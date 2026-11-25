Brazil's CSN fell 6.22% to a six-month low on 24 November 2026, while the SLX steel fund lost 1.73% and Ternium slipped 1.25% as metals sold off.

Steel — the daily wrap.

Key Facts CSN, a Brazilian steelmaker, fell 6.22% to US$0.5064 in New York, a six-month low.

a six-month low. SLX, a fund of steel producers, fell 1.73% to US$89.23, 12.13% lower over 20 sessions.

12.13% lower over 20 sessions. Ternium, the Mexican producer, fell 1.25% to US$47.32; Gerdau was unchanged at US$4.27.

Gerdau was unchanged at US$4.27. Copper and gold both sold off, and steel followed metals lower.

and steel followed metals lower. Brazil’s steel association expects steel imports to fall 15% in 2026 but calls the problem structural.

Today’s Focus Steel shares across Latin America fell on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, and Brazil’s CSN fell hardest. Its New York shares ended at their lowest close in at least six months, and they are down 41.79% over 20 sessions. The main cause was a broad retreat from metals. Copper and gold both fell, and investors sold the sectors most tied to economic growth. Beneath that sits a slower problem: cheap Chinese steel that Brazilian and Mexican mills say squeezes their prices. Governments in both countries have answered with duties, but the shares show the relief has not arrived yet. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. For investors, the question is whether import duties can lift mill profits faster than a weaker global economy erodes demand.

01 The session in one read

Latin American steel had a poor Tuesday, and CSN had a dreadful one. The Brazilian group’s New York shares fell -6.22% to US$0.5064, their lowest close in at least six months.

The SLX fund, which holds steel producers from around the world, lost -1.73% to US$89.23. Ternium, the Mexican maker, slipped -1.25% to US$47.32, while Gerdau held still.

Behind the day sits a long grievance. Brazilian and Mexican mills say they cannot match the price of steel arriving from China and other parts of Asia.

Assessment — Sector slump, CSN in a rout MEDIUM The sector move fits a market-wide fall in metals, and the shares are in a continuing downtrend rather than a fresh shock. CSN’s collapse is out of proportion to its peers and points to something specific to the company, which reporting has not yet explained. The variable to watch is whether metals stabilise, because steel shares are unlikely to recover while copper and gold keep falling.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America markets Email address Follow

02 The board

Read the board as three stories: CSN in a rout, SLX and Ternium in a steady slide, and Gerdau on a flat line at US$4.27 (+0.00%).

Gerdau’s calm is not strength. Its shares are 8.17% lower over 20 sessions and 18.5% below the 5.24 high of 20 October.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$89.23 -1.73% Gerdau US$4.27 +0.00% CSN (ADR) US$0.5064 -6.22% Ternium US$47.32 -1.25%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-24. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81 -0.43% L 164,023 day range H 167,580 +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.43% USD / MXN 19.42 +1.29% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,605 +8.92% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 164,089.81 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,932.54 +0.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,331.15 -1.13% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 167,580 164,023 — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.43% +9.63% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.77% +4.40% 6.52 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.42 +1.29% +5.03% 19.18 19.46 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% -4.92% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.48 +0.72% +3.03% 3.46 3.48 3.48 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 59.74 59.74 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,605 +8.92% USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, investors fled metals. Copper lost its rebound from earlier in the week, and the gold fund fell 2.27% in the session and 7.67% over five sessions. The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% and the VIX fear gauge, which measures expected market swings, stood at 26.36. Confidence: high.

Second, the usual helpers failed. The dollar index eased 0.45% to 103.85 and the 10-year US Treasury yield dipped 2 basis points to 4.93%, which normally supports metals. The best reading is that fear of a growth scare, and of a policy error by the US Federal Reserve, outweighed the relief. Confidence: medium.

Third, Chinese imports keep capping what mills can charge. Aço Brasil, the industry association, expects rolled-steel imports to fall 15% in 2026 to about 4.9 million tons,. Its president calls the problem structural. We found no fresh data on Brazilian construction or car output, so demand is a background worry, not a measured cause.

CSN’s fall is the least explained. Trade policy is unlikely to be the trigger. The best-supported reading is company-specific stress amplified by a nervous market, with low confidence.

04 The trend behind it

SLX has fallen 4.83% over five sessions, 12.13% over 20 and 17.4% over 60. It sits 21.4% below its 12-month high of 113.57 on 2 June, and 14.4% above its low of 77.97 on 24 November 2025.

CSN’s slide is steeper: down 19.62% over five sessions and 51.3% over 60. This is a continuation of a downtrend, not a new phase, though CSN’s speed is unusual.

Our own history since 2007 offers a cautious guide. After 43 earlier SLX falls of this size, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 22 cases (51%), with a median move of +0.4% and a worst case of -35.0%. For CSN, the 7 earlier cases split 3 higher and 4 lower, with a median of -2.8%. History is not a forecast, but it says a deep fall is no guarantee of a bounce.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, the 2026 anti-dumping duties on Chinese cold-rolled and coated steel, running up to five years, should help local mills. Even so, shares have not responded.

In Mexico, Ternium’s chief executive, Máximo Vedoya, said in November that the firm would ‘very likely’ file more anti-dumping cases, mainly against Asian steel.

Ternium’s exposure to US tariffs is limited, Vedoya said, because it has cut exports from Mexico to the US sharply. Its priorities in the review of the USMCA trade deal between the US, Mexico and Canada are tighter rules of origin and easier US steel tariffs under Section 232, a national-security trade law.

06 The names to watch

CSN is the one to watch: the lowest close of the year leaves no chart support, and any explanation from the company would matter. Gerdau’s flat day hides a 31.0% gain above its 3.26 low of 20 March, which shows how far it has already climbed.

Ternium has a catalyst of its own. Near-term shares will follow trade news.

07 What would end it

For SLX, the levels are the 77.97 low as support and 113.57 as the ceiling. For Gerdau, 3.26 is support and 5.24 resistance, while CSN has no 12-month floor below today’s close.

The turn needs two things: a stabilisation in copper and gold, and clearer trade protection for mills in Brazil and Mexico. No dates are set for either.

So the honest answer is that the slide ends when metals stop falling. Duties help the mills over years, not days.

08 What to watch

Copper and gold: Both fell on Tuesday; steel has followed metals down, so a stable day in either would be the first sign of relief.

Both fell on Tuesday; steel has followed metals down, so a stable day in either would be the first sign of relief. Trade protection: Duties on Asian steel shape mill profits over years, not days.

Duties on Asian steel shape mill profits over years, not days. USMCA review: Ternium wants tighter rules of origin and easier US steel tariffs; outcomes shape Mexican mills.

Ternium wants tighter rules of origin and easier US steel tariffs; outcomes shape Mexican mills. CSN’s next disclosure: Any statement explaining the fall would end the guessing around a 51.3% drop in 60 sessions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CSN fall so much?

Reporting has not confirmed a cause. The best-supported reading is company-specific stress made worse by a broad sell-off in metals, with low confidence.

Are Chinese imports still the problem?

Aço Brasil expects imports to fall 15% in 2026 to about 4.9 million tons, but calls the problem structural, so mills still feel the pressure.

Is SLX a steel price?

No. SLX is a fund holding steel-producing companies, so it tracks company shares, not the price of steel itself.

Will the slide continue?

In 22 of 43 earlier falls of this size, SLX was higher 20 sessions later. That is close to a coin toss, and not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.