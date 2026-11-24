Brazil’s biggest private bank is entering a state-dominated housing programme, but it has yet to say what its loans will cost. It joins state lenders Caixa and Banco do Brasil, which already lend under the scheme.

An Itaú Unibanco branch in Brazil; bank shares led the Ibovespa higher on Tuesday. Photo: Marcos Elias de Oliveira Júnior / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Business: Brazil

Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank and a New York-listed stock (NYSE: ITUB), confirmed on Friday 20 November 2026 that it will start lending under Minha Casa, Minha Vida, the federal home-buying programme. The programme has been run mainly by state-owned Caixa Econômica Federal, known as Caixa.

Minha Casa, Minha Vida (“My House, My Life”) is Brazil’s flagship housing scheme, which gives families below set income limits cheaper mortgages. Itaú will serve two groups: households in Faixa 3 (“Band 3”), earning R$5,000 to R$9,600 a month (about US$848 to US$1,629 at R$5.8933 per US$, the rate of RT, a market-data provider, on 24 November), and Pró-Cotista, a line tied to the FGTS workers’ severance fund, for incomes up to R$12,000 (about US$2,036).

Key Facts Who. Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank, joins a scheme led by state lender Caixa.

What. Faixa 3 loans (R$5,000 to R$9,600, about US$848 to US$1,629) and Pró-Cotista loans.

Open. Itaú has not disclosed rates, loan limits or a start date; the rollout is gradual.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

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Brazil’s biggest private bank is entering a state-dominated housing programme, but it has yet to say what its loans will cost. It joins state lenders Caixa and Banco do Brasil, which already lend under the scheme.

Itaú gave the news to the regional news site ND Mais on Friday 20 November 2026. “A oportunidade de contratação será disponibilizada de forma gradual”, its press office said, meaning the chance to take out a loan will be offered step by step.

The offer remains subject to the programme’s rules and to a check of each applicant’s eligibility. Itaú did not say when branches will begin signing contracts, what interest rate it will charge or how much it will lend per home.

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The move follows a widening of the programme this year, which our earlier report covers. On Tuesday 24 March 2026 the board of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), the workers’ fund that finances the programme, raised the ceiling for Faixa 4, the band above Faixa 3, to R$13,000 a month (about US$2,206) and its home-price cap to R$600,000 (about US$101,800).

Caixa charges nominal rates of 4% to 10% a year for the programme, depending on family income and the budget year of signing, according to ND Mais. Banco do Brasil, the other state-controlled bank, also lends under it, financing up to 80% of a home’s value, with prices reaching R$400,000 (about US$67,900) depending on income and city.

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In our reading, the programme gives Itaú a way to add long-term mortgage customers. Its third-quarter 2026 results put its home-loan book at R$158.8 billion (about US$26.9 billion) at the end of September, up 15.8% from a year earlier.

Apartment blocks, some under construction, in Paulínia, São Paulo state. File photo from the 2010s. (Photo: Richard Melo da Silva, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Caixa remains the biggest lender in Brazilian housing, but we could not confirm a current market-share figure from a primary source. We found no official data on how much of Faixa 3 lending the two banks hold.

For US investors in Itaú’s American depositary receipts (ADRs, shares traded in New York), the question is margin. In our reading, loans with capped rates pay off only if the bank keeps the borrower and sells other products, a point Itaú has not addressed.

The next test is the first published terms. Itaú or the Ministry of Cities, the federal housing ministry, would have to state them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can borrow from Itaú under the programme?

Families in Faixa 3 and Pró-Cotista, the FGTS-linked line. The reports on the announcement name no other bands.

Does this change anything for current Itaú customers?

Not yet, because the rollout is gradual and terms are unpublished. Eligibility rules of the programme still apply.

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Sources Itaú Unibanco press office as relayed by ND Mais, 20 November 2026; FGTS board decision of 24 March 2026; Itaú Unibanco third-quarter 2026 results · ND Mais · Itaú Investor Relations (ri.itau.com.br)

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