fall dragged the IPSA index lower after the 17 November warning, which touches pension funds that hold Chilean shares as well as the state’s royalty income from the Atacama salt flat.

Argentina and Bolivia sit in the same Lithium Triangle, the salt-flat region where most of the region’s lithium lies. I found no fresh news from either country this week, but lower prices make new Argentine projects harder to finance and give Bolivia, which has struggled to develop its reserves, even less urgency from foreign investors.

For travellers and savers outside the region, the effect is indirect: a weaker mining sector tends to soften Chile’s peso, which can make Chilean trips cheaper but hurts local mining-town budgets.

06 The names to watch

SQM is the barometer. It is the shares that closed at a 12-month low, and the company’s own price warning is the main pressure.

Albemarle, the US rival, sits only 1.2% above its recent low. A close below 79.70 would put it in uncharted ground for the year.

07 What would end it

The nearest floors are the LIT fund’s low of 51.98 from 20 November and Albemarle’s 79.70 low the same day; SQM has no floor to point to because it is at its low now. The ceilings are far away: 91.62 for the fund, 215.62 for Albemarle and 95.31 for SQM.

The thing that would change the picture is evidence that lithium prices have stopped falling, whether in producers’ next price update, SQM’s fourth-quarter results or the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting, which will shape risk appetite. Until then, the honest answer to whether this stops is: not yet, but the bounce odds from history are better than the mood suggests.

08 What to watch

SQM price disclosures: Any figure for fourth-quarter lithium prices will show how deep the cut really is.

Any figure for fourth-quarter lithium prices will show how deep the cut really is. Albemarle’s 79.70 low: A close below it would confirm the slide is still running.

A close below it would confirm the slide is still running. Metals risk appetite: Gold and copper selling has spilled into lithium; a calmer market would help.

Gold and copper selling has spilled into lithium; a calmer market would help. Chile’s IPSA index: SQM’s weight in the index makes it a gauge of Chilean market stress.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are lithium shares falling?

SQM said on 17 November that its fourth-quarter lithium prices could be substantially lower than in the third quarter. That hit the whole sector, as lower prices mean lower profits.

Is the LIT fund the price of lithium?

No. LIT holds shares in lithium mining companies, so it reflects investor mood and company earnings as well as the metal’s price.

Is this a good time to buy lithium shares?

Our history shows the LIT fund was higher 20 sessions later in 14 of 19 earlier cases like this, but the worst case was a further 14.9% loss. That is not a forecast and not advice.

How does this affect Chile?

SQM is a leading Chilean company and a major lithium producer, so its fall weighs on the IPSA stock index and on mining royalties.

Market data: The Rio Times

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Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change Lithium (LIT ETF) US$53.69 -1.85% Albemarle US$80.63 -2.36% SQM US$46.88 -3.78%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →