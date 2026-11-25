Gold and silver funds fell sharply in New York on 24 November 2026, with GLD down 2.27% and SLV down 5.32%, while spot gold held near US$3,636 an ounce.

One-ounce silver bullion bars. Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

Spot gold edged up 0.13% on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, while spot silver dropped 1.03%. In New York the gold fund GLD fell 2.27% and the silver fund SLV 5.32%, so the calm in spot gold hid a hard US session.

Gold bounced from its 12-month low of 3,533, struck on 20 November, and now sits 2.9% above it. Silver sits 3.9% above its own low, so neither has escaped the danger zone.

Key Facts The GLD gold fund fell 2.27% to US$325.45 in New York on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The SLV silver fund fell 5.32% to US$36.84; spot silver ended 1.03% lower at US$42.73.

spot silver ended 1.03% lower at US$42.73. Spot gold held at US$3,636 an ounce (+0.13%) on the around-the-clock market feed.

on the around-the-clock market feed. The dollar index eased 0.45% and the 10-year yield fell, yet metals still fell.

yet metals still fell. Mexico is the top silver producer and Peru second, so both feel the slide.

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Today’s Focus Spot gold held near US$3,636 on Tuesday, 24 November 2026 (+0.13%), but New York trading was harsher: the GLD gold fund fell 2.27% and the SLV silver fund 5.32%. Spot silver fell 1.03%. Silver is the bigger story. It is 62.7% below its highest close of the past 12 months, 114.59 on 28 January, and 3.9% above its 12-month low of 41.13 from 20 November. The cause is a mix of a strong dollar and fears that the US Federal Reserve, the American central bank, may raise interest rates again. Higher rates make metals that pay no interest less attractive. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. On Tuesday the dollar and bond yields eased, yet metals did not rally. That points to forced selling by funds as stock markets wobble. What matters today. Gold has stopped falling for now, but silver is still under pressure, and the Fed’s next move on interest rates decides whether the lows hold.

01 The session in one read

Assessment — A bruised bounce, not a recovery MEDIUM Spot gold has edged up for two sessions, yet the GLD fund fell 2.27% in New York and gold remains 10.48% lower over 20 sessions, so this looks like a pause inside a downtrend rather than a turn. Silver, down 1.03% on the day, has not even managed a pause. Our best-supported reading is that rate fears and fund selling drive both metals, with safe-haven buying too weak to offset them. The variable to watch is the 10-year US yield, now 4.92%: a sustained fall would let gold recover first.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

02 The board

Gold’s two-session winning streak is modest next to its losses of 5.52% over five sessions and 10.48% over 20 sessions. Silver’s one-day slide extends a much steeper fall of 9.99% over five sessions.

Silver usually swings harder than gold, because its market is smaller and more tied to factories. That is why it has lost 33.4% over 60 sessions against gold’s 16.0%.

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is the Federal Reserve. Specialist reports from mid-November said gold and silver fell on rising Treasury yields, a firm dollar and expectations of more US rate rises, after hot inflation data on 10 November.

Second is US data. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 in November against 92.5 expected and 91.9 before, while ADP Employment Change (weekly) showed 21,000 against 23,000 the week before (RT economic calendar). Strong confidence supports the case for higher US rates, which weighs on gold.

Third is forced selling. The S&P 500 fell 0.50% on Tuesday and is down 1.90% over five sessions, while the VIX fear gauge stands at 26.36. When funds lose money on shares, they often sell metals to raise cash, even in a nervous market where gold would normally attract buyers.

That explains the awkward fact that the dollar eased 0.45% and the 10-year yield fell 3 basis points, yet silver still dropped. Gold’s small gain shows some safe-haven buying, but not enough to lift silver.

Fourth is silver’s factory side. Oil rose 1.55% in the USO fund and investors have been steering clear of industrial metals, which hurts silver more than gold. We hold the Fed and forced-selling reading with medium confidence, and the factory link with low-to-medium.

04 The trend behind it

Gold is 32.7% below its highest close of the past 12 months, 5,400 on 28 January, and has lost 16.0% over 60 sessions. Silver has had the harder year, falling 62.7% from its own January high.

This looks like a continuation of a long downtrend rather than a new phase. The new element is speed, with silver down 21.56% in just 20 sessions.

Our price history since 2007 gives a rare guide. Gold has fallen as far as it did in 20 sessions on 8 earlier occasions, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 6 of them, or 75%, with a median gain of 5.0% and a worst case of a 7.5% loss.

Silver has had 9 comparable falls, and it was higher 20 sessions later in 7 of them, or 78%, with a median gain of 2.2%. The worst case was a 22.3% further loss, so history is a guide to odds and not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s biggest silver producer, with roughly a fifth of global output, according to the World Silver Survey, the annual report of the Silver Institute, an industry body. Its output fell 5% in 2025, the third annual decline in a row, so lower prices land on an industry already shrinking.

Peru is second and its output rose 7%, which means more ounces now sell at far lower prices. Mining taxes and royalties feed both governments’ budgets, and miners’ share prices follow the metal.

For savers in the region, gold priced in dollars is cheaper, but a weak local currency softens the fall. A strong dollar is the common thread, because it also pressures the Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol.

06 The names to watch

Watch the dollar index, now 103.85, because the metals have fallen as it has climbed. Watch the 10-year US Treasury yield at 4.92%, since a retreat there is the clearest relief for gold.

Watch the VIX at 26.36 and the S&P 500 at 7,201 too. If stock markets steady, fund selling of metals should ease.

07 What would end it

The nearest support is the 20 November low of 3,533 for gold and 41.13 for silver. A close below either would show that sellers are still in charge.

On the upside, gold needs to climb back toward the round figure of 3,700 before the damage of recent weeks looks repaired. The long-range ceilings remain the January highs of 5,400 and 114.59.

The next dated catalysts are the Fed’s December meeting and the next US inflation report. Softer inflation or a pause in rate-rise talk would end the slide, while another hot reading would extend it.

08 What to watch

US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.92% is the main brake on gold; a steady fall would help.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.92% is the main brake on gold; a steady fall would help. The dollar: The dollar index at 103.85 has driven metals lower; a reversal would lift both.

The dollar index at 103.85 has driven metals lower; a reversal would lift both. Support levels: The 20 November lows of 3,533 for gold and 41.13 for silver are the lines to defend.

The 20 November lows of 3,533 for gold and 41.13 for silver are the lines to defend. Mexico and Peru: Silver output and mining revenue in both countries track the metal’s slide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver fall on Tuesday, 24 November 2026?

Silver fell 1.03% as fears of more US rate rises and fund selling outweighed a softer dollar.

Is gold in a downtrend?

Yes. Gold is 32.7% below its 28 January peak and down 16.0% over 60 sessions.

Which Latin American countries matter most for silver?

Mexico is the top producer and Peru is second, according to the World Silver Survey, the annual report of the Silver Institute, an industry body.

Does a big fall mean a rebound is coming?

Often, but not always. After earlier falls this large, gold was higher 20 sessions later in 6 of 8 cases, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,636/oz +0.13% Silver US$42.73/oz -1.03%

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →