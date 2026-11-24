The president answered a reporter's question on betting with a promise of new rules, but no date, text or measure has been announced.

Policy: Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday 24 November that her government will work to regulate online betting, online casinos and the television advertising that promotes them. She spoke at her daily morning news conference, known in Mexico as the mañanera, at the National Palace in Mexico City.

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She had already called for an update of the old gambling law in November 2025. The ads she describes ran during a World Cup that Mexico co-hosted with the United States and Canada.

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Key Facts Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum, at her morning news conference in Mexico City’s National Palace.

What. She promised to regulate online betting, online casinos and their television adverts.

Next. She will review an unsent betting-law reform with her Interior Secretary; no date given.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The president answered a reporter’s question on betting with a promise of new rules, but no date, text or measure has been announced.

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Sheinbaum said that “digital betting has grown a lot” and that Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who runs domestic politics and gaming permits, “has a law that we have not sent to Congress”. She said she would review it with Rodríguez “now, since you raise the subject”, at the 24 November news conference.

The law in question is the Federal Law on Games and Draws, which dates from 1947. Sheinbaum said the casino law “never considered the electronic, digital side of betting” and that “it is very important that it is regulated, and that the ads are regulated too”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 12 November 2025, after authorities blocked 13 casinos over alleged money laundering, Sheinbaum said the law had to be updated because digital casinos did not exist when it was written. That call came a year before Tuesday’s remarks.

A hall in the National Palace in Mexico City, where the president holds her morning news conferences. File photo.

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Rodríguez said in early September 2026 that a reform proposal for the 1947 law existed but still had to be reviewed in the Security Cabinet, the group of the president’s security ministers, before going to Congress. The president now says: “We will work on it in the Cabinet”, and she will speak with Rodríguez “so that the law is recovered”.

Her reason came from the World Cup. She said that “now that the World Cup has happened, it struck me that the main ads were for digital betting”, which she called “a problem that can generate addiction, mainly in children and young people”.

She added that gambling addiction “is growing in the country” and described it as a health problem, an addiction problem and an economic one for families. Someone hooked on one bet and then another, she said, runs out of money.

Sheinbaum also said Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recently banned this kind of advertising. Brazil’s provisional measure 1,394, a decree with the force of law signed on 25 September 2026, bars betting operators and their advertising.

The reporter who asked the question made claims that the president did not confirm. The reporter said tax and financial authorities had warned that young people are used in money-laundering schemes, that some broadcasters hold permits dating from the government of former president Vicente Fox (2000 to 2006), and that football clubs own betting houses.

Her words rule in two things: rules for online casinos and betting, and rules for their television adverts. They rule nothing out yet, because she announced no ban and no limit.

The Interior Ministry, which handles gaming permits, will be central to any change. The president did not say whether current permits would change.

For readers in the United States, the backdrop is the World Cup that Mexico staged jointly with the US and Canada, when the betting ads she mentions ran on Mexican television. Any rule on those adverts would reach operators and broadcasters, but she did not say which ones or when.

More: Mexico news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mexico already regulate online betting?

The law that governs gambling dates from 1947, and the president said it never considered the digital side. That is why she wants it recovered and reviewed.

Who would draft the new rules?

The Interior Ministry holds the reform proposal and the gaming permits. The president said she would review it with Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez and bring it to her Cabinet of ministers.

Has any ban on adverts been announced?

No. The president spoke of regulating the adverts, and she gave no measure, date or text.

Sources: Presidency of Mexico, transcript of the morning news conference, 24 November 2026; Interior Ministry (Secretaría de Gobernación); Brazil, provisional measure 1,394 of 25 September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error